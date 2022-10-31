Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
National media outlet united in prediction for Tennessee Vols vs Georgia Bulldogs showdown
The Tennessee Vols are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens on Saturday in what should be the biggest college football game of the year. Whichever team wins the game will likely win the SEC and lock down a spot in the College Football Playoff (assuming they take care of business the rest of the way).
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
What History Says About UGA's Chances to Stop Vols Passing Attack
Tennessee, the No. 1 team in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, is headed to Athens for a monumental game against Georgia, the No. 1 team according to the AP Poll. The Volunteers boast one of the nation’s best offenses. A big reason behind their vault to the top has been the performance of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The junior out of Irmo, South Carolina currently leads the FBS in receiving touchdowns (14) and ranks fourth in receiving yards (907). He’ll be a major factor in this one. In Tennessee’s October 15th matchup against then No. 1 Alabama, Hyatt hauled in 6 receptions for 207 yards and 5 scores.
utdailybeacon.com
Georgia stuns Tennessee, sends reigning champs home early
No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.
dawgnation.com
Georgia’s new players flex, Mike White era tips off with exhibition win
The Mike White era tipped off with a 66-52 win over NCAA Division ll Georgia College on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. Kario Oquendo and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe led the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece, with Moncrieffe also pulling down a team-high 9 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Moncrieffe, a transfer from Oklahoma...
Henry County Daily Herald
SMITH: Farewell to legendary Georgia Bulldogs icon Vince Dooley, a man of many talents
When the news came last Friday, on the eve of the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, that Vincent Joseph Dooley had passed away, I can’t say that I was prepared for it. I knew what was being said about his failing health, that it was not good, but I fully expected him to regain his strength and recover. There was another book to read. There was another historical site for him to explore. There was another class for him to audit. There was another garden for him to wander through, delighting in the blooms with which he would swoon and whose fragrance would intoxicate him and placate his senses. There was another game for him to watch from his box in Sanford Stadium as he observed the best team in college football playing on the field which was named for him.
saturdaydownsouth.com
CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia
It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
Savannah native, UGA LB Nolan Smith declared doubtful for Tennessee game on Saturday
ATHENS, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, they will likely have to do so without one of the most important members of their defense. Head coach Kirby Smart said that linebacker and Savannah native Nolan Smith was “doubtful” for Saturday’s game due to a pectoral injury suffered […]
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum addresses 'who needs it more' in Tennessee vs. Georgia top-5 bout
Who needs a win more this weekend: Georgia or Tennessee?. Both, even with a loss, are not out of the College Football Playoff race, though one team’s situation is more dire than the other’s. Paul Finebaum weighed in on the question Tuesday morning on KJM. “I think it’s...
dawgpost.com
Eli Manning Challenges Brother Peyton Manning: "Are you going to Athens?"
ATHENS - Former Tennessee Vols QB Peyton Manning said he’s not sure if he will watch Kirby Smart and the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs take on his old team in Athens this Saturday. Manning’s indecision lead to good-natured ribbing from his younger brother and former Ole Miss QB Eli Manning.
Looking for Georgia-Tennessee tickets? Be prepared to pay a hefty price
ATHENS, Ga. — No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs will host No. 1 Tennessee Vols in one of the biggest games in the history of Sanford Stadium. If you don’t have a ticket already, it may be tough to find ones that won’t break the bank. Channel 2 is...
atozsports.com
Georgia just gave the Tennessee Vols some bulletin board material
There’s been no shortage of bulletin board material for the Tennessee Vols this season. We’ve seen a Florida defensive back say he didn’t view Tennessee as a challenge. There was LSU head coach Brian Kelly suggesting that the Vols “can’t do much” because of their tempo.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Williams on Being Auburn’s First Black HC: ‘I Get Goosebumps’
Carnell Williams did not have much time to gather his thoughts when Auburn announced the firing of Bryan Harsin as the program’s football coach on Monday. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
NBC Sports
How to watch No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia
Who’s ready for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the hedges?. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look like a team determined to win a second straight national title. While they were expected to be in the running to repeat this season, their next opponent has taken college football by storm while becoming a contender.
Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job
Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
uga.edu
UGA supporter, Terry namesake leaves lasting legacy
Mary Virginia Terry recognized as major supporter of education, philanthropy, arts. Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and...
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
Red and Black
UGA blotter: trespassers damage gate at Club Sports Complex and more
A UGA professor met with UGAPD at approximately 9 a.m. on Oct. 27 to discuss an unknown trespasser who vandalized a copy of Flagpole Newspaper in the School of Music in order to identify a student in a photo as a lesbian, according to a report from UGAPD. A UGA...
Daily Beast
Son in Mysterious Georgia Death Saga Demands Sheriff Resign
The son of Debbie Collier, the woman found dead and severely burned in a Georgia ravine in September, is calling for the sheriff handling the investigation into her demise to resign after he says the cop “snickered” at him during a phone call last week. “I want him...
wuga.org
ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short
Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
wabe.org
With the midterms looming, young Georgia voters weigh a tense political moment
Young voters ages 18 to 29 make up 17% of Georgia’s electorate. They’ve also participated in recent elections at higher rates than young voters nationwide, so they could play an important role in determining the outcome of this year’s midterms. Some of the nation’s biggest challenges, like...
