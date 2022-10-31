Birmingham’s Day of the Dead festival marks its 20th year in 2022, and that’s a great reason to celebrate. The colorful and vibrant event, also known as Dia de los Muertos, is inspired by traditions in Mexico, paying tribute to loved ones who’ve passed away. Although the festival has a serious theme, it’s also filled with joyful celebration, demonstrating love and respect for family members and friends who are no longer with us.

