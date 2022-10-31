ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

southeastagnet.com

USDA Grant Signed to Connect Florida Schools with Underserved Farmers/Producers

(FDACS/Tallahassee, FL/Nov. 1, 2022) — Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced the signing of a $11.4 million cooperative agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) under the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program (LFS). The program provides grant funds to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) Division of Food, Nutrition, and Wellness (FNW) to connect underserved farms with Florida schools participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) or School Breakfast Program (SBP).
FLORIDA STATE
WALB 10

As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The peanut harvest is just about complete in South Georgia. WALB spoke to an expert in peanut farming on how the 2022 yield has been. “It looks good right now. We are finishing up. It’s been kind of a tough year for a majority of our growers. We’ve had some ups and downs this year,” UGA State Extension Peanut Agronomist, Dr. Scott Monfort said. “The yields are down, the grades are down a little bit, due to our quality. That grower can get paid off. But overall I’m, it’s a good average year, but it’s just not what we were expecting.”
GEORGIA STATE
southeastagnet.com

NMPF Chairman Highlights Dairy’s Strengths

National Milk Producers Federation (NMPF) Chairman Randy Mooney, a dairy farmer from Missouri, spoke during last week’s NMPF annual meeting in Denver. He said the spirit of collaboration and facing challenges head on, embodied in the cooperative model, will give dairy strength in the years to come. More of...
MISSOURI STATE
southeastagnet.com

USDA Extends Time to Request Emergency Watershed Protection Assistance in Florida

The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (USDA NRCS) in Florida has announced it has granted a waiver to extend the time for a sponsor to request Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) assistance from 60 days to 120 days after Hurricane Ian. The deadline for a sponsor to request assistance for Hurricane Ian is January 27, 2023. A sample letter of request for EWP assistance is available for sponsors on the NRCS Florida website.
FLORIDA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
GEORGIA STATE
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
southeastagnet.com

Florida Beef Council Attends School Nutrition Conference

Each year, the Florida Beef Council (FBC) attends various events where they talk with many people about the benefits of beef. And FBC Director of Education & Promotion, DeAnne Maples, told Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman she recently took part in an annual conference of those involved with school nutrition.
FLORIDA STATE
wtvy.com

Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert for the southeast

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - John Mullis has been hitting the open road since 1979. “I’m with a pretty good company and they take care of us pretty good,” he said. Over the years, he’s seen diesel prices go up and down, but lately, he’s noticing an...
ATLANTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

DHS helps Georgians with heating bills

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgia gas prices continue to decrease

ATLANTA – The Georgia gas price average continues to decline, with drivers now paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. Georgia gas price average continues to decline. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $3.15 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline (subject to change overnight). Monday’s state average is 5 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than a month ago, and 9 cents less than this time last year. It now costs $47.25 to fill a 15-gallon tank of regular gasoline. Drivers are now paying almost $2.00 less to fill-up at the pump compared to a year ago.
GEORGIA STATE
WXIA 11 Alive

1 Georgia $50K winner in latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — The more than $1 billion Powerball jackpot remains elusive for lottery players around the country, but smaller winners continue to trickle out of Georgia. With no jackpot winner on Monday night, Wednesday night's drawing will now be worth $1.2 billion. Monday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 36,...
GEORGIA STATE
Albany Herald

Inflation, supply chain woes raise costs for Georgia road projects

(The Center Square) — Inflation is driving up the cost of road projects in Georgia, with some project bids more than 40% higher than projected. As a result, Georgia Department of Transportation officials have rejected some high bids and deferred resurfacing projects for the last six months.
