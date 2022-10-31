ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

rigzone.com

White House Eyes Expanding Northeast Diesel Reserve

The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England, according to people familiar with the matter. The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England as the East Coast grapples with shortages of both gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter.
The Hill

Biden administration providing $13B to help lower Americans’ energy bills

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $13 billion in funds to provide winter heating assistance for low-income Americans, including $4.5 billion through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). In addition to the LIHEAP funding, provided through the Department of Health and Human Services, the White House announced $9 billion...
People

Family of 5 Sentenced After Crawling Through U.S. Capitol Window During Jan. 6 Riot

Two parents and their three adult children used a window to enter the Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, according to Department of Justice charging documents A family of five was sentenced Wednesday for storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — with the two parents given jail time and the three adult children given probation and home confinement, CNN reports. According to charging documents, the FBI located evidence indicating that Dawn and Thomas Munn, and their three children — Kristi, Joshua and Kayli Munn — were...
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
mailplus.co.uk

Pick Up Or Pay Up one step closer to becoming law

MPS will debate Money Mail’s Pick Up Or Pay Up campaign in Parliament today. We are calling for consumer protection laws to be updated so that big businesses will be fined if they do not answer their phones within ten minutes. It would put an end to customers being...
FloridaDaily

Florida Republicans Urge Congressional Leaders to Keep Wind Turbines Out of the Eastern Gulf

This week, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., led a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. to prohibit energy exploration and development east of the Military Mission Line in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

A second railroad union votes down labor deal needed to avoid nationwide strike

The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted down a national tentative agreement coordinated between unions, freight rail companies and the Biden administration. More than 60% of union member ballots voted not to ratify, making BRS the second rail union to reject the terms of the deal, and with the highest participation in a vote in the union's history.
Virginia Mercury

Supreme Court of Virginia upholds decision on Dominion carbon market charge

Utility regulators met state legal requirements in approving a charge added to Dominion Energy Virginia bills to pay for participation in a regional carbon market, the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled Thursday.  The charge, which equaled roughly $2.39 extra on the monthly bill of the average residential customer, stopped being added to bills in July […] The post Supreme Court of Virginia upholds decision on Dominion carbon market charge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
coloradopolitics.com

Judge tosses federal employee's lawsuit against Biden for COVID-19 vaccine mandate

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit from a federal employee that challenged the constitutionality of President Joe Biden's executive order mandating vaccination against COVID-19 for federal workers. Although Brian Brass of Jefferson County characterized the vaccination requirement as enslavement and "rape," U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney last month followed...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO

