Read full article on original website
Related
Bruce Springsteen musical performances on Howard Stern bring tears, cheers
Bruce Springsteen played abbreviated versions of 11 of his songs on his Oct. 31 interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM. His rendition of “Thunder Road” brought Stern to tears. “You finally did it,” Stern said. “First time I ever cried on the radio.”. E Street Band...
Lisa Marie Presley ‘Horrified’ After Elvis Caught Her Singing at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley recalls being 'horrified' after Elvis caught her singing into a hairbrush at Graceland when she was a toddler.
Elvis Presley Reportedly Slept With Frank Sinatra’s Girlfriend
Frank Sinatra wasn’t really a fan of Elvis Presley or his music. However, he became so popular that Frank invited Elvis to be on his show in 1960. Elvis was a special guest to celebrate his return to the United States after being in the military for two years in Germany.
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley Performed THESE Last Two Songs Before His Tragic Death
Elvis Presley had a private performance hours before his death, marking the last time he sang his songs. On Aug. 16, 1977, Presley shocked the world when he was found dead by his then-fiancee, Ginger Alden, inside his Graceland's bathroom. He was scheduled to hold his concert in Portland, Maine, before his death, but he still got the chance to have a private performance hours before taking his last breath.
Why Paul McCartney Declined to Perform at George Harrison’s Concert for Bangladesh
Paul McCartney declined to perform at George Harrison's Concert for Bangladesh in 1971. There were still tensions between the former bandmates.
howafrica.com
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
George Harrison Said His Ego Would Rather Have Eric Clapton Play on ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’
George Harrison said his ego would rather have Eric Clapton play on 'While My Guitar Gently Weeps.' Clapton's playing impressed him.
‘Abbey Road’ Was the Only Original Beatles Album Cover to Lack 2 Notable Features
‘Abbey Road’ is an iconic Beatles album cover and it is unique because it lacks two features seen on other covers for the band’s albums
Watch Glen Campbell and Leon Russell Performing “Southern Nights” Together In 1983
Two greats performing together is nearly always a recipe for a good video. Glen Campbell and Leon Russell were two legends, and together performing the classic tune “Southern Nights” in 1983 will always be one of my favorites. The tune was written by Allen Toussaint in 1975 and...
Chris Stapleton’s Rendition Of Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues” Is Insanely Good
When it comes to iconic artists like Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard, Dolly Parton… nobody can really do ’em the kind of justice they deserve. Many can come close, many can do a damn good job, but there’s usually just something missing…. Enter Chris Stapleton. Chris could sing...
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
howafrica.com
Remembering Ruth Brown, The Queen of R&B
Ruth Brown was known in the 1950s for bringing a bit of pop influence to R&B in a variety of songs for Atlantic Records. Brown was the oldest of seven siblings, born Ruth Alston Weston in Portsmouth, Virginia. She attended I.C Norcom High School as a young girl, which was legally segregated at the time. Brown grew up in a Christian home, but because her father was the choir director at a local church, she was more interested in singing in nightclubs. Listening to singers like Billie Holiday and Sarah Vaughan inspired her.
15 of Jerry Lee Lewis’ Greatest and Most ‘Breathless’ Musical Moments
Elvis Presley might have been the King, but Jerry Lee Lewis — the controversial American singer, songwriter and pianist who passed away Friday at his Mississippi home at the age of 87 — was something far more dangerous: the Killer. With that sobriquet, the wildest of O.G. rock and rollers could attack the eighty-eights with a passionate abandon, whether through the hilly traditions of honky-tonk or the fury of the then-bourgeoning field of rockabilly. As for his handsomely expressive vocals, they could be yelping, hot and incendiary or icily distant, whether it was his slowest of songs or his rapier-fast...
Jim McGuinn Comments on the Beach Boys’ Impact on The Byrds
The Byrds and The Beach Boys had a mutual respect for one another. Here's what we know about these rock bands and what Jim Quinn said about The Beach Boys.
George Harrison Said Some People Couldn’t Understand How The Beatles Could Enjoy Splitting Up
George Harrison had a successful solo career after The Beatles split up, but some fans had a hard time understanding how the band could enjoy splitting up.
ON THIS DAY IN MUSIC HISTORY: 10.
1977 - The notorious album by The Sex Pistols, Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols, was released in the UK. Sarcastic attacks on pretentious affectation and the very foundations of British society were all carried out in the most confrontational, impolite manner possible. From the original Rolling Stone review:
TODAY.com
Rock ’n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis dies
Jerry Lee Lewis, a trailblazer of rock and roll and rockabilly music, has died. He was 87 years old. A publicist for the singer confirmed that he died on Oct. 28. Lewis shot to fame in the 1950s with his 1957 hit “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On“ and continued to captivate fans with songs like "Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” and “Me and Bobby McGee.”
The Ringer
‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: The Chicks, “Goodbye Earl,” and the Story of Women in Country Music
Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free on Spotify. In Episode 76 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring “Goodbye Earl” by the Chicks.
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame remembers its last inaugural inductee Jerry Lee Lewis
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has paid tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis and his “rock and roll swagger” after losing its last inaugural inductee.Lewis was part of the Hall of Fame’s first class in 1986, and was inducted alongside other groundbreaking performers including Chuck Berry, James Brown, Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Elvis Presley.The US musician, nicknamed The Killer, was as well known for his controversial private life as his music.His hits “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On” and “Great Balls of Fire” served as a foundation of the sound and spirit of youth culture. Jerry Lee was a...
Bob Dylan’s ‘Philosophy of Modern Song’ Cannily Mixes Music History With the Hardboiled Language of Pulp Fiction: Book Review
Of the dozens or even hundreds of singers and songwriters that Bob Dylan extols in his new book, “The Philosophy of Modern Song,” there is one that seems to stand out even more than the others, so effusive is Dylan’s praise. This performer, he writes, is “downright incredible” and “lived in every moment of every song he sang… His performance is just downright incredible. There is nothing small you can say about it… When he stood and sang, he owned the song and he shared it and we believed every single word. What more could you want from an artist?” The...
Comments / 0