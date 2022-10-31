ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

6 Magical Moments From CMT’s ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’

By Isaac Rouse, TV Insider
 2 days ago
The List

Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears

Country music legend Loretta Lynn died in her sleep at her home in Tennessee at the age of 90. With her decades long career, she left a mark on country music and influenced any number of other artists, including Reba McEntire. In a behind the scenes video for "Still Woman Enough" — which was a song Lynn recorded with McEntire and Carrie Underwood for what would be Lynn's final studio album — McEntire said that she learned from Lynn to be strong and to stand up for herself. McEntire also raved about Lynn's place in music history, saying, "She is the most special thing country music [...] has ever had."
TENNESSEE STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alan Jackson Honors Loretta Lynn With Heartfelt Song He Wrote for His Late Mother

Alan Jackson was among the bevy of A-list artists who took the stage on Oct. 30 to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn as part of CMT’s Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn. Hosted by Jenna Bush Hager, the tribute aired live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House. Additional performers included George Strait, Tanya Tucker, Darius Rucker, Jack White, Wynonna, and more.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
HURRICANE MILLS, TN
Rolling Stone

Loretta Lynn’s Public Memorial Concert to Feature George Strait, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker

An all-star group of singers from country music and beyond will gather to pay tribute to the work of the great Loretta Lynn at an upcoming televised event. “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn” will air live from Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House on Sunday, Oct. 30, and includes performances by George Strait, Margo Price, and Tanya Tucker. Presented commercial-free by CMT and Sandbox Productions, the event will serve as a public memorial service for Lynn, who died Oct. 4 at the age of 90. Other performers and guests include Lynn’s sister Crystal...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Grand Ole Opry to Host Public Memorial Service for Loretta Lynn

“Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn,” a LIVE celebration from the Grand Ole Opry House, in partnership with the family of Loretta Lynn, to honor the extraordinary life, legacy and music of country legend Loretta Lynn. The public memorial service is set to air commercial-free on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 7p/6c, exclusively on CMT, with two additional commercial-free encores on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 8p/7c and Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11a/10c. The special will also be made available on Paramount+ in early 2023.
People

George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute

A vast array of friends and admirers honor the country legend, who died on Oct. 4, with song and spoken words during a public memorial service at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House Loretta Lynn herself made several appearances — in video footage and recordings — at her own public memorial service on Sunday night in Nashville. During one of those moments, the country icon, who died at age 90 on Oct. 4, reflected with her trademark humility on what she hoped her legacy would be. "I would like to be remembered," she...
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

RECAP: George Strait, Keith Urban, Alan Jackson and more Honor Loretta Lynn during "COAL MINER'S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN"

George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Alan Jackson, Martina McBride, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Wynonna, Martina McBride, Tanya Tucker and more took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House Sunday night to pay homage to Loretta Lynn during a heartfelt and often emotional celebration of her life often told in her voice and in her words.
TENNESSEE STATE

