‘Severance’ Adds Gwendoline Christie, Merritt Wever & More for Season 2 — Production Begins (PHOTO)

Cult of Mac
Filming begins on Severance season 2 with 8 new stars
Fans of the hit Apple TV+ series Severance can rejoice that production on season 2 started this week. More of what Stephen Colbert called a “dystopian workplace sci-fi mystery black comedy psychological thriller” is on the way. Upcoming episodes of the Emmy-winning – and very creepy – series...
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones and Walking Dead stars join Severance season 2
Severance season 1 spoilers follow. Severance season 2 will be introducing several new cast members in time for its return to Apple TV+. Game of Thrones favourite Gwendoline Christie – who was last seen on the small screen as Lucifer in Netflix’s Sandman and will soon appear in Wednesday – is among eight new stars joining the eerie work/life balance horror story, Apple has announced.
Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy
Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
Tony Hale Finished ‘Sopranos’ Role ‘by the Grace of God’ Amid Crippling Anxiety on Set
Tony Hale’s character development was certainly arrested while filming “The Sopranos.” During a small role as Uncle Junior’s (Dominic Chianese) nurse oncologist in the 2001 episode “Second Opinion,” Hale recalled his hands “violently shaking” on set. “I’ll never forget on ‘The Sopranos’ — because of my anxiety, my nerves will manifest itself in my hands; my hands will start shaking,” Hale said on SiriusXM’s “Pop Culture Spotlight With Jessica Shaw” talk show. “And I was a nurse oncologist to Uncle Junior, and I’ll never forget my hands were violently shaking about to put a tube into his arm.” The “Mysterious Benedict Society” actor...
Cristin Milioti Has Joined Colin Farrell In HBO Max’s The Penguin: Get the Details
Watch: Cristin Milioti & Co-Stars Dish on The Resort's Wildest Scenes. The Penguin has a problem on his hands. Cristin Milioti has joined the cast of HBO Max's upcoming series The Penguin, starring Colin Farrell, E! News has learned. The Resort star will play Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham...
'People We Hate at the Wedding' trailer: Allison Janney, Kristen Bell star in comedy
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Amazon is giving a glimpse of the new film The People We Hate at the Wedding. Prime Video shared a trailer for the comedy Wednesday featuring Allison Janney, Kristen Bell and Ben Platt. The People We Hate at the Wedding is based on the Grant Ginder...
Popculture
'The Conners' Adding 'Shameless' Star for Guest Role, Reunion With Emma Kenney
The Conners is adding a Shameless star in a guest role this season, sparking an on-screen reunion with actress Emma Kenney. According to TV Line, William H. Macy will be turning up in at least one episode of The Conners during Season 5. Macy will be playing a character named Smitty, who is one of Dan's (John Goodman) old high school friends that has come back to Lanford for a visit. The big guest star role reunites Macy and Kenney, who played father and daughter Frank and Debbie Gallagher on all 11 seasons of Shameless.
Jason Bateman & Jude Law to Star in Netflix Limited Series Black Rabbit
Jason Bateman has set his next project at Netflix. The Ozark star will team with Jude Law, most recently seen on the small screen in The New Pope and The Third Day, for miniseries Black Rabbit. Bateman is also set to direct, with Oscar-nominated King Richard screenwriter Zach Baylin and Kate Susman set to write.
Collider
How to Watch 'Causeway' Starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry
In 2010, Jennifer Lawrence burst onto the screen with her powerful and haunting performance in the dark indie drama Winter’s Bone. Since then, she has become one of the youngest women to win the Best Actress Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook, while also being the face of not one but two franchises with X-Men and The Hunger Games. For a few years, however, her performances have largely flown under the radar but change seems imminent with the arrival of her new film, Causeway. Starting a new phase in her career as both actress and producer with her production company Excellent Cadaver, Lawrence is entering the awards conversation in a big way. Telling the story of a veteran’s return home and the trauma she has incurred, Causeway looks like it could be a powerful story that will win over audiences everywhere.
Popculture
Beloved Movie Getting Made Into TV Series
The Bad News Bears are making a comeback. CBS is developing a TV series based on the beloved Paramount comedy. The Bad News Bears hit theaters in 1976 and starred Walter Matthau as the vulgar, alcoholic coach of a misfit little league baseball team. Tatum O'Neal played the team's star pitcher.
