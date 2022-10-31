Missing Point Marion man Justin Hanzely found dead

State police looking for missing Justin Hanzely of Fayette County 00:46

POINT MARION, Pa. (KDKA) - A missing Point Marion man was found dead in Greene County.

Pennsylvania State Police said Justin Hanzely had last been seen leaving his house on Fallen Timbers Road last Monday.

His body was found Friday in a heavily wooded area near Dilliner, his last known location, police said.

Justin Hanzely of Point Marion was found dead in Greene County on Oct. 28, 2022. (Photo: Provided)

Multiple crews helped search for Hanzely for two days after his vehicle was found in a remote area of Dunkard Township, Greene County Emergency Management and Department of Emergency Services said on Facebook .

The Greene County coroner's office has yet to determine his cause of death.