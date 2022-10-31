Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Michigan first responders to now carry emergency contraception
LANSING, Mich. — Emergency first responders are anticipated to have more tools at their disposal to help sexual assault survivors. EMS will now carry emergency contraception and post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted infections, ensuring that sexual assault survivors have access to reproductive care treatment and appropriate medical care, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Wednesday.
nbc25news.com
Wyatt's Law: Mom on a mission
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Few things in life are as determined and motivated as a mother looking to protect her child. For one Michigan mom, that determination was put to good use; not to protect her own child but rather to protect everyone else’s. "I immediately, you know, oh...
nbc25news.com
Former police officer accused of laundering millions of COVID relief money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Georgia police officer Andre Jackson was convicted of attempting to launder $500,000 in fraudulently obtained COVID-19 relief funds, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Monday. Jackson is expected to face up to 10 years in prison, according to Totten. Probation: No jail time for former...
nbc25news.com
Local Clerk's offices prepare for the expected big wave of absentee ballots
FLINT, Mich. — Election day is one week away. The Michigan Secretary of State's Office said nearly 2 million Michiganders have requested absentee ballots. Genesee County Chief Deputy Clerk and Flint Township's Clerk both said they expect to see a big turnout when it comes to absentee voting and say they're prepared for it.
nbc25news.com
Michigan recognizes veterans, military families throughout November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan is anticipated to celebrate veterans and military families this November. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer recognized veterans and military families Tuesday by proclaiming November as Veterans and Military Families Month. Veteran's Day: Victorious Veterans: West Michigan events, giveaways happening on Veteran's Day. “This month, we thank Michigan’s...
nbc25news.com
Whitmer, Dixon hold rallies in final stretch before midterm election
MIDLAND, Mich. — Republican Gubernatorial candidate, Tudor Dixon, was campaigning in Midland Wednesday night. On November 2, Dixon focused on two important policy changes for the state she hopes to bring as Michigan's Governor—those changes being towards education and family. “We have got to get our schools back...
nbc25news.com
Application now live for $50M in grants to open and grow childcare facilities
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday morning the application is now live for $50 million in grants to open and grow childcare facilities in Michigan. Childcare entrepreneurs who are interested in starting or expanding a childcare facility can apply for a grant to reduce the cost of...
nbc25news.com
4 injured, 1 dead after shooting in Colorado, police say
DENVER (TND) — Police say four people are injured and one is dead after a shooting Tuesday in Colorado. The Denver Police Department originally said on Twitter that six victims were located but later said only five were located, with four transported to the hospital and one deceased. Police...
nbc25news.com
Michigan Lottery: Traverse City player wins $1 million
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) --While there was no jackpot winner in Monday night’s Powerball drawing, one lucky Michigan Lottery player in Traverse City won a $1 million prize. That winning ticket was bought at the CVS, located at 626 West Front Street. Check Monday night's numbers on the...
nbc25news.com
Website launched to help Michigan students apply for Achievement Scholarship
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched a website aiming to help students apply for the Michigan Achievement Scholarship and save thousands of dollars. A vast majority of graduating seniors are eligible for an annual scholarship up to $2,750 at community college, $4,000 at private college or university,...
nbc25news.com
Man hit multiple times by vehicles dies on I-96, police say
DETROIT, Mich. – Michigan State Police says that a man is dead after being hit by cars multiple times on I-96. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 30th on EB I-96 near Livernois Ave. Troopers found the man laying in the center lane. He was pronounced dead...
nbc25news.com
DNR asking people to report location of bear dens
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters and others who spend time outdoors to keep an eye out for bear dens. If a bear den is spotted the DNR is asking you to report the location to help with the ongoing bear management program.
nbc25news.com
MDHHS issues request for proposal for child and adolescent health center program grant
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to plan for new health centers through expansion of the Child and Adolescent Health Center (CAHC) program’s school-based or school-linked health services. Eligible applicants include public and non-profit entities...
nbc25news.com
Powerball jackpot up to $1.2 billion for Wednesday night's drawing
LANSING, Mich. — The Powerball jackpot is getting bigger and bigger: Wednesday night's drawing is at $1.2 billion. If someone wins the $1.2 billion jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot ever won and the fourth-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history, according to a Michigan Lottery News representative.
nbc25news.com
Halo Burger to release the 'ultimate Midwest' sandwich
FLINT, Mich. — Halo Burger is partnering with a Michigan social media influencer to release the ultimate Midwest sandwich, called the Wandering Michigander burger, starting November 1. The Flint based burger joint and Taylor Dustin, also known as the Wandering Michigander, created the Wandering Michigander burger featuring:. Wisconsin cheese...
nbc25news.com
INTERVIEW: Genesee Health System talks about their Crisis Intervention Team
The Genesee Health System offers a variety of services to the community. One of those the Crisis Intervention Team. Kailey Baker is the Supervisor of the team and sat down with reporter Courtney Bennett.
