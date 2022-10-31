ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

comebacktown.com

Did Birmingham backstab Pelham?

I didn’t expect to be writing a column about the new $50 million amphitheater proposed for downtown Birmingham. I’m not a politician or business person involved in the project and the only information I have is what I’ve read on-line. So I have no insight into the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

The history of Birmingham’s Edison Building [Photos]

Did you know that a historic Birmingham building was once owned by Thomas Edison’s Edison Electric Illuminating Company? We took a tour of the historic Edison Building in Downtown Birmingham to learn more. Birmingham’s Edison Building. Established in 1880 by famed inventor Thomas Edison, the Edison Electric Illuminating...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Edgewood Presbyterian Church hosts ministries fair for LGBTQ students

Southside Faith Communities will host an Affirming Ministries Fair for Birmingham-area college students at Edgewood Presbyterian Church, 850 Oxmoor Road in Homewood, on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The Affirming Ministries Fair aims to provide students with an opportunity to meet ministers and lay people from congregations...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

9 new Birmingham businesses, including Adiõs bar

Birmingham, it’s a new week and we have nine businesses for you to get excited about. From a classy cocktail bar to a flower shop, there are many new spots for you to look forward to and visit in The Magic City. 1. Adiõs | Downtown. It’s official,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Birmingham woman wins nearly $10,000 on “The Price is Right”

Dreams came true for Birmingham resident, Korliss Datcher, when she won big on the American-loved game show, “The Price is Right”. Keep reading to find out what prizes she won + more. Korliss Datcher, come on down!. Datcher, an athletic director and diversity coordinator at Advent Episcopal School,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Mayor Woodfin Announces Family Fun Center for West Birmingham

A new city-owned family fun center with a skating rink, jump park, e-sports center, bowling alley and food court is being planned for the CrossPlex property in West Birmingham, Mayor Randall Woodfin announced on Tuesday. The target date to open is sometime in 2024. “I am thrilled to honor our...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham's Arlington House closed for repairs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Arlington Historic House is closed for repairs. The city of Birmingham closed the historic building Tuesday and it will remain closed Wednesday, to allow crews to make the repairs. The facility is planned to reopen to visitors Thursday, Nov. 3. The Arlington House is open...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
momcollective.com

Ultimate Guide to Christmas Markets in Birmingham

As the Christmas season nears, there are many opportunities to get ahead on your holiday shopping. If you’re looking for unique gifts, there are quite a few upcoming Christmas Markets in Birmingham. These are great places for supporting small businesses while marking some names off of your shopping list.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Widower awarded $6.3 million against Alabama ambulance company

A Calhoun County jury has returned a multi-million-dollar verdict against Anniston Emergency Medical Services Inc., awarding the sum to a Wellborn man whose wife died while waiting for medical care in 2016. The plaintiff, Walter Ellswick, filed suit after his wife, Charlotte Ellswick, died May 28, 2016. According to Ellswick’s...
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
birminghamtimes.com

Birmingham On Demand Rideshare Expanding into 19 Eastern Neighborhoods [List & Map]

Beginning in December, just in time for the holiday season, the popular Birmingham On Demand rideshare program is preparing to expand into 19 neighborhoods near and east of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. “Three years ago the City of Birmingham in partnership with the Community Foundation of Greater Birmingham took the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

10 things you’ll find at Birmingham’s Day of the Dead festival in 2022

Birmingham’s Day of the Dead festival marks its 20th year in 2022, and that’s a great reason to celebrate. The colorful and vibrant event, also known as Dia de los Muertos, is inspired by traditions in Mexico, paying tribute to loved ones who’ve passed away. Although the festival has a serious theme, it’s also filled with joyful celebration, demonstrating love and respect for family members and friends who are no longer with us.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby Baptist employee making a difference

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - Kindhearted is how many patients at Shelby Baptist Medical Center would describe Walter Singleterry, an environmental service employee who is making a huge difference in the experience of patients. Walter has been cleaning rooms at Shelby Baptist for years, but the one thing that patients remember...
ALABASTER, AL
birminghammommy.com

2022 Halloween Candy Buy Back Programs

Not sure you can handle all of that candy your kids brought home from Trick or Treating, or just want to do something good with what you have leftover? Here are a few local offices participating in a Candy Buy Back program:. If you know of a local office participating,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

