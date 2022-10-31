ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Related
wxhc.com

New York State Gas Prices on the Rise Again says AAA

According to AAA, gasoline prices are once again on the rise in New York State, having shot up 14 cents to $3.82 from just a week prior. The jump comes following several weeks of declining prices. A year ago at this time the average in the Empire State was $3.55. Data from the Energy Information Administration showed that gas demand increased though it remains lower than a year prior.
newyorkupstate.com

New York lands another project tied to chip industry

A British company will spend over $300 million to build a manufacturing plant in Genesee County that will supply equipment to the computer chip industry. The company, Edwards Vacuum, chose the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing site. The park is located north of the Thruway between Batavia and Buffalo.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Warm Lakes Equal Massive Snow Storms In New York State

Love snow? You may be in luck this season. Halloween has come and gone and that means we start to focus on the Holidays and that normally means cooler weather. But this year things are starting a little differently in New York State. Most of the forecasts are calling for...
Cadrene Heslop

$976 For New York Low And Middle Income Families

It is getting colder. New York wants to help low, and middle-income families keep the heat on during the winter. The state will provide $976 to eligible citizens. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides relief money for energy expenses. This recent initiative will give funds for heating bills of up to $976 to households. (source)
101.5 WPDH

What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State

This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
2 On Your Side

Gas prices in Western New York climb

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Edwards Vacuum to build $319 million facility in Genesee County

TOWN OF ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that Edwards Vacuum, a major semiconductor supply chain manufacturer, has chosen the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park as the location for their new $319 million dry pump manufacturing facility. The dry pump technology produced at […]
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
waer.org

Micron puts spotlight on Central New York housing needs

A local real estate expert is raising concerns the region lacks enough housing stock to support the tens of thousands of employees expected to work at the upcoming Micron facility. Howard Hanna Real Estate vice president and CNY regional manager of services Mark Re said the impact of Micron’s announcement...
SYRACUSE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley

Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Applications Open for Round Two of "Restore New York"

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced today that the second round of Restore New York grant program applications are now open. The $250 million program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures. This round of funding makes $150 million in grants available to municipalities to support projects that focus on demolishing, rehabilitating and restoring residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls, and increase the local tax base. Letters of intent are due by November 30, and applications for the second round are available here.
NEW YORK STATE
wrvo.org

Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

