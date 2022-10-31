ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

What History Says About UGA's Chances to Stop Vols Passing Attack

Tennessee, the No. 1 team in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, is headed to Athens for a monumental game against Georgia, the No. 1 team according to the AP Poll. The Volunteers boast one of the nation’s best offenses. A big reason behind their vault to the top has been the performance of wide receiver Jalin Hyatt. The junior out of Irmo, South Carolina currently leads the FBS in receiving touchdowns (14) and ranks fourth in receiving yards (907). He’ll be a major factor in this one. In Tennessee’s October 15th matchup against then No. 1 Alabama, Hyatt hauled in 6 receptions for 207 yards and 5 scores.
ATHENS, GA
utdailybeacon.com

Georgia stuns Tennessee, sends reigning champs home early

No. 3 seed Tennessee soccer has been knocked out of the 2022 SEC tournament after falling to No. 6 Georgia 2-0 in the first big upset of this year's tournament. The reigning SEC tournament champions were the pre-season favorites to repeat their triumph from last year, but the loss now means that it will be the seventh consecutive year there will be a new champion. Florida was the last team to complete the back-to-back feat in 2015 and 2016.
KNOXVILLE, TN
dawgnation.com

Georgia’s new players flex, Mike White era tips off with exhibition win

The Mike White era tipped off with a 66-52 win over NCAA Division ll Georgia College on Tuesday night at Stegeman Coliseum. Kario Oquendo and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe led the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece, with Moncrieffe also pulling down a team-high 9 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 Moncrieffe, a transfer from Oklahoma...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

SMITH: Farewell to legendary Georgia Bulldogs icon Vince Dooley, a man of many talents

When the news came last Friday, on the eve of the Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville, that Vincent Joseph Dooley had passed away, I can’t say that I was prepared for it. I knew what was being said about his failing health, that it was not good, but I fully expected him to regain his strength and recover. There was another book to read. There was another historical site for him to explore. There was another class for him to audit. There was another garden for him to wander through, delighting in the blooms with which he would swoon and whose fragrance would intoxicate him and placate his senses. There was another game for him to watch from his box in Sanford Stadium as he observed the best team in college football playing on the field which was named for him.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Georgia just gave the Tennessee Vols some bulletin board material

There’s been no shortage of bulletin board material for the Tennessee Vols this season. We’ve seen a Florida defensive back say he didn’t view Tennessee as a challenge. There was LSU head coach Brian Kelly suggesting that the Vols “can’t do much” because of their tempo.
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Williams on Being Auburn’s First Black HC: ‘I Get Goosebumps’

Carnell Williams did not have much time to gather his thoughts when Auburn announced the firing of Bryan Harsin as the program’s football coach on Monday. RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning...
AUBURN, GA
NBC Sports

How to watch No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia

Who’s ready for a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown between the hedges?. The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look like a team determined to win a second straight national title. While they were expected to be in the running to repeat this season, their next opponent has taken college football by storm while becoming a contender.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
AUBURN, GA
uga.edu

UGA supporter, Terry namesake leaves lasting legacy

Mary Virginia Terry recognized as major supporter of education, philanthropy, arts. Mary Virginia Terry, a leading University of Georgia supporter and surviving benefactor of the C. Herman and Mary Virginia Terry College of Business at UGA, died Saturday, Oct. 29, in Jacksonville, Florida. “Mary Virginia Terry made a transformational and...
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
wuga.org

ACC suspends eviction program after nonprofit comes up $38,000 short

Athens tenants’ housing security is at stake after an eviction prevention program fails to document their finances. The ACC Housing and Community Development Department halted the program on Oct. 24 after Athenian First Development Corp., an affordable housing consulting nonprofit, failed to provide documentation for more than $100,000 in expenditures, according to a message from ACC Manager Blaine Williams to the Mayor and Commission. The discrepancy was originally reported in Flagpole.
ATHENS, GA