Adam Devine Challenges Jameela Jamil to a Riff-Off in ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin’ Trailer, NBC Sets Premiere Episode Air Date
Bumper Allen is going overseas to hit the aca-stage once again. In the first trailer for Peacock’s forthcoming “Pitch Perfect” spinoff series “Bumper in Berlin,” Adam Devine’s Bumper has some new challenges to conquer on his path to international superstardom –– including Jameela Jamil. NBC will air the premiere episode of the series and a sneak peek at the season on Nov. 28 following Monday night’s episode of “The Voice,” the network announced. All episodes of “Bumper in Berlin” will be available on Peacock beginning Nov. 23. Hailing from writer and showrunner Megan Amram, the series follows “Pitch Perfect”...
House of the Dragon marks biggest HBO finale since the end of Game of Thrones
The ratings for House of the Dragon's season 1 finale are in and — spoiler alert — people watched it. HBO saw its biggest season finale episode since the days of Game of Thrones, the Home Box Office network announced on Monday. A press release cites "a combination of Nielsen and first party data" in stating 9.3 million viewers watched "The Black Queen," the 10th episode of the prequel show's debut season. That's across all platforms, including streaming and linear TV.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ season 3 release date, cast, and storyline
John Krasinski is back in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and this time the tide has turned against him. The Amazon Prime Video season has been successful on the streaming service with an action-heavy story and twists and turns that keep you holding onto your seat and racking your brain to figure out the intricate plot. Season three looks to up the ante by putting Jack Ryan in the most precarious situation yet.
‘Dead Boy Detectives’ HBO Max Series Adds Caitlin Reilly, Max Jenkins (EXCLUSIVE)
The “Dead Boy Detectives” show at HBO Max has added Caitlin Reilly and Max Jenkins to its cast in recurring roles, Variety has learned exclusively. The eight-episode series was ordered at HBO Max back in April. It is based on the DC comics of the same name as well as “The Sandman,” from characters created by Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner. The official series description states, “It’s a fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), two dead British teenagers, and their very alive...
hypebeast.com
HBO Announces 'The Last of Us' Premiere Date
HBO has unveiled the official premiere date of The Last of Us. The series adaptation of the famed Naughty Dog game is set to debut on January 15, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO, and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. Season one will feature a total of nine episodes and will follow the story of survivors Joel, played by Pedro Pascal, and Ellie, played by Bella Ramsey:
tvinsider.com
‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’: Peacock Releases Teaser for Limited Series (VIDEO)
More than two decades after the romantic comedy The Best Man premiered at Urban World Festival, cast members and creatives from that 1999 movie returned to the festival on Saturday, October 29, with a teaser for The Best Man: The Final Chapters. The Peacock limited series, streaming all eight episodes...
HBO Original Drama Series ‘The Last Of Us’ Sets Debut Date
The nine-episode first season of the HBO Original drama series The Last of Us debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The story takes place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal journey as they both must traverse the US and depend on each other for survival. Pedro Pascal is Joel, Bella Ramsey is Ellie, Gabriel Luna is Tommy, Anna Torv is...
The Verge
HBO’s The Last of Us series officially premieres in January
The TV adaptation of PlayStation’s postapocalyptic game series The Last of Us debuts on HBO and HBO Max on January 15th. Text in HBO Max spoiled the release date earlier this week, but you can actually circle January 15th on your calendars now that the date has been officially announced. The first season will have nine episodes.
Popculture
HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week
Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal's Post-Apocalyptic Series Gets Premiere Date
Joel and Ellie’s live-action journey will begin not long after the new year. The Last of Us, HBO’s adaptation of the popular video game of the same name, will premiere on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9/8c, the network announced Wednesday. Season 1 will consist of nine episodes. Set two decades after the implosion of current-day society, The Last of Us centers on Joel (The Mandalorian‘s Pedro Pascal), a tough survivor, who is hired to smuggle a 14-year-old girl named Ellie (Game of Thrones‘ Bella Ramsey) out of an “oppressive” quarantine zone, per the official synopsis. “What starts as a small job soon becomes a...
