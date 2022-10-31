Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
The Saints are signing a veteran quarterback to their practice squad
A day after releasing one quarterback from their practice squad, the New Orleans Saints found a replacement. The Saints are signing veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to their practice squad to take the spot previously held by Jake Luton. Hundley was a fifth-round selection by the Green Bay Packers in the...
NOLA.com
Saints waived 1, released 2 players Tuesday
The New Orleans Saints processed three transactions Tuesday. Cornerback Bryce Thompson was waived, while quarterback Jake Luton and defensive back Jordan Brown were released. Thompson appeared in the past four games for the Saints. He was credited with two assisted tackles during the Saints’ loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Oct. 20. Thompson also played in two games for the Saints in 2021 but did not record any stats.
Report: Mark Ingram Expected to Miss Several Weeks
The Saints lost Mark Ingram early on against the Raiders, and it sounds like he'll be out for several weeks due to injury.
Philadelphia Eagles’ A.J. Brown Takes Shot at Roger Goodell Over Random Drug Test
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is the latest to take issue with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The fourth-year veteran has good reason to be upset, too. On Monday morning, Brown was subject to a random drug test, an NFL policy. It just so happens that the receiver’s name was selected a day after posting an incredible performance in Philadelphia’s 35-13 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
What Bears' Justin Fields Told Roquan Smith After Trade to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
numberfire.com
Mark Ingram out for Saints 3-4 weeks with Grade 2 MCL sprain
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain in Sunday's Week 8 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, reports Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Ingram, who exited after only five snaps on Sunday, is facing a 3-4 week absence. Taysom Hill rushed a season-high 10 times for 61 yards and Dwayne Washington was given four carries, but Alvin Kamara racked up 18 rushes and 10 targets on his way to a three-touchdown performance. Hill and Washington will likely split the backup carries while Ingram is out. The Saints' next game is at home versus the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night in Week 9.
Two Pelicans Upgraded On Injury Report vs. Lakers
The New Orleans Pelicans are likely to have two role players available against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Chicago Bears trade for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Chase Claypool: ESPN
The Chicago Bears acquired Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool in a trade Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Tracking the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Week 8 win over Steelers
We’re now eight weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
ESPN
Source: Ravens acquire LB Roquan Smith in trade with Bears
OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens filled the biggest void in the middle of their defense with the NFL's leading tackler. The Ravens acquired Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith on Monday, a team source confirmed, completing the deal a day before the NFL trade deadline. A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that the Ravens are sending the Bears a second- and a fifth-round pick in 2023 for Smith, who tops the NFL with 83 tackles this season.
atozsports.com
Saints’ All-Pro explains how one area of the offense has improved tremendously
The New Orleans Saints started the season poorly, but because of a terrible division, are right back in the playoff picture after a shutout win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The thing is though, that you can see this team improving every game, and when they get healthy you can’t help but feel as if they will be the team we all thought they would be.
Yardbarker
Eagles Place Rookie DT Jordan Davis On IR
Davis will miss at least the next for games for the Eagles while on the injured reserve list. Davis, 22, was an AP All-American as a senior and won the Chuck Bednarik Award and Outland Trophy, given to college football’s best defensive player and best interior defensive lineman respectively. The Eagles traded up and used the No. 13 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Comments / 0