KOMU
MoDOT presents alternatives for I-70/Highway 63 connector
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway...
KOMU
New proposal could increase maximum time for Columbia's parking meters
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Works is working to make downtown parking meters easier. The Parking Advising Commission met on Wednesday with the Parking Utility Division to discuss a new proposal for simplifying parking meters. The changes in the proposal include:. Changing the maximum time limit on meters,. Moving the enforcement...
KOMU
Clark Lane near Hanover Blvd. was closed due to 'police incident'
COLUMBIA - Police shut down part of Clark Lane near Hanover Boulevard Wednesday just after 5 p.m. due to an "incident." Columbia police taped off part of Lighthouse Car Wash, which is on the corner of Clark and Hanover. Officers were also marking bullet casings on the ground. A Dollar...
KOMU
Here's what you need to know: Nov. 3rd
The Missouri Department of Transportation hosted a public input meeting Wednesday afternoon to present its preferred plans for alternatives to the Interstate 70 and US Route 63 connector. At the meeting, MoDOT revealed its preferred alternative plan to fix congestion problems at the interchange between I-70 and Highway 63. MoDOT's...
KOMU
MoDOT seeks additional comments on preferred routes for I-70/Highway 63
COLUMBIA - A second round of public comment is being sought by the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) regarding a study of Interstate 70 in Boone County, including potential alternatives at the I-70/U.S. Highway 63 connector. As the interstate crosses through Boone County, the study re-evaluates an Environmental Impact Statement...
KOMU
Community shares feedback to proposed park in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Community members gave feedback about a plan to develop a northeast Columbia plat of land into a park Tuesday night. Columbia Parks and Recreation hopes to develop the land located at 2205 Whitegate Drive into a park. Parks staff said it will use the public's comments and modify plans to come up with something that the public wants.
KOMU
Open burning season starts Nov. 1 in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Residents of Jefferson City are allowed to burn yard waste (sticks, grass clippings, leaves) from dawn to dusk between Nov. 1 and March 1 of each year, as per city ordinance. Fires must be attended at all times with a means of extinguishment readily available, and all...
KOMU
Police urge drivers to avoid Stadium/Forum area after collision
COLUMBIA - Columbia police is urging drivers to avoid the area of Stadium Boulevard between Forum Boulevard and West Rollins Road after a collision involving multiple vehicles. One suspect is in custody after they struck the vehicles, according to Lt. Mike Hestir. The department posted just after 5 p.m. about...
KOMU
Public input meeting scheduled for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation will hold a public input meeting Tuesday to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. The meeting was originally scheduled for Oct. 25. Funds from...
KOMU
Fire causes major damage to Jefferson City home
JEFFERSON CITY — The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to a reported structural fire Monday morning in the 1800 block of Mississippi Street. First crews arrived at approximately 9:39 a.m. and reported heavy smoke and flames in a split-level residential structure before they began the fire attack and search of the structure.
KOMU
SERVPRO assists the town of Wooldridge in fire recovery efforts
WOOLDRIDGE - The town of Wooldridge is still in the midst of its recovery phase after a fire that burned down nearly 4,000 acres and destroyed 23 structures just a week and a half ago. As much of the town is unoccupied at the moment, that has not stopped responders...
KOMU
Hy-Vee announces stores will close on Thanksgiving Day
COLUMBIA − Hy-Vee stores across mid-Missouri will be closed for Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. The company says it is the first time in its 92-year history that its stores will close on Thanksgiving. Last year, stores were open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closures include grocery stores, Dollar...
KOMU
Suspect in custody after hitting vehicles in Stadium/Forum area
COLUMBIA - Columbia police say a suspect is in custody after they hit multiple vehicles in the area of Stadium Boulevard between Forum Boulevard and West Rollins Road. CPD Lt. Mike Hestir posted on social media just after 5 p.m. about the incident and said the scene was being cleared, so Stadium Boulevard was restricted to one lane. It reopened around 5:50 p.m.
KOMU
Man accused in Monday crash in Columbia arrested on suspicion of DWI
COLUMBIA - A Westphalia man was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he allegedly hit multiple vehicles and left the scene in Columbia. Police say Tyler Schmitz, 28, was arrested for driving while intoxicated and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident where damage exceeds $1,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, no charges have been filed.
KOMU
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addresses recent shootings in Columbia
COLUMBIA - There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city. “I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously...
KOMU
Pettis County crash leaves two in serious condition, one arrested
PETTIS COUNTY - Two people are in serious condition, and one person is in custody following a crash in Pettis County Tuesday night. The crash happened on Route B around 6:50 p.m. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Tylor Washington, 22, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes as...
KOMU
No injuries reported in Mexico structural fire
MEXICO — The Mexico Department of Public Safety responded to a reported structural fire Sunday afternoon. First responders arrived at approximately 6 p.m. to the 1200 block of Concordia Street and reported heavy smoke and flames venting through the roof of a residence. According to the department's social media,...
KOMU
Columbia Experimental Music Festival to return for 7th year
Hitt Records co-owner Kyle Cook described experimental music as raw and pure, with “no inhibitions whatsoever.”. It’s not created for commercial success, but rather to express deeply-felt human emotions, Cook said. Columbia will get a taste of experimental music this week during the 7th annual Columbia Experimental Music Festival from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6.
KOMU
Here's how to properly dispose of your Halloween pumpkin
The sagging face of a once-smiling jack-o’-lantern often marks the end of the Halloween season. With festivities wrapping up, many pumpkins will be left to rot in curbside trash cans. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, more than 1.6 billion pounds of pumpkins were produced in the U.S....
KOMU
Holidays with the Clydesdales at Warm Springs Ranch opens Nov. 25
BOONVILLE - Warm Springs Ranch, the 300-plus-acre breeding farm of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Boonville, will open Nov. 25 for the holiday season. The 25,000-square-foot breeding facility is decorated festively and full of Budweiser Clydesdale horses. The reservation-only experience will be held Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 25 through Dec. 30....
