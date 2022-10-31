Read full article on original website
Roy Dorsey Conner
Roy Dorsey Conner passed away of natural causes at the Outer Banks Hospital in Nags Head, NC on October 24th 2022 at the age of 81. He is predeceased by his sister, Patricia Willis and parents, Betty Fulcher Conner of Buxton, NC and Roy Conner of Georgia. He is survived by his niece, Tami Willis of Frisco, NC and Joe Willis of Norfolk, VA, as well as many cousins.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree coming to Manteo, Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Christmas tree that will eventually light up the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol will first make stops in Manteo and Suffolk before heading to Washington, D.C. The tree, which comes this year from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina, will make...
Robert Ballance
Robert Carlton Ballance, Sr. passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 29, 2022. He was the son of Dan Ballance and Mary Lamb Ballance of Moyock, NC and was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Tarkington Ballance. Robert also served in the Army National Guard and was a life-time farmer who loved his work.
New 7,500 sq. ft. candy store headed to Kitty Hawk
Construction is underway of a two-story 7,500-square-foot retail candy store with 24 parking spaces at 5201 N Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. The development is located on a one-acre piece of property located just south of Outer Banks Furniture and across U.S.158 from the former Sentara Medical Center and future Kitty Hawk Police Department.
Teresa McCormack Pascoe
Teresa McCormack Pascoe, 56, of Manteo, NC passed away very unexpectedly on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mark E. McCormack and Geraldine Bombard McCormack. Teresa is survived by her husband of 27 years, Chris Pascoe; her son, Justin Edwards; her daughters, Jessica Edwards,...
Jacqueline Jacobson of Kill Devil Hills, October 17
May 3, 1928 – October 17, 2022. Jacqueline Jacobson, 94, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Spring Arbor of the Outer Banks, North Carolina, where she lived for the last 10 years of her life. Jacqueline Jacobson was born in France. She spent her early years growing up in...
Charlotte “Dottie” Davis Ward
Charlotte “Dottie” Davis Ward, 86, of Manteo, NC died Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Peak Resources – Outer Banks. A native of Manteo, she was born July 27, 1936, to the late Irene Midgett and Newton Davis. Dottie spent her career as a bookkeeper for a number...
NORFOLK, Va. — Pharrell Williams’ Mighty Dream Forum began Tuesday morning in Downtown Norfolk, bringing three days of entertainment, networking, panel discussions, and lots of opportunities for local entrepreneurs. The Grammy Award winner and Virginia Beach native took the stage with the President of Norfolk State University to...
Community invited to view U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site
Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the Town of Manteo, invites the community to view the 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree when it makes a stop at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13. Each year, a different national...
Kitty Hawk Manager Stewart suddenly resigns
In a terse statement released on the afternoon of Nov. 1, the Town of Kitty Hawk has announced the sudden resignation of Town Manager Andy Stewart. Here is the one-paragraph statement. Town of Kitty Hawk Manager, Andy Stewart, who has served the Town for over six years, has resigned. The...
Outer Banks Hotline announces new Associate Director
The Outer Banks Hotline Board of Directors announces its new Associate Director, Stephanie Baker. Ms. Baker’s hiring comes as the agency implements a plan of strategic growth in grant programs, development and outreach. Outer Banks Hotline Board of Directors Chairperson, Judy Burnette provided comment on behalf of the agency....
Results of new research rank the best and worst cities for veterans. Virginia Beach came in just outside the Top 10, ranking number 11.
Bicyclist killed in OBX crash with minivan
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A bicyclist was struck and killed while trying to cross a main highway on the Outer Banks Monday night. Kill Devil Hills police said it happened around 10:10 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 158 and Avalon Drive. Adam Simon, 27, of Kill Devil...
OBX TowneBank Marathon weekend around the corner
The OBX TowneBank Marathon and Half Marathon is set to take place on Veteran’s Weekend, November 11 – 13, 2022. This year’s races on Saturday and on Sunday will be run entirely in Nags Head, Kill Devil Hills and Kitty Hawk with all events ending at the Wright Brothers Memorial.
Dare County announces Veterans Day closures and trash collection changes
Dare County offices will be closed on Friday, November 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. This includes the Manteo Recycle Yard, the Dare County C&D Landfill, and the Buxton Transfer Station. All Dare County offices and facilities will reopen at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, November 14, 2022. Dare County...
‘All Wrapped Up’ craft & vendor show set for November 19 in Elizabeth City
Get your Christmas shopping “all wrapped up” with Berea Baptist Church of Elizabeth City at their craft and vendor show set for Saturday, November 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. In addition to an array of local vendors, photos...
Bicyclist dies in collision with van in Kill Devil Hills
The Kill Devil Hills Police Department has reported a fatality involving a vehicle and a bicyclist. According to a KDHPD press release, on October 31, 2022 at around 10:11 p.m., a 2005 Dodge Caravan was traveling north on U.S. 158 in the inside travel lane with the driver – a Southern Shores man – as the sole occupant of the vehicle. At the same time, a Trek bicycle ridden by Adam Alexander Simon, 27, of Kill Devil Hills, was crossing U.S. 158 at Avalon Drive going from west to east.
Built in 1927, this historic grand hotel in Virginia Beach, VA has hosted the likes of F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and six U.S. presidents. The large lobby fireplace has always been a main place of congregation (Al Capone apparently lounged beside it). It recently underwent renovations, but workers copied the hearth brick-by-brick to retain its original beauty.
A string of thefts at Salvation Army Family Stores and Donation Centers across Hampton Roads
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Salvation Army helps thousands of people in need every year. But now they are asking for the community's help to find people stealing from their family stores and donation centers. Salvation Army officials said that since August, they’ve four had break-ins at their stores in...
Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week: Bacon
The OBX SPCA Pet of the Week is Bacon the dog. Bacon was transferred to the OBX SPCA from another shelter that could no longer provide the necessary space for him. Bacon is estimated to be about two years old. He has a playful personality and loves to go on walks. He also enjoys cuddling.
