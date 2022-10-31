ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Main Line Media News

Norristown man sent to prison for shooting incident in Upper Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man faces more than a decade in prison on charges of attempted murder and arson in connection with the shooting of his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend and setting the boyfriend’s vehicle on fire during an incident in Upper Merion. Julius Irwin Mayo, 37, of...
NORRISTOWN, PA

