Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
Related
WLOX
Murder suspect back in Gautier following extradition from New York
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Chief David Bever, Gautier murder suspect Adrian Shamar McCrimmon, 20, is now back in custody of Gautier Police Department after being extradited from Saratoga County, New York. McCrimmon is listed a suspect in the shooting death of Zachieous Stevens, 19, who was killed inside...
WLOX
Gautier officer who beat colorectal cancer urges others to get screened
Bariatric Surgeon Dr. William Pete Avara III has details on several free, weight loss surgery seminars Singing River Health System is hosting and how people can sign up to learn more. High school students train at Singing River Hospital in Gulfport. Updated: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. |
WLOX
Hattiesburg assistant fire chief taking over in Moss Point
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Often, change is hard, but a Laurel naive is embracing change and continuing to serve the community. With 25 years experience as a firefighter, with the majority of those years in the Hub City, Hattiesburg Assistant Fire Chief Danny Wade said he’s making a bittersweet transition to the Mississippi coast.
WLOX
Alabama Media Group will end publication of newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Media Group, which operates AL.com and three Alabama-based newspapers including Mobile’s Press-Register, announced today that early next year it will stop publishing newspapers. The company will continue as a digital-only platform for news content, it announced. An article on AL.com states, “The Birmingham News,...
WLOX
WATCH: GMM celebrates Jackson County live from downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - As part of WLOX’s 60th anniversary, we’re taking our crew out of the TV studios and into communities across South Mississippi. This morning the Good Morning Mississippi crew was in Ocean Springs as the town prepares to host this weekend’s Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival, the largest arts festival in Mississippi! If you missed the live show, check out some of the highlights below.
WLOX
Amtrak, freight railroads ask for more mediation time in Gulf Coast case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The parties involved in the contentious battle over whether passenger rail service can return to Mobile have asked for another go at settling the matter through mediation before that Surface Transportation Board resumes its hearings. At the root is Amtrak’s desire to restart passenger train service...
WLOX
Gautier High School celebrates veterans with breakfast
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - The cheers at Gautier High School weren’t to push the football team to victory, they were for the 300 veterans as part of the 23rd annual Veterans Breakfast. These real-life heroes have already won their battles. “This is better than Christmas morning for me,” said...
WLOX
In Their Shoes: Go inside Shearwater Pottery with Peter Anderson
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. How Chevron Pascagoula Refinery's "human energy" powers our community. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're not only...
WLOX
Free Wi-Fi now on CTA bus routes 37, 38
If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets. Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Pascagoula High School students celebrated...
WLOX
In the Tato Nut kitchen with Theresa Mohler
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. How Chevron Pascagoula Refinery's "human energy" powers our community. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. We're not only...
WLOX
Moss Point mourning beloved former band director Julius Hunt
Ocean Springs is getting ready for the Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival this Saturday and Sunday, and local businesses are expecting huge crowds. LIVE REPORT: All lanes of Hwy 49 now open to traffic. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. All north and south bound lanes of Hwy 49 have...
WLOX
Doug Walker joins the GMM crew from Ocean Springs for WLOX's 60th anniversary
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Today will be beautiful across South Mississippi....
WLOX
How Chevron Pascagoula Refinery's "human energy" powers our community
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Today will be beautiful across South Mississippi....
WLOX
Celebrating nature in Jackson County, and cruising downtown Ocean Springs with Cynthia Sutton
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Today will be beautiful across South Mississippi....
WLOX
Gautier Middle School student uses YouTube to save classmate’s life
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Middle School eighth grader Tristan Cabe is being heralded as a hero. “He started choking and I asked him if he was OK,” said Cabe. “Someone yelled and told me to do something. I went behind him and did the Heimlich maneuver and then he didn’t die.”
WLOX
Making Bacon, Egg & Cheese Eggrolls with Chef Clay Barney
Families can enjoy two days of fun as the Heritage Farm Live Festival returns to the Stone County Fairgrounds this Friday and Saturday. Festival organizer Dick O'Neal tells us what we can expect. Carrie's Midday First Alert Forecast. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Today will be beautiful across South Mississippi....
WLOX
WLOX’s 60 Days of Giveaways - Week 4 Official Promotion Rules
1. Promotion Description. This promotion is sponsored by WLOX, LLC, 208 DeBuys Road, Biloxi, MS 39531 l (“Sponsor(s)”). The promotion begins at 8:00am on Monday, November 7th and ends at 11:59pm on Sunday, November 13th. Entries must be received by 11:59pm on Sunday, November 13th , 2022. Promotion is void where prohibited. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules.
WLOX
Jamie Miller named new Gulf Coast Business Council CEO
If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets. Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Pascagoula High School students celebrated...
WLOX
Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Pascagoula high school students celebrated Veterans Day early this year. The school invited community veterans to the high school’s Performing Arts Center for a tribute. Choral Director Dr. Cherie Bowe told us it’s an honor to celebrate those who served our country. “We’re so...
WLOX
Singing River Health offering free weight loss surgery seminars
If you thought academic research was dry and uninteresting, you haven’t seen this. Columbia Sportswear opens at Gulfport Premium Outlets. Gulfport Premium Outlets is celebrating the opening of a new factory store. Pascagoula High School holds tribute for veterans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Pascagoula High School students celebrated...
Comments / 0