The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to be a star witness in the upcoming criminal tax fraud trial against Donald Trump’s company. Allen Weisselberg, who worked with the company since 1973, is almost certain to be called to testify about the inner workings of Trump’s business. Jury selection in the trial begins Monday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. Trump is not personally charged in the case.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 11 DAYS AGO