ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets at Clippers (Oct. 31): Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Paeh9_0itI098B00
Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

In the finale of a brutal four-game Western Conference road trip, the young Houston Rockets (1-6) will play part two of a road back-to-back on Monday night against the Los Angeles Clippers (2-4).

If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research for the Rockets-Clippers clash, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet at BetMGM.

The game starts at 9:30 p.m. Central and can be seen via AT&T SportsNet Southwest (in Houston markets) or on NBA League Pass.

For the Rockets, it was initially expected to be their first time to face former teammate John Wall since he was bought out of his contract over the 2022 offseason. However, it turns out Wall will miss the game due to injury maintenance considerations on a back-to-back, as will Houston forward Jae’Sean Tate.

The relative good news for Houston is the Clippers are on a losing streak of their own, having lost four in a row. Superstar forward Kawhi Leonard (right knee) is also expected to miss Monday’s game due to injury management. As for the Rockets, they’re 0-3 on their road trip with stops in Utah, Portland and Phoenix.

The lines, courtesy of BetMGM

  • Point spread: Clippers -9.5
  • Money line: Clippers -450 / Rockets +350
  • Over-under: 223.5

Click here to place your bets at BetMGM.

Rockets at Clippers injury report:

  • Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate out (right ankle soreness), TyTy Washington out (left knee sprain), Bruno Fernando out (left knee soreness)
  • Clippers: Kawhi Leonard out (right knee injury management), Robert Covington out (health and safety protocols), John Wall out (left knee injury management)

Advice and prediction

The Rockets were quite competitive in Phoenix on Sunday night ⁠— even tying the game late in the third quarter ⁠— versus a Suns team that is considerably more talented than the short-handed Clippers will be on Monday at Crypto.com Arena. While the Rockets will be on night two of a back-to-back, that also holds true for the Clippers. We’ll take the Rockets to beat the large spread number.

Prediction: Clippers 115, Rockets 107

Get more betting analysis and predictions at Sportsbook Wire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Clippers have disappointing update on Kawhi Leonard’s status

It is a new season but the same old story for Kawhi Leonard. LA Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters before Monday’s home game against the Houston Rockets that the star forward Leonard will not join the team on their upcoming two-game trip to Houston and San Antonio. Lue added that Leonard is frustrated but “getting better,” according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Portland Trail Blazers: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies have one more stop to make before they head back home after a four-game trip. The Grizzlies (4-3)will play the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups has made some defensive changes that have helped the Blazers (5-1) become one of the league's biggest early season surprises. A season ago, the Grizzlies were sixth in defensive rating and Portland ranked 29th. Now they've essentially swapped spots, with Memphis currently 28th and Portland ninth.
PORTLAND, OR
The Commercial Appeal

Ja Morant scores 37, short-handed Memphis Grizzlies struggle in blowout loss to Utah Jazz

There was no love lost. Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley, an all-time Memphis Grizzlies great, was dribbling up the floor in the third quarter when a familiar face picked him up. His former teammate, Dillon Brooks, cut him off near the halfcourt line as both players fell to the floor and Brooks was called for a foul. Brooks got up, stepped over Conley and picked up a technical foul. ...
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Portland faces Memphis in conference showdown

Memphis Grizzlies (4-3, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (5-1, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis plays Portland for a Western Conference matchup. Portland finished 11-41 in Western Conference games and 17-24 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Trail Blazers averaged 22.9 assists per...
PORTLAND, OR
BlueDevilCountry

Duke product earns first start of season for Clippers

Duke basketball alum Luke Kennard owned the NBA's best shooting percentage from downtown (44.9) last season for the Los Angeles Clippers and finished runner-up in the MTN DEW 3-Point Contest during All-Star Weekend. But on Monday night, the 26-year-old lefty sharpshooter's stat line resembled ...
DURHAM, NC
ESPN

George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out

HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. “It...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU vs. Alabama: Prediction, point spread, odds, best bet for Week 10

Fresh off a bye, LSU will return to the field on Saturday for what will certainly be the most important game of the Brian Kelly era to this point. The Tigers host the Alabama Crimson Tide, who enter with one loss on the season to the Tennessee Volunteers but also had a bye after crushing Mississippi State in its last outing. These two teams sit atop the SEC West division at 4-1 in conference play, and the winner will be in the driver’s seat entering the home stretch of the regular season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Lakers prediction, odds and pick – 11/2/2022

The New Orleans Pelicans take on the Los Angeles Lakers. Check out our NBA odds series, which includes our Pelicans Lakers prediction and pick. The Los Angeles Lakers finally got their first win of the season this past Sunday against the Denver Nuggets. The Lakers are still in a heap of trouble. It is beyond obvious that Russell Westbrook needs to be shipped to another team, but his price tag will make it hard for the organization to execute such a deal. There simply might not be any takers for a player who is far past his prime and — without the elite speed which marked his ascent to the top tier of NBA point guards a decade ago — is a much less valuable commodity. The Lakers will have to fight past their limitations and unearth new solutions on a roster which is just not up to the job of winning large numbers of NBA games. A reasonable person would have a very hard time projecting that the Lakers will be able to finish this season at .500. This team is almost certain to finish with a losing record unless it can engineer a significant overhaul of the roster. No signs of such an overhaul are apparent, meaning that these later years of LeBron James’ NBA career will be wasted on mediocrity. It really is remarkable that the Lakers had a championship core with ideal role players who fit into a larger roster plan, and then discarded all those pieces when they could have held onto at least some of them. Rob Pelinka deserves credit for the Anthony Davis trade and winning the 2020 title, but he has completely botched the response to that title, causing the Lakers to fall into a tailspin.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
223K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy