Read full article on original website
Related
The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who've Moved to Great American Family, Including Candace Cameron Bure!
Newly rebranded network, Great American Family, has been making waves among fans of the family rom-com and specifically those associated with Hallmark Channel. Previously known as Great American Country, the network was bought by a group of investors that includes former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott. The network was rebranded...
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
5 Hallmark Christmas Movies We Can’t Wait to See in 2022
A celebration of the Rockettes and Hallmark's first holiday movie focusing on an LGBTQ+ couple are among the can't-miss Hallmark Christmas movies in 2022.
Who's Left? The Complete List of Hallmark Channel Stars Who Are Not Leaving the Network - New Additions Announced
Crown Media Networks, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama networks produces over 80 original films a year, with around 40 of them being holiday films for the Countdown to Christmas programming event. The network has a new movie premiere almost every weekend on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries so it's no surprise that the company has been signing some of their favorite and fan favorite talent to multi-picture deals to ensure fans will get more content from their most popular actors.
Hallmark Star Nikki DeLoach Explains Why Her New Movie Is 'Breaking The Mold' For The Network's Christmas Programming
Nikki DeLoach's upcoming Hallmark movie is going to do something a bit different.
Hallmark Christmas Movies 2022: full Countdown to Christmas schedule for your holiday viewing
Get in the holiday spirit with the 2022 slate of Hallmark Christmas movies. We've got the full schedule, as well as cast and plot details right here for you.
Candace Cameron Bure Dropped A Pic From Filming Her First Christmas Movie After Exiting Hallmark, And She Looks Hot (Literally)
Candace Cameron Bure filmed her new Christmas movie in a literal heat wave. Needless to say, she looks hot.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
'The Santa Clauses' trailer: Tim Allen returns in Disney+ series
"The Santa Clauses," a new series based on the "Santa Clause" holiday films, is coming to Disney+.
Every New Christmas Movie Coming to Hallmark and Great American Family This Weekend, Oct. 28-30
'A Cozy Christmas Inn' with Jodie Sweetin and the London-set 'Jolly Good Christmas' are among the Christmas movies airing this weekend.
Hallmark Christmas Movies Coming to Peacock In New Streaming Deal
Peacock is decking the halls this season with a programming hub dedicated to the cheeriest channel of all, Hallmark. The holiday juggernaut is partnering with Peacock for a new SVOD deal announced today which will bring Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama content to subscribers. The hub, which launches Wednesday (Nov. 2), will introduce a whole slew of seasonal titles to Peacock in what the streamer is calling a “first-of-its-kind” deal. Not only will subscribers get to watch on-demand, they’ll also be able to stream Hallmark live. Live simulcasts of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark...
AdWeek
Get Ready to Stream Hallmark Programming on Peacock
Peacock will start streaming live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama on Wednesday, Nov. 2. On Monday, the streamer announced that it would prominently feature its new Hallmark hub on its homepage and offer live broadcasts of all three channels, with current season content accessible live and on-demand the following day and a selection of Hallmark films, including holiday favorites.
The Best Leslie Jordan Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them
As we mourn his passing, revisit the best movies and TV shows starring Leslie Jordan.
ComicBook
Peacock Reaches Massive Streaming Deal With Hallmark Ahead of Holiday Movie Season
Streaming Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas is going to be a lot easier this year, especially for everyone who doesn't have any sort of cable. Peacock has entered into a massive streaming deal with Hallmark Media, which will see its live channels and back catalogue available on the streaming service. Peacock will now be the streaming home for Hallmark's movie and TV library, next-day titles, and live channels.
Collider
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Will Kemp Signs Multi-Picture Overall Deal With Hallmark Media
EXCLUSIVE: Will Kemp (The Christmas Waltz, Spinning Out) has signed a multi-picture overall deal, including exclusivity on holiday movies, with Hallmark Media. As part of the agreement, Kemp will also develop and produce new projects for Hallmark. He will next star in the original movie Jolly Good Christmas, premiering Saturday, October 29 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” programming event. “Will Kemp brings great versatility to each and every role and we’re excited to expand our partnership with him to develop new programming,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, Hallmark Media. “We can’t wait for viewers to see will in ‘Jolly Good Christmas,’...
The Devil's Hour: 6 Things To Know Before You Watch The Series
Here is everything you need to know before you watch The Devil's Hour, Prime Video's new thrilling drama series...
The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Chandler Massey
Chandler Massey became a "Days of Our Lives" fan-favorite when he took over the role of Will Horton in 2010. Will is a legacy character born to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). During his childhood, Will struggled with his family drama, which included his mother's many schemes and his father's addiction issues (via Soap Central). It seemed Will was always in the middle of his parents' dramatics. However, when Massey took over the role, he brought new depth to the character.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
CNN to Pull Back on Original Series, Films
Food gurus like Anthony Bourdain and Stanley Tucci will no longer figure as prominently in the recipe for programming at CNN. The pair are among the celebrities who helped pioneer a winning new formula at the outlet: Take viewers to places they couldn’t normally get to, add some beautiful shots of food or culture and, voila! The news outlet secured a new foothold in documentaries and docu-series that won the attention of top advertisers and could be played again and again. Now, according to a memo from the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed outlet’s top executive, such ingredients are being put back on the...
Comments / 0