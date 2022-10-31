ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Performed THESE Last Two Songs Before His Tragic Death

Elvis Presley had a private performance hours before his death, marking the last time he sang his songs. On Aug. 16, 1977, Presley shocked the world when he was found dead by his then-fiancee, Ginger Alden, inside his Graceland's bathroom. He was scheduled to hold his concert in Portland, Maine, before his death, but he still got the chance to have a private performance hours before taking his last breath.
TENNESSEE STATE
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
howafrica.com

Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B

Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments

Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
97.3 KBCO

ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 10.

1977 - The notorious album by The Sex Pistols, Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols, was released in the UK. Sarcastic attacks on pretentious affectation and the very foundations of British society were all carried out in the most confrontational, impolite manner possible. From the original Rolling Stone review:
GEORGIA STATE
TODAY.com

Rock ’n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dies

Jerry Lee Lewis, a trailblazer of rock and roll and rockabilly music, has died. He was 87 years old. A publicist for the singer confirmed that he died on Oct. 28. Lewis shot to fame in the 1950s with his 1957 hit “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On“ and continued to captivate fans with songs like "Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”
The Ringer

‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Chicks, “Goodbye Earl,” and the Story of Women in Country Music

Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free on Spotify. In Episode 76 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring “Goodbye Earl” by the Chicks.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame remembers its last inaugural inductee Jerry Lee Lewis

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis and his “rock and roll swagger” after losing its last inaugural inductee.Lewis was part of the Hall of Fame’s first class in 1986, and was inducted alongside other groundbreaking performers including Chuck Berry, James Brown, Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley.The US musician, nicknamed The Killer, was as well known for his controversial private life as his music.His hits “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire” served as a foundation of the sound and spirit of youth culture. Jerry Lee was a...
TENNESSEE STATE
Variety

Bob Dylan’s ‘Philosophy of Modern Song’ Cannily Mixes Music History With the Hardboiled Language of Pulp Fiction: Book Review

Of the dozens or even hundreds of singers and songwriters that Bob Dylan extols in his new  book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” there is one that seems to stand out even more than the others, so effusive is Dylan’s praise. This performer, he writes, is “downright incredible” and “lived in every moment of every song he sang… His performance is just downright incredible. There is nothing small you can say about it… When he stood and sang, he owned the song and he shared it and we believed every single word. What more could you want from an artist?” The...

