6 Magical Moments From CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
Crystal Gayle and Peggy Sue Honor Sister Loretta Lynn with Performance of “Coal Miner’s Daughter”
Peggy Sue Wright and Crystal Gayle honored their sister, the late country music legend Loretta Lynn during a special performance during the CMT Artist of the Year ceremony at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Oct. 14 with a performance of Lynn’s classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
WATCH: Alan Jackson Honors Loretta Lynn With Heartfelt Song He Wrote for His Late Mother
Alan Jackson was among the bevy of A-list artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Additional performers included George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, and more.
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Photos: Stars honor Loretta Lynn at CMT's 'Coal Miner's Daughter' tribute
Photos: Stars honor Loretta Lynn at CMT's 'Coal Miner's Daughter' tribute Keith Urban performs onstage during Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at The Grand Ole Opry on October 30, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT
George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
Crystal Gayle Makes a Statement After the Death of Her Sister, Loretta Lynn
Country legend Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 4, at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn. Many artists have shared tributes to Lynn in the wake of her passing, and the singer's sister and fellow country star Crystal Gayle also wanted to say something publicly about the loss of her sister.
CMT To Air Special Live At The Grand Ole Opry In Honor Of Loretta Lynn, Featuring Performances By George Strait, Tanya Tucker And More
This will be a can’t-miss program. CMT is set to air a special live from the Grand Ole Opry, Coal Miner’s Daughter: The Life And Music Of Loretta Lynn, in honor of the late, great Loretta Lynn. She sadly passed away a couple weeks ago at her home...
CMA Awards Performers to Include Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and a Loretta Lynn Tribute
The initial rollout of performers for the 2022 CMA Awards includes Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson, the Country Music Association announced Tuesday, just a little more than two weeks in advance of the Nov. 9 telecast. The show will open with an all-star tribute...
SFGate
Jack White Added to Tonight’s Loretta Lynn Tribute on CMT, Joining Brandi Carlile, George Strait and Others
Jack White, who was instrumental in bringing Loretta Lynn’s name back into the public eye nearly two decades ago, has been announced as an addition to the all-star tribute concert taking place tonight at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House and airing live on CMT. White (picture above at...
CMT
RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"
George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
CMT
CMT Artists of The Year: (WATCH) Walker Hayes Joins Forces With R&B Star Ciara For Country Remix of "Y'all Life"
Walker Hayes may be singing about a laid-back Southern lifestyle in the smash hit "Y'all Life," but his new reality is far from average since his TikTok success. Hayes quickly become a household name within the genre, for staying ahead of the ever-changing musical landscape and country-pop vocals. While celebrating...
CMA Awards to Kickoff with Loretta Lynn Tribute
CMA Awards, country music’s biggest night will take place on Wednesday, November 9th at Bridgestone Arena. The evening will begin with a tribute to Loretta Lynn. Performers announced for the show include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
WATCH: Keith Urban Picks the Banjo on ‘You’re Looking at Country’ at Loretta Lynn Tribute
Country music superstar Keith Urban showed off his banjo skills recently when he played a rousing version of Loretta Lynn’s 1971 hit You’re Looking at Country during the heartwarming memorial tribute to Lynn last weekend. It was a wonderful and emotional nod as Urban showed off his banjo...
Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Katy Perry and More Join 2022 CMA Awards Performance Lineup
The CMA Awards are adding even more star power to its performance lineup!. The Country Music Association announced on Tuesday a second batch of performers for the 56th Annual CMA Awards, which will air live from Nashville on Nov. 9 with hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Reigning CMA entertainer...
