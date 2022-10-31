Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey earns plethora of yearly honors after successful regular season
After a victorious season for Penn State, the Nittany Lions have now won several awards to honor their hard work. Junior forward Sophia Gladieux received Big Ten Player and Offensive Player of the Year honors. This is the sixth time that a Penn State player has won the award, and it comes as no surprise considering her statistics from this past season.
Digital Collegian
Often-overlooked Xander Lamppa finding consistency, making an impact for No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey
Throughout its 8-0 start, Penn State has seen a fair share of surprises. Not everyone would’ve penciled the Nittany Lions in for such roaring success early on, and few would have predicted how productive they would be scoring the puck. Along with the team success has come a number...
Digital Collegian
No. 1 Michigan faces undefeated No. 13 Penn State men’s hockey in Pegula Ice Arena
Penn State has the ball rolling this season, as it hopes to keep its undefeated record alive. Coming into the week after sweeping its two-game series against Wisconsin in the Kohl Center last weekend, plenty of players got valuable ice time. The last meeting between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions...
Digital Collegian
Junior goaltender Liam Souliere earns 1st career Big Ten weekly honor for Penn State men's hockey
Slowly building himself as a brick wall in net, junior goaltender Liam Souliere was recognized by the Big Ten on Tuesday. The conference awarded Penn State's starting goalie with the Big Ten Second Star of the Week after a stout performance in between the pipes against Wisconsin. In Penn State's...
Digital Collegian
No. 15 Penn State women’s volleyball finds way to win through offense despite shaky moments
Coming off of back-to-back Big Ten losses last week, Penn State was hungry to bounce back against Maryland. That’s exactly what the Nittany Lions did — it just wasn't in the prettiest fashion. The first two sets of the match showed spurts of the blue and white’s outstanding...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey gathers pair of monthly honors from CHA
Kiara Zanon and Tessa Janecke have been awarded player of the month honors for October by College Hockey America. In the month of October, Zanon racked up five goals and seven assists. Janecke tallied nine goals and five assists. The team will face stiff competition in the month on November,...
Digital Collegian
Ticket sales for Penn State men's basketball's game against Purdue at the Palestra to kick off next week
Penn State announced ticket sale times for its game against Purdue at the Palestra. On Nov. 8, Penn State will begin rolling out its ticket sales to the game as various different groups will all have their chance before the general public. Students and regular-season ticket holders and Student Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey stays put in latest NFHCA rankings
With the new NFHCA poll, Penn State stands in the No. 3 spot after defeating Big Ten opponent Rutgers this week. North Carolina remains at No. 1 keeping its undefeated record, while 16-2 Maryland also stayed at No. 2. Five out of the top 10 teams are Big Ten schools...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer heading into Big Ten Tournament with expectations from last season
Penn State has officially finished its regular-season schedule, ending with a record of 6-5-4 overall and 3-2-3 in conference play. The team is now headed into the Big Ten Tournament, where it came out as a champion last year, winning every match in shutout fashion. In 2021, the Nittany Lions...
Digital Collegian
No. 21 Penn State women’s soccer eyes upset over Northwestern in Big Ten Tournament semifinals
After an upset victory in the Big Ten Tournament’s first round, sixth-seeded Penn State enters the semifinals with a chip on its shoulder. The lowest remaining seed in the tournament, the 21st-ranked Nittany Lions will face No. 2 Northwestern in Columbus, Ohio, on Thursday. The blue and white ended...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey jumps 3 spots in latest USCHO poll ahead of matchup with top-ranked Michigan
Penn State continued its upward trend in the USCHO poll once again this week, on the heels of a pair of road wins against conference rival Wisconsin last time out. Moving up three spot to No. 13 in the rankings, the blue and white's road only gets tougher ahead. Penn...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer catapults into United Soccer Coaches top 25 after defeat of Wisconsin
After a Round 1 victory in the Big Ten Tournament, Penn State is back in the top 25. The Nittany Lions are ranked 21st in the United Soccer Coaches Rankings after their 1-0 victory over Wisconsin. Coach Erica Dambach's squad will take on No. 12 Northwestern in the semifinals in...
Digital Collegian
New assistant coach Maggie Lucas ‘knows what it takes to win’ with Penn State women’s basketball
Record-holder. Winner. Legend. All of these words can be used to describe one of Penn State’s new assistant coaches and former all-time great point guard Maggie Lucas. You can find the former Big Ten Player of the Year in almost every program record book, with her name cemented in school history.
Digital Collegian
Athletic training helps Penn State women's volleyball find success on the court
Matches are just a sprint, but the marathon takes place every day at practice. A lot goes on behind the scenes before Penn State is ready to face its rivals on game day. The games are a glimpse at the work the Nittany Lions put in at practice, but there is a day-to-day hustle no one outside the program gets to see.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gears up for high-tempo Indiana offense as it develops quicker pace of its own
High-tempo offenses that run a bunch of plays at a high pace aren’t uncommon in the college football landscape. In fact, Penn State plays “maybe the fastest offense in the country” on Saturday, according to Franklin. Indiana is No. 4 in the country in average plays per...
Digital Collegian
Penn State halts 2-game skid with win against Maryland at Rec Hall
Penn State got back to its winning ways against Maryland. In a Wednesday night showdown with the Terrapins, the No. 15 Nittany Lions showed a balanced approach offensively, staying in rhythm to create offense in a variety of different ways. With the national leader in blocks, middle blocker Rainelle Jones,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball drops 4 spots to No. 15 in AVCA Division I Coaches Poll
After dropping back-to-back Big Ten matches this past week, Penn State found itself falling four spots in the most recent AVCA Division I Coaches Poll on Monday. Finding themselves at No. 15, the Nittany Lions are trying to recover from one of their worst weeks of the year. After falling to unranked Illinois 3-1 Wednesday night, Penn State came out stronger against No. 6 Ohio State but still fell 3-2 in a tight match.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey's Tessa Janecke and Izzy Heminger earn weekly honors
Freshman forward Tessa Janecke and senior Izzy Heminger received College Hockey America honors for week six of the 2022-23 season. Janecke, who was named rookie of the week, recorded three goals and two assists in Penn State’s sweep over Lindenwood and a goal against Franklin Pierce on Oct. 24.
Digital Collegian
Around the Big Ten | In 1st week of conference matchups, Penn State men’s hockey remains unconquered
After the first week of conference play throughout the Big Ten, just one team remains undefeated — Penn State. Six of the seven Big Ten teams played one another this past weekend, with No. 1 Michigan being the lone team with a nonconference series. With at least one Big...
Digital Collegian
Players to watch | Penn State football needs to stop Indiana to reach 10-win mark
Penn State is in need of a bounceback performance after its second loss in three games, and a road game against Indiana presents an opportunity for that. The Nittany Lions have four more games left in their 2022 campaign, and they’ll need to win all of them to reach the 10-win mark for the first time since the 2019 season.
Comments / 0