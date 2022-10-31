Read full article on original website
Related
Zuckerberg Should Fire Himself as Meta CEO
Founders who control companies have stepped down before, and usually have done so for the benefit of shareholders. It looks like Mark Zuckerberg’s turn.
TuSimple Fires Its CEO And Chair Following Internal Investigation, Draws Regulatory Scrutiny
TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP faced federal investigations over alleged improper financing and transferring technology to a Chinese startup. The concurrent probes by the FBI, SEC, and Cfius probed TuSimple's relationship with Hydron Inc, the Wall Street Journal reports. One of TuSimple's co-founders led Hydron to develop autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks. Investigators...
Fired Twitter CFO, who's getting a $25.4 million golden parachute, says 'the past 6 months have pulled on every mental muscle I've developed in 48 years'
Twitter's former CFO Ned Segal said goodbye to the company in a Twitter thread on Friday morning after Elon Musk fired him.
msn.com
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform
One year ago, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene invested between $15,001 and $50,000 in a SPAC that wants to merge with Trump's "Truth Social" platform. One year later, the value of the stock dropped more than 80%, meaning Greene lost big money. Greene's not the only member of Congress who invested...
Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal after taking over Twitter. He joins a growing list of executive departures in 2022, including Meta's Sheryl Sandberg and a slew of retail CEOs.
Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal, was fired by Elon Musk after Musk took over Twitter in late October. Musk fired other top executives at the company simultaneously, including the company's COO, policy head, and general counsel. Agrawal was CEO of Twitter for a little less than one year, taking the helm from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2021.
Former Trump Organization CFO Expected To Be Star Witness In Company's Tax Fraud Trial
The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to be a star witness in the upcoming criminal tax fraud trial against Donald Trump’s company. Allen Weisselberg, who worked with the company since 1973, is almost certain to be called to testify about the inner workings of Trump’s business. Jury selection in the trial begins Monday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. Trump is not personally charged in the case.
FBI 'Wanted Fugitive' Justin Costello Caught After Allegedly Stealing $35 Million in Fraud and Investment Schemes
FBI (modified with text) Some people are just habitual liars. In this story of lies, many innocent people lost money after investing in his two companies. One man with a huge ego thought he could spin a web of lies to impress potential investors.
NASDAQ
Delta Air pilots vote to authorize strike
Pilots at Delta Air Lines have voted to authorize a strike if negotiators cannot reach agreement on a new employment contract, their union said on Monday. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pilots at Delta Air Lines DAL.N have voted to authorize a strike if negotiators cannot reach agreement on a new employment contract, their union said on Monday.
US News and World Report
More Twitter Officials Leave, Gutting Top Management
(Reuters) -In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The departures come after billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company last...
NASDAQ
Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk
Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
Meta investors reportedly 'got more disgusted' with Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse plans after he doubled down in the company's earnings
Meta shareholders are becoming frustrated with Mark Zuckerberg's plans, Financial Times reported. Investors expressed their anger in meetings with Meta executives over the past week, per FT. Meta's shares plunged after its quarterly earnings report showed Zuckerberg was doubling down. Many Meta investors aren't happy with Mark Zuckerberg's plans for...
DOJ charges couple with securities fraud over $28M semi-submersible vessels scheme
The Justice Department announced Tuesday it filed charges against a couple over an alleged multimillion-dollar scheme involving semi-submersible boating vessels.
How an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job cured one former tech exec's burnout
Former Microsoft and Facebook exec Phillip Su said his role as a seasonal Amazon worker helped lift him out of his depression.
Walmart-backed One has made a splash with high-profile hires and big potential, but customers of the old regime feel left behind
Hiya. It's Dan DeFrancesco checking in from NYC. Today we've got stories on JPMorgan's new affordable advice, BofA's back-to-the-office push, and the best costumes from top celebrities. But first, we've got some changes to your service. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Download Insider's app here. One...
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
TikTok looking to challenge Amazon with global warehouse network
The Chinese-owned company operates a TikTok Shop for sellers in the U.K. and Southeast Asia. It has also been piloting an in-app shopping feature in the U.S., U.K. and Canada.
NASDAQ
Tinder-owner Match Group beats estimates for quarterly revenue
The company's revenue rose 1% to $810 million. Analysts on average had expected about $793 million, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Vansh Agarwal and Shreyaa Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not...
NASDAQ
Dogecoin Is Pumping, but Should You Get In On the Rally?
Now that Elon Musk has officially acquired Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is pumping. It was up 40% in just two days this week, due to the many indirect links between Twitter, Musk, and Dogecoin. As a result, Dogecoin backers think that the world's most popular meme coin is finally going to the moon. Across Twitter, they are posting their support of Musk and publicly speculating about the future value of their Dogecoin holdings.
Trump Organization's criminal fraud trial delayed in New York due to COVID case
New York's criminal tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization is temporarily on hold after a witness in the case, the company's controller, Jeffrey McConney, tested positive for COVID-19 one day after the trial began. CBS News investigative reporter Graham Kates has more.
Twitter — one of the first companies to let staff WFH permanently after the pandemic — plans to order employees back to the office: reports
Twitter was one of the first companies to implement policies which allowed employees to work remotely for an indefinite period, during the pandemic.
Comments / 0