rigzone.com
White House Eyes Expanding Northeast Diesel Reserve
The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England, according to people familiar with the matter. The Biden administration is considering ways to expand a little-used emergency fuel reserve in New England as the East Coast grapples with shortages of both gasoline and diesel, according to people familiar with the matter.
Biden threatens oil companies with ‘higher tax’ if they don’t increase production
President Biden on Monday warned that oil companies would face a “higher tax” on their excess profits if they don’t reinvest in increasing production to bring down prices at the pump. “They have a responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community and their...
Biden administration providing $13B to help lower Americans’ energy bills
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced $13 billion in funds to provide winter heating assistance for low-income Americans, including $4.5 billion through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). In addition to the LIHEAP funding, provided through the Department of Health and Human Services, the White House announced $9 billion...
Rail strike worry prompts businesses to seek WH intervention
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Businesses are increasingly worried about the renewed threat of a railroad strike after two unions rejected their deals, and they want the Biden administration and Congress to be ready to intervene. A coalition of 322 business groups from a variety of industries signed off on...
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
mailplus.co.uk
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
Florida Republicans Urge Congressional Leaders to Keep Wind Turbines Out of the Eastern Gulf
This week, U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Rick Scott, R-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., led a letter to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. to prohibit energy exploration and development east of the Military Mission Line in the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).
CNBC
A second railroad union votes down labor deal needed to avoid nationwide strike
The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted down a national tentative agreement coordinated between unions, freight rail companies and the Biden administration. More than 60% of union member ballots voted not to ratify, making BRS the second rail union to reject the terms of the deal, and with the highest participation in a vote in the union's history.
Supreme Court of Virginia upholds decision on Dominion carbon market charge
Utility regulators met state legal requirements in approving a charge added to Dominion Energy Virginia bills to pay for participation in a regional carbon market, the Supreme Court of Virginia ruled Thursday. The charge, which equaled roughly $2.39 extra on the monthly bill of the average residential customer, stopped being added to bills in July […] The post Supreme Court of Virginia upholds decision on Dominion carbon market charge appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Connecticut residents grapple with sticker shock of home heating oil prices
Vincent Ukleja orders heating oil for his Quaker Hill home when his tank is down to half full, and when he saw the price for a delivery Monday, he was shocked. With oil at $5.19 per gallon, he spent $601. “We’re on a fixed income, and last year, when the...
CNBC
'We're not against profits,' Biden's special presidential coordinator says after White House tax threats on energy companies
President Biden tweeted this week: "The oil industry has a choice. Either invest in America by lowering prices for consumers... or pay a higher tax on your excessive profits and face other restrictions." Reports of animosity between the White House and America's oil companies are overhyped, says Amos Hochstein, Biden's...
coloradopolitics.com
