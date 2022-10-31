Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Cowboys attempt, but fail to trade for Texans WR Brandin Cooks
The Dallas Cowboys failed to make a move before the expiration of the NFL Trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce had perfect costumes for a Halloween ManningCast appearance
For their Halloween ManningCast appearance, NFL players/brothers Travis and Jason Kelce found very appropriate costumes. The Kelces paid homage to Peyton and Eli Manning by donning the Manning-signature quarter-zip and khaki combo for their “costumes.”. The Kelces have long been known to embrace the fun of the moment, and...
Yardbarker
State of The Eagles: Week 7/8
The Eagles beat the Cooper Rush led Cowboys by a score of 26-17 on Sunday night. After a slow start, a 20 point 2nd Quarter fueled the Eagles to a 20-3 halftime lead and never looked back. Philadelphia’s defense showed up on a night where the offense looked mediocre which ultimately was a main contributor to the win; Cooper Rush threw 3 interceptions which set the Eagles offense up with short fields. Overall the Eagles were able to overcome a rough second half to get the victory.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains
The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away. The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.
Week 8 NFC Wrapup: Cowboys, Eagles Begin to Distance Themselves
The Eagles stayed perfect, Dallas and Washington improved, and the Giants stumbled in Week 8 NFC East action.
atozsports.com
The Eagles are taking a different approach ahead of TNF vs the Texans
Physicality is one element the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) have been able to hang their hat on through the team’s first seven games, but head coach Nick Sirianni is taking a different approach this week. Sirianni’s Eagles are set to hit the road to face off against the Houston Texans...
Eagles versus Houston: 10 Texans looking to fuel an unlikely upset
From an outsider’s perspective, the Philadelphia Eagles have handled themselves impressively during this undefeated streak to begin their 2022-2023 NFL season. They’re 7-0, but you never hear them talk about it. Instead, they spend their time discussing the ‘one-week-at-a-time’ approach. The focus is always on winning...
FOX Sports
Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans
PHILADELPHIA (7-0) at HOUSTON (1-5-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 13½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 5-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Steelers...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 9: How to bet Eagles-Texans
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles will travel down south to Houston to play the Texans in a Week 9 NFL matchup. Philly is on a seven-game winning streak to start their 2022 campaign, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts and a balanced attack on both sides of the ball. Houston (1-5-1) is...
Yardbarker
Prime Picks and Props for TNF Week 9: Eagles vs Texans
Week 9 of Thursday Night Football Prime Picks and Props focuses on the 7-0, undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and the 1-5-1 Houston Texans. Hopefully, this installment does better than last week, and curbs a disturbing trend of poor results. It’ll be difficult considering this game features a two-touchdown spread, but let’s give it a shot.
Mattress Mack invites Eagles fans to his suite at Thursday's Texans game
The Gallery Furniture owner was in the giving mood on Wednesday while in Philadelphia for the World Series.
Tim McGraw Honors Late Dad Tug By Wearing His Phillies Jersey To World Series Game
The McGraw family is full of talent. While Tim McGraw is a Grammy-winning country music star, his father was a World Series-winning pitcher. Tim attended Game 3 of the World Series on November 1 and rocked his father’s Phillies jersey. His late father, Tug McGraw, won a World Series with the Phillies in 1980.
Comments / 0