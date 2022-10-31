Roy Dorsey Conner passed away of natural causes at the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, NC on October 24th 2022 at the age of 81. He is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Willis and parents, Betty Fulcher Conner of Buxton, NC and Roy Conner of Georgia. He is survived by his niece, Tami Willis of Frisco, NC and Joe Willis of Norfolk, VA, as well as many cousins.

