Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon woman shares concerns over recent crashes, aims to provide small solution
OREGON, Wis. — Recent incidents involving vehicles, pedestrians, and bikers have caused one woman in Oregon to be vocal about safety and take action. Laura Beutel says she was driving down Lincoln Road this morning when she nearly hit a jogger who was wearing dark clothing. That close call inspired her to take action. Beutel wrote on Facebook that she will...
Aerial enforcement planned for I-94 in Jefferson County on Tuesday
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Patrol will have an extra set of eyes in Jefferson County on Tuesday. Aerial enforcement is planned for the county along Interstate 94, the State Patrol announced Tuesday. Pilots will look for drivers who are speeding or acting aggressively. If a pilot sees a traffic violation, they will radio troopers on the ground...
whitewaterbanner.com
New Water Tower is Online; Structural Analysis of Starin Park Tower Underway
Brad Marquardt, city Public Works Director, told the Banner that the new water tower was brought online the week of October 17. All three towers are currently running while the staff checks the systems out. “So far everything does appear to be running smoothly,” Marquardt reported. “Yesterday [October 31] we took the Starin Park Tower offline while LSP was pumping to check for any issues and all appeared to be good.” LSP Whitewater, located at 111 Co Rd U, is a cogeneration plant which uses substantial quantities of water.
stoughtonnews.com
District hopes referendum can solve maintenance, space issues
There is a lot riding on the outcomes of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, and that includes the Stoughton Area School District, which has a referendum out for a vote. It comes in the form of two questions covering several long-range, multi-facilities improvement projects district officials have been working for several years with staff and community members to identify. The school board approved the resolution to go to referendum in August, after months of planning and community surveying on capital maintenance and space needs.
nbc15.com
DMV: 11 Columbia Co. wholesale car dealers have licenses revoked
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nearly a dozen Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Wednesday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer license of 11 Arlington dealers, located at 101 Skyline Drive. Wholesale dealers are prohibited...
seehafernews.com
Bicyclist Hit By Car In Green County
A 60-year-old bicyclist is recovering after being hit by a car in Green County over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says the woman was biking on Haddinger Road in Clarno Sunday afternoon when she was hit by a 16-year-old driving a car. It’s unclear how badly the woman was...
‘Tom was special in thousands of peoples’ lives’: Bicyclist hit by car on John Nolen Drive remembered as dedicated musician, educator
MADISON, Wis. — “(He had a) lifelong love of learning, lifelong love of music, but also lifelong love of the people around him.” Laurie Fellenz’s words are just some of those used to describe Tom Heninger. The 71-year-old was killed in a bicycle versus vehicle crash last Thursday. Calling Heninger’s dedication to Wisconsin music never-ending would be no understatement. ...
US 14 back open south of Oregon following semi crash
OREGON, Wis. — All lanes of US 14 are back open south of Oregon. The road was closed for several hours after a crash involving a semi Monday morning. The crash was reported at around 8:50 a.m. All lanes are blocked near Waterman Road. Dane County dispatchers said a semi and a car were involved in a crash. At least...
wortfm.org
Rats invade Emerson neighborhood in northeast Madison
Public Health Madison Dane County, the local public health department, has found evidence of a rat infestation in the Emerson East neighborhood on Madison’s northeast side. While not only a nuisance, an infestation can also cause property damage and the possible spread of disease. John Hausbeck, a PHMDC Environmental...
x1071.com
Structure Fire Is A Controlled Burn in Highland
Iowa County authorities responded to the report of a structure fire on Main Street in Highland Saturday around 7:30pm. Highland Fire, Highland EMS and an Iowa County Deputy responded to the scene. Upon further investigation, it was found that the fire was a controlled burn, and proper notification had not been made. A release did not mention if any citations were issued.
WB Interstate 90/94 reopens at Interstate 39 near Portage following crash
PORTAGE, Wis. — All lanes of westbound Interstate 90/94 have reopened beyond Interstate 39 near Portage Monday night following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 8:20 p.m. All lanes had been closed; the scene cleared just before 9:50 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. For the latest traffic conditions...
West side home evacuated overnight following ‘significant’ gas leak
MADISON, Wis. — A home on Madison’s west side was evacuated overnight after a resident reported a strong smell of natural gas inside their house. Fire officials said they smelled a strong odor of natural gas from the street when they responded to Geneva Circle around 1:50 a.m. Crews found a “significant” leak coming from an exterior pipe leading to...
Dairy Drive tiny home campsite resident raises concerns
MADISON, Wis. — Last December, the Dairy Drive campground’s first residents moved into their very own tiny homes. Almost a year later, the encampment has housed 52 people and helped 18 of them move into permanent housing. The city sees this as a success, but some residents say it has issues that are becoming hard to ignore. RELATED: Dairy Drive...
Fight at East Towne Mall ends after woman flips her own vehicle
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a woman Tuesday after they said a fight ended with her flipping her own vehicle. Police said the 30-year-old suspect was involved in a fight with another woman at East Towne Mall at around 3:30 p.m. The other woman tried to leave the scene in her vehicle. Her children were in the vehicle at...
WBAY Green Bay
Two people fined for Center for COVID Control sites in Wisconsin
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people have been fined for misleading advertising while running COVID-19 testing sites in Wisconsin. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection reached a stipulated consent judgment in Dane County with Aleya Siyaj and Akbar Syed. Siyaj and Syed were ordered to pay...
nbc15.com
MPD: ‘Band of theives’ breaking into cars on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A ‘band of thieves’ is plaguing the Madison’s west side right now. That’s the warning from the Madison Police Department, which explained Wednesday that the suspects have been seen on video checking car doors. When they find an unlocked vehicle, the individuals...
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton November history
• Ex-Mayor O.K. Roe and Fred Falk made an overland trip to Madison in an auto on Wednesday, braving the keen winds and dust heroically. • The roller skating rink at the Armory opened up most auspiciously Monday night under the auspices of Hiram Wood, some 250 people being present and every one of available skates in use.
nbc15.com
Lanes cleared after single-vehicle crash on US 12 EB
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An updated alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash was cleared and lanes were reopened around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Dane County dispatch said a single-vehicle crash was blocking all lanes of US 12 EB near Whitney Way Saturday night. Dispatch said a call...
rockrivercurrent.com
Blue Collar Coffee Co. opens in new downtown Beloit location
BELOIT, Wis. — Blue Collar Coffee Co. has opened in its new location across from the Ironworks campus in downtown. The cafe moved about a quarter-mile from Pleasant Street to 108 W. Grand Ave. in downtown. Truk’t, a street taco restaurant also owned by Geronimo Hospitality Group, is occupying the Pleasant Street space.
Town of Madison officially absorbed by City of Madison, Fitchburg
It's been in the works for decades, but now it's official: The Town of Madison is no more.
