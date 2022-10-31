Read full article on original website
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
wvtm13.com
Cullman community mourns husband and father who is brain dead from neurological issues after heart and lung transplants
How can we encourage his wife and his three young sons, and convince them that he will soon be at peace?. Breathing again, walking again, smiling and as usual, making a difference?. Let’s all send condolences to the family of Cullman, Alabama’s, Jason McCollum, as I am so sorry to...
comebacktown.com
Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?
I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
Mother warns of rising RSV after baby airlifted to Birmingham hospital
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Cases of RSV are surging around the country, and a North Alabama mother wants to warn parents about the rapid rise in hospitals across the state after her daughter came down with the virus. Clarissa Wing’s one-year-old Amelia caught RSV in October, and at first Clarissa and her husband thought her […]
Bham Now
The history of Birmingham’s Edison Building [Photos]
Did you know that a historic Birmingham building was once owned by Thomas Edison’s Edison Electric Illuminating Company? We took a tour of the historic Edison Building in Downtown Birmingham to learn more. Birmingham’s Edison Building. Established in 1880 by famed inventor Thomas Edison, the Edison Electric Illuminating...
Edgewood Presbyterian Church hosts ministries fair for LGBTQ students
Southside Faith Communities will host an Affirming Ministries Fair for Birmingham-area college students at Edgewood Presbyterian Church, 850 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Affirming Ministries Fair aims to provide students with an opportunity to meet ministers and lay people from congregations...
Bham Now
9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar
Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
Bham Now
Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”
Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
birminghamtimes.com
Mayor Woodfin Announces Family Fun Center for West Birmingham
A new city-owned family fun center with a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and food court is being planned for the CrossPlex property in West Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Tuesday. The target date to open is sometime in 2024. “I am thrilled to honor our...
wvtm13.com
Several children develop E. coli symptoms after eating chicken McNuggets at Alabama McDonald's
ASHLAND, Ala. — Six children develop E. coli after eating McDonald's chicken McNuggets in Ashland Alabama. A lawsuit filed on behalf of families whose children were exposed to E. coli shows Alabama Department of Public Health investigators inspected the restaurant and found numerous violations for contamination. “Our clients, like...
Bham Now
BREAKING: Mayor Woodfin commits to building family fun center at Birmingham CrossPlex by 2024 [PHOTOS]
After meeting with 5 Points West Community leaders, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on social media last night his commitment to build a city-owned family fun center on Birmingham CrossPlex property by 2024. Announcement. Here is the statement Mayor Woodfin released on his Facebook account:. “I’m excited to announce the construction...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Christmas Markets in Birmingham
As the Christmas season nears, there are many opportunities to get ahead on your holiday shopping. If you’re looking for unique gifts, there are quite a few upcoming Christmas Markets in Birmingham. These are great places for supporting small businesses while marking some names off of your shopping list.
Widower awarded $6.3 million against Alabama ambulance company
A Calhoun County jury has returned a multi-million-dollar verdict against Anniston Emergency Medical Services Inc., awarding the sum to a Wellborn man whose wife died while waiting for medical care in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick, filed suit after his wife, Charlotte Ellswick, died May 28, 2016. According to Ellswick’s...
After 16 years on the job, Calvin the Sign Guy still sparking smiles on Homewood’s Green Springs Highway
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham On Demand Rideshare Expanding into 19 Eastern Neighborhoods [List & Map]
Beginning in December, just in time for the holiday season, the popular Birmingham On Demand rideshare program is preparing to expand into 19 neighborhoods near and east of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. “Three years ago the City of Birmingham in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham took the...
10 things you’ll find at Birmingham’s Day of the Dead festival in 2022
Birmingham’s Day of the Dead festival marks its 20th year in 2022, and that’s a great reason to celebrate. The colorful and vibrant event, also known as Dia de los Muertos, is inspired by traditions in Mexico, paying tribute to loved ones who’ve passed away. Although the festival has a serious theme, it’s also filled with joyful celebration, demonstrating love and respect for family members and friends who are no longer with us.
wbrc.com
Shelby Baptist employee making a difference
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
birminghammommy.com
2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs
Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
Bham Now
COMING SOON: everything you need to know about Birmingham’s newest active adult community for ages 55+
Overture Tributary, opening in January 2023, is creating a new way of living for ages 55+ with their maintenance-free, resort-inspired apartment homes. Want to learn more? Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new community. Opening in January 2023. When a larger home doesn’t make sense anymore,...
