Elon Musk fired CEO Parag Agrawal after taking over Twitter. He joins a growing list of executive departures in 2022, including Meta's Sheryl Sandberg and a slew of retail CEOs.

Twitter's former CEO, Parag Agrawal, was fired by Elon Musk after Musk took over Twitter in late October. Musk fired other top executives at the company simultaneously, including the company's COO, policy head, and general counsel. Agrawal was CEO of Twitter for a little less than one year, taking the helm from co-founder Jack Dorsey in November 2021.
Former Trump Organization CFO Expected To Be Star Witness In Company's Tax Fraud Trial

The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization is expected to be a star witness in the upcoming criminal tax fraud trial against Donald Trump’s company. Allen Weisselberg, who worked with the company since 1973, is almost certain to be called to testify about the inner workings of Trump’s business. Jury selection in the trial begins Monday in New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan. Trump is not personally charged in the case.
Delta Air pilots vote to authorize strike

Pilots at Delta Air Lines have voted to authorize a strike if negotiators cannot reach agreement on a new employment contract, their union said on Monday. Oct 31 (Reuters) - Pilots at Delta Air Lines DAL.N have voted to authorize a strike if negotiators cannot reach agreement on a new employment contract, their union said on Monday.
More Twitter Officials Leave, Gutting Top Management

(Reuters) -In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter. The departures come after billionaire Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover of the company last...
Twitter Could Be Worth $10 Billion Under Musk

Twitter could be a $10 billion bird. That’s if Elon Musk can quickly transform the struggling social media giant into a super or ‘X’ app, a process he expects his $44 billion acquisition will help accelerate. “$10 billion is the best-case scenario if Musk succeeds with the...
Meta investors reportedly 'got more disgusted' with Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse plans after he doubled down in the company's earnings

Meta shareholders are becoming frustrated with Mark Zuckerberg's plans, Financial Times reported. Investors expressed their anger in meetings with Meta executives over the past week, per FT. Meta's shares plunged after its quarterly earnings report showed Zuckerberg was doubling down. Many Meta investors aren't happy with Mark Zuckerberg's plans for...
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
Tinder-owner Match Group beats estimates for quarterly revenue

The company's revenue rose 1% to $810 million. Analysts on average had expected about $793 million, according to Refinitiv data.
Dogecoin Is Pumping, but Should You Get In On the Rally?

Now that Elon Musk has officially acquired Twitter (NYSE: TWTR), the price of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is pumping. It was up 40% in just two days this week, due to the many indirect links between Twitter, Musk, and Dogecoin. As a result, Dogecoin backers think that the world's most popular meme coin is finally going to the moon. Across Twitter, they are posting their support of Musk and publicly speculating about the future value of their Dogecoin holdings.

