Nashville, TN

6 Magical Moments From CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’

By Isaac Rouse, TV Insider
 2 days ago
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alan Jackson Honors Loretta Lynn With Heartfelt Song He Wrote for His Late Mother

Alan Jackson was among the bevy of A-list artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Additional performers included George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
The Hollywood Reporter

Loretta Lynn Memorial Service to Air on CMT

George Strait, Brandi Carlile, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Little Big Town and Wynonna are among the artists who will pay tribute to Loretta Lynn on Oct. 30 during Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn. The event, helmed by CMT and Sandbox Productions in partnership with the late legend’s family, will air live and commercial free on CMT at 7 p.m. EDT from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry. Lynn, 90, died at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, on Oct. 4.More from The Hollywood ReporterSissy Spacek, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire Remember Loretta Lynn as Artist...
TENNESSEE STATE
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

CMA Awards to Kickoff with Loretta Lynn Tribute

CMA Awards, country music’s biggest night will take place on Wednesday, November 9th at Bridgestone Arena. The evening will begin with a tribute to Loretta Lynn. Performers announced for the show include Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, HARDY, Marcus King, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, and Zac Brown Band.

