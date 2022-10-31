Read full article on original website
Main Line Media News
Norristown man sent to prison for shooting incident in Upper Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man faces more than a decade in prison on charges of attempted murder and arson in connection with the shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and setting the boyfriend’s vehicle on fire during an incident in Upper Merion. Julius Irwin Mayo, 37, of...
Main Line Media News
Houston Road in Lower Gwynedd ‘wiped out’ by Phillies
LOWER GWYNEDD — Lower Gwynedd Township is showing pride for the home team during the World Series after installing a new sign on Monday, informally changing the name of Houston Road to “Phillies Road.”. And it’s all thanks to 10-year-old Noah Beck. “When I saw the signs...
