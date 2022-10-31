Read full article on original website
Related
Major fuel company warns of coming diesel fuel shortage to impact Georgia farmers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incoming diesel fuel shortage could soon be impacting your wallet. A major fuel delivery provider issued a "supply alert," warning of the shortage in the Southeast. Georgia farmers like Donald Chase could soon enter yet another challenging scenario. "It's going to be really critical...
southeastagnet.com
USDA Grant Signed to Connect Florida Schools with Underserved Farmers/Producers
(FDACS/Tallahassee, FL/Nov. 1, 2022) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced the signing of a $11.4 million cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) under the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS). The program provides grant funds to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Division of Food, Nutrition, and Wellness (FNW) to connect underserved farms with Florida schools participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or School Breakfast Program (SBP).
WALB 10
As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The peanut harvest is just about complete in South Georgia. WALB spoke to an expert in peanut farming on how the 2022 yield has been. “It looks good right now. We are finishing up. It’s been kind of a tough year for a majority of our growers. We’ve had some ups and downs this year,” UGA State Extension Peanut Agronomist, Dr. Scott Monfort said. “The yields are down, the grades are down a little bit, due to our quality. That grower can get paid off. But overall I’m, it’s a good average year, but it’s just not what we were expecting.”
wtoc.com
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Manfield Energy, a major provider of fuel delivery, has issued a warning saying that there is a diesel fuel shortage coming in the Southeastern US- South Carolina and Georgia included. The official supply alert issued by Mansfield Energy states “Poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low...
southeastagnet.com
NMPF Chairman Highlights Dairy’s Strengths
National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) Chairman Randy Mooney, a dairy farmer from Missouri, spoke during last week’s NMPF annual meeting in Denver. He said the spirit of collaboration and facing challenges head on, embodied in the cooperative model, will give dairy strength in the years to come. More of...
Georgia enters semiconductor sector with $600M factory groundbreaking
A South Korean company with technology developed in partnership with Georgia Tech broke ground Tuesday on a giant new semiconductor materials factory east of Atlanta, signaling Georgia’s first foray into computer chip manufacturing.
southeastagnet.com
USDA Extends Time to Request Emergency Watershed Protection Assistance in Florida
The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) in Florida has announced it has granted a waiver to extend the time for a sponsor to request Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) assistance from 60 days to 120 days after Hurricane Ian. The deadline for a sponsor to request assistance for Hurricane Ian is January 27, 2023. A sample letter of request for EWP assistance is available for sponsors on the NRCS Florida website.
Georgians can apply to college for free throughout November
ATLANTA — If your high school senior applies to college in Georgia this month, they probably won’t have to pay an application fee. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Student Finance Commission is collaborating with 40 Georgia colleges and universities to waive...
Energy bill assistance program opens applications amid cooling weather
Cooler weather in Georgia means residents are turning on the heat, but for seniors and low-income families the cost of utilities could be a barrier. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on where people can go for help. Starting this week, qualifying consumers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
Internet in West Georgia will get a speed boost from $36 million USDA loan
LISTEN: Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following the announcement of a $36 million loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Communities across a swath of central and west Georgia can look forward to high-speed fiber optic internet following...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
southeastagnet.com
Florida Beef Council Attends School Nutrition Conference
Each year, the Florida Beef Council (FBC) attends various events where they talk with many people about the benefits of beef. And FBC Director of Education & Promotion, DeAnne Maples, told Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman she recently took part in an annual conference of those involved with school nutrition.
wtvy.com
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - John Mullis has been hitting the open road since 1979. “I’m with a pretty good company and they take care of us pretty good,” he said. Over the years, he’s seen diesel prices go up and down, but lately, he’s noticing an...
valdostatoday.com
DHS helps Georgians with heating bills
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
valdostatoday.com
Georgia gas prices continue to decrease
ATLANTA – The Georgia gas price average continues to decline, with drivers now paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
NotedDC — Georgia record early voting: Who stands to benefit?
With one of the tightest Senate races in the country and a high-profile gubernatorial rematch, Georgia’s midterm early vote is rivaling turnout at the same point in 2020, a presidential election year. As of Monday, the Georgia secretary of State’s office reported in-person turnout of more than 1.5 million...
WXIA 11 Alive
1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
Albany Herald
Inflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Georgia road projects
(The Center Square) — Inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, Georgia Department of Transportation officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months.
'We're hoping there's no layoffs': McRae-Helena prepares for economic hit once private prison closes
MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — A private prison in McRae-Helena is closing in 30 days, leaving hundreds looking for new jobs. Officials say the closing could be a huge economic loss for Telfair County. As of Monday, the future of this prison remains uncertain. The answer to where it's prisoners will...
Comments / 0