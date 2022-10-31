Read full article on original website
Kylian Mbappe admits PSG's players DIDN'T KNOW what was happening elsewhere after Benfica pipped them to top spot in their Champions League group on AWAY GOALS after thrashing Maccabi Haifa 6-1
Kylian Mbappe bemoaned the fact that PSG finished second in their Champions League group despite beating Juventus 2-1, claiming they weren't aware of what was going on elsewhere during the game. Christophe Galtier's side headed into their final game in Group H in top spot. They were level on points...
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
FOX Sports
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
Why Benfica Finished Above PSG: UEFA Champions League Sorting Rules Explained
Benfica finished above PSG in Group H based on point eight of the UEFA Champions League sorting rules. These rules also apply in the UEFA Europa League.
Manchester City 3-1 Sevilla, Chelsea 2-1 Dinamo Zagreb: Champions League – as it happened
PSG slipped into second place in their group behind Benfica and AC Milan secured their passage into the last 16
BBC
Tuesday's gossip: Gundogan, Aarons, Danilo, Gakpo, Semedo, De Jong, Tielemans, Saka
Manchester City fear Ilkay Gundogan will leave the club on a free transfer next summer. The Germany midfielder, 32, is yet to agree a new contract, with his current deal expiring in June. (Football Insider) Manchester United want to secure Marcus Rashford's future at Old Trafford before the end of...
Is Liverpool vs Napoli on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture
A Liverpool side lacking confidence host Napoli to conclude a compelling Group A in the Champions League.A shock loss to Leeds at Anfield last time out in the Premier League underlines the recent struggles for Jurgen Klopp’s side, although qualification is already confirmed for the last 16.The Reds could yet snatch top spot away from an irresistable Napoli side currently top of Serie A, but the 4-1 loss at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona means the Premier League side will have to hand out a heavy defeat to the Italians to reverse their inferior head-to-head record.With that in mind,...
Yardbarker
Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint
Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
ESPN
Tottenham's Son Heung-Min helped off pitch after nasty collision against Marseille
Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min was substituted midway through the first half of a Champions League match at Marseille on Tuesday after taking a shoulder to his face in a collision with an opponent. The South Korea captain received treatment for about four minutes before being helped off the field...
BBC
Walker and Phillips World Cup hopes given boost
Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are not ready to return to Manchester City's first team - but Pep Guardiola thinks it is "likely" they will be fit for the World Cup. Walker has not featured since injuring his groin against Manchester United at the start of last month and Guardiola doubts he will see his full-back in action before the Premier League breaks after Sunday, 13 November.
Füllkrug, Khedira some German surprises hoping for World Cup
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Some players are certain to be in Germany’s squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Only injuries could keep out the likes of Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich. But the start of the Bundesliga has brought some...
MATCHDAY: Final matches in Champions League group stage
A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Wednesday:. AC Milan hosts Salzburg with a spot in the last 16 up for grabs alongside Chelsea, which is already assured of winning the group ahead of its home match against Dinamo Zagreb. Milan leads Salzburg by a point and would advance by avoiding defeat against the Austrian champions. The Italian team is guaranteed to still be in European competition in the new year because it cannot finish fourth even with a loss. Salzburg, however, could drop to last place by losing at the San Siro and if Dinamo also win at Chelsea, which is likely to rotate heavily amid a hectic run of games for Graham Potter’s team.
Liverpool vs Napoli confirmed lineups and team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight
Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool in the final gameweek of the Champions League group stage with Group A leaders Napoli travelling to Anfield.Luciano Spalletti’s side have taken European football by storm this season, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the danger man for the visitors.A victory alone will not be enough for the Reds to top Group A, meaning they will need to reverse the 4-1 loss they suffered in the fixture in Naples.The Reds will be desperate for a morale-boosting victory after the shock loss to Leeds last time out, although Tottenham await this weekend in what represents another crucial match in...
Massimiliano Allegri 'angry' about Juventus Champions League exit
Massimiliano Allegri has spoken about his anger at Juventus' failure to reach the Champions League knockout stage.
James Tavernier apologises to fans after Rangers lose to Ajax to finish their group with zero points... marking their worst Champions League group-stage campaign of all time
Rangers captain James Tavernier apologised to fans after the Ibrox club recorded the worst Champions League group-stage campaign of all time. A 3-1 home defeat to Ajax means the Glasgow giants lost all six Group A matches to finish with zero points and a goal difference of minus 20. That...
theScore
4 thoughts from Tuesday's Champions League action
The Champions League group stage concludes this week. Below, we dissect the biggest talking points from Tuesday's action in Europe's premier club competition. The departures of head coach Alfred Schreuder, playmaker Charles De Ketelaere, and towering frontman Bas Dost indicated Club Brugge was a team in transition. Many predicted the Belgian side would flounder in Group B. But the reality was very different. Club Brugge progressed with a six-point cushion in second place, while Atletico Madrid finished bottom following Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen.
Liverpool halts Napoli to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of.
Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool’s win over Napoli: 'The reaction I wanted to see'
Jurgen Klopp was pleased by the way Liverpool bounced back from their latest Premier League setback by overcoming in-form Napoli in the Champions League.The Reds were beaten by a last-gasp goal against Leeds at the weekend but scored twice late on against their Italian opposition to finish their European group with a win.“[That was] the reaction I wanted to see,” Klopp said of his team’s performance.“I don’t think anybody doubts the quality, but that’s part of the problem as well, we don’t show it with consistency.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool’s ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualificationLiverpool should not be written off after bad run, Jurgen Klopp insistsKlopp says Reds’ ‘inconsistency’ could cost them Champions League qualification
Yardbarker
Real Madrid v Celtic: Joe Hart named Captain in light of CCV absence
Celtic have confirmed to the supporters through social media that goalkeeper Joe Hart will captain the side in lew of both Callum McGregor and Cameron Carter-Vickers being sidelined by injury. USA international Carter-Vickers had been standing in for the boyhood Celtic fan McGregor before he suffered from a malady of his own following an intense tussle with Livingston’s Joel Nouble last Sunday in the Scottish Premiership.
