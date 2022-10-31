Read full article on original website
wxhc.com
New York State Gas Prices on the Rise Again says AAA
According to AAA, gasoline prices are once again on the rise in New York State, having shot up 14 cents to $3.82 from just a week prior. The jump comes following several weeks of declining prices. A year ago at this time the average in the Empire State was $3.55. Data from the Energy Information Administration showed that gas demand increased though it remains lower than a year prior.
Semiconductor equipment manufacturer headed to western New York
(The Center Square) – Two weeks after getting a call from New York’s senior U.S. senator, a British company that produces equipment needed to make semiconductors announced plans Wednesday to build a $319 million facility in the western part of the state. Edwards Vacuum plans to construct a...
newyorkupstate.com
New York lands another project tied to chip industry
A British company will spend over $300 million to build a manufacturing plant in Genesee County that will supply equipment to the computer chip industry. The company, Edwards Vacuum, chose the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) for its new $319 million U.S. dry pump manufacturing site. The park is located north of the Thruway between Batavia and Buffalo.
Semiconductor supply chain manufacturer to bring 600 jobs to Genesee County
According to Gov. Hochul and Sen. Schumer, the 240,000-square-foot facility will create 600 jobs in Genesee County.
newyorkupstate.com
Gas prices in NY state jump 14 cents in a week as national average stabilizes
Gas prices jumped up 14 cents in New York state over the past week while average fuel prices have stabilized nationally. Average gas prices in New York are $3.815 per gallon of regular gasoline as of Monday morning, according to AAA. That’s up 14 cents from a week ago and the highest in six weeks.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
New York State gas price average climbs up 14 cents in one week
AAA officials said that Monday's national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.76, which was three cents lower than last week.
Warm Lakes Equal Massive Snow Storms In New York State
Love snow? You may be in luck this season. Halloween has come and gone and that means we start to focus on the Holidays and that normally means cooler weather. But this year things are starting a little differently in New York State. Most of the forecasts are calling for...
$976 For New York Low And Middle Income Families
It is getting colder. New York wants to help low, and middle-income families keep the heat on during the winter. The state will provide $976 to eligible citizens. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) provides relief money for energy expenses. This recent initiative will give funds for heating bills of up to $976 to households. (source)
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Pennsylvania natural gas impact fee collection to hit record-high $275M
(The Center Square) – State revenues from natural gas were high last year, and are expected to set a new record this year buoyed by rising prices and more drilling. According to a new estimate from the Independent Fiscal Office, impact fees from natural gas wells will hit $275 million in 2022, $40 million higher than 2021.
Gas prices in Western New York climb
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
Life-Changing Money Available For People Living In New York State
Empire State residents now have a chance to win $1.2 billion. Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot. Monday's jackpot was valued at $1 billion. That mean's the jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion for the next drawing, according to Powerball officials. Powerball Jackpot Climbs to $1.2...
Edwards Vacuum to build $319 million facility in Genesee County
TOWN OF ALABAMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Kathy Hochul and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday that Edwards Vacuum, a major semiconductor supply chain manufacturer, has chosen the Western New York Science and Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park as the location for their new $319 million dry pump manufacturing facility. The dry pump technology produced at […]
waer.org
Micron puts spotlight on Central New York housing needs
A local real estate expert is raising concerns the region lacks enough housing stock to support the tens of thousands of employees expected to work at the upcoming Micron facility. Howard Hanna Real Estate vice president and CNY regional manager of services Mark Re said the impact of Micron’s announcement...
New York Hunters Illegally Kill Momma Bear In Hudson Valley
Young cubs have been left without a mother thanks to a group of illegal hunters in the Hudson Valley, according to the DEC. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement recently released a new Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. The DEC reported on a number of items including hunters who illegally killed a bear and a missing New York man who "may not have wanted to be found."
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Applications Open for Round Two of "Restore New York"
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced today that the second round of Restore New York grant program applications are now open. The $250 million program encourages community development and neighborhood growth through the elimination and redevelopment of blighted structures. This round of funding makes $150 million in grants available to municipalities to support projects that focus on demolishing, rehabilitating and restoring residential, commercial and mixed-use buildings. The program, administered by Empire State Development, is designed to help local governments revitalize their communities and encourage commercial investment, improve the local housing stock, put properties back on the tax rolls, and increase the local tax base. Letters of intent are due by November 30, and applications for the second round are available here.
Heating oil companies warn of a long, cold winter
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Local heating fuel companies are warning that it could be a cold winter for more than 1 million Pennsylvanians who depend on them to supply fuel to their homes. Owners of local heating oil companies say the biggest challenge they are facing now is not...
Is New York State A Dangerous Place To Live? Here’s Where It Ranks
How safe is New York State as a place to live? I'm sure there will be tons of opinions coming from New Yorkers and non-New Yorkers, alike. But when it comes down to facts and statistics, WalletHub actually conducted a study to determine the safest and most dangerous states in America.
wrvo.org
Hochul announces $50 million for NYS airports, includes two CNY facilities
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $50 million dollars will be allocated to New York airports to support safety enhancements and modernize operations. Among the 24 airports receiving support, two central New York airports, Hamilton Municipal Airport in Madison County and Chase Field Airport in Cortland County will receive $1.3 million and $1.1 million, respectively.
