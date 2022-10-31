Read full article on original website
Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals
Maria Sakkari has edged Jessica Pegula 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the season-ending WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
programminginsider.com
Rolex Paris Masters 2022 Live: TV Coverage
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Here you will know the Paris Masters 2022 live coverage, schedule, streaming guide, top seeds, and more. The 2022 Rolex Paris Masters is a professional tennis event under the ATP Tour. The men’s exclusive indoor hard-court tennis event will begin on October 31st.
tennismajors.com
Tiafoe reaches second round in Paris
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, reached the second round of Paris Masters by winning against Italian qualifier Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Monday. Tiafoe, ranked No 21, will play the winner of the match between French wildcard Arthur Rinderknech and Jack Draper next. Paris...
ESPN
Novak Djokovic, Andrey Rublev advance at Paris Masters
PARIS -- Defending champion Novak Djokovic started his chase for a record-extending 39th Masters title by beating Maxime Cressy of the United States 7-6 (1), 6-4 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. In the first meeting between the two, Cressy saved three break points in the...
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Qualifying results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. Women’s Team (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 1. Rebeca Andrade (BRA) — 57.332. 2. Shilese Jones (USA)...
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem and Monfils added to line-up for Saudi Arabia exhibition after ending seasons
Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils have been added to the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December joining Zverev and Medvedev. A tennis exhibition event in Saudia Arabia will be staged from December 8th to December 10th with several high-profile names attending. The last Diriyah Cup was played in 2019 and this year will mark the return of the competition.
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: De Minaur upsets Medvedev to reach last 16
Australian Alex de Minaur upset world No 3 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 2-6, 7-5 to reach the last 16 of the Rolex Paris Masters at the Accor Arena on Wednesday afternoon. This is the biggest upset in the tournament so far after Jannick Sinner’s elimination against Lorenzo Musetti (first round)
wtatennis.com
WTA Finals group scenarios: How Sakkari can advance to the semifinals
On opening day at the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Maria Sakkari won her opening match against Jessica Pegula in straight sets. On Wednesday, Sakkari, the No.5 seed, can reach the final four. Here’s a look at the scenarios for the four singles players and four doubles teams in the Nancy Richey Group:
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
WFMZ-TV Online
ATP World Tour Paris Masters Results
PARIS (AP) _ Results Thursday from Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses):. Corentin Moutet, France, def. Cameron Norrie (12), Britain, 6-3, 5-7, 7-6 (3). Men's Singles. Round of 16. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Casper Ruud (3), Norway, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Frances Tiafoe (16), United States, def....
FOX Sports
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
tennismajors.com
Paris Masters: Tiafoe makes last 16 eliminating Draper
American Frances Tiafoe, the No 16 seed, advanced to the last 16 of Paris Masters by winning against Jack Draper 6-3, 7-5 at the Accor Arena on Wednesday. All business 👔@FTiafoe sees off Draper 6-3 7-5 to book his place in the Paris round of 16#RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/wRiciyRnGF. — Tennis...
tennismajors.com
Shapovalov edges Francisco Cerundolo in three to reach second round at Paris Masters
Canadian Denis Shapovalov moved into the second round of Paris Masters by edging out Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 at the Accor Arena on Tuesday evening. Shapovalov, ranked No 16, will play No 14 seed Pablo Carreno Busta next. ¯_(ツ)_/¯. Fresh off a final in Vienna,...
FOX Sports
ATP, International Tennis Federation partnering on Davis Cup
LONDON (AP) — The Davis Cup Finals and qualifying matches will become an official part of the ATP Tour calendar in 2023 as part of a partnership between the men’s circuit and the International Tennis Federation announced Monday. The two governing bodies and promoter Kosmos Tennis will work...
tennismajors.com
Baby Federer, Mouratoglou, Sharapova: Everything you always wanted to know about Grigor Dimitrov (but never had time to find out)
You can follow the Bulgarian on Instagram. He was born on May 16, 1991, in Haskovo, Bulgarie. Now 29, he lives in Monte-Carlo. Grigor Dimitrov is a Bulgarian player. In 2017, he won his first Masters 1000 title, in Cincinnati, and then won the ATP Finals in London. He became the first Bulgarian to win the event since tennis turned professional in 1968. The victory took him to a career-high No 3.
