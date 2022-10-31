ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Tampa Bay Times

Marco Rubio at Tampa rally: Democrats ‘will destroy this country’

TAMPA — Sen. Marco Rubio came to Tampa Tuesday with a closing message for his U.S. Senate reelection campaign: Democrats have ruined the country. Republicans will fix it. Speaking at Grand Cathedral Cigars — “It smells like the front porch of my home when I was growing up,” Rubio, who’s of Cuban descent, quipped early in his remarks — the senator assailed Democratic leaders for what he described as a failing economy, open borders and rampant crime.
TAMPA, FL
TheDailyBeast

Florida Guv Is Last Person Who Should Be Ranting About Crime

On the same night Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared himself a “law-and-order governor” from a “law-and-order state,” multiple gunmen shot nine people at a post-football gathering eight minutes from his office.“This amazing amount of gunfire,” is how Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell described the Saturday night chaos in the state’s capital city.Just hours earlier, at a rally on Long Island for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, DeSantis suggested things were just fine back home.“The number one thing I hear, where people get so fed up, is they are sick and tired of the crime that you see, particularly in New...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

UF cracks down on indoor protests ahead of vote on next president

The big story: UF’s president search remains the highlight, with trustees poised to consider the lone finalist when they gather in early November. Current president Kent Fuchs is making preparations for that meeting, in light of the activities that took place when candidate U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse visited campus. He’s reinstituted the ban on protests inside buildings.
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked for receiving award from GOP at Florida town hall live show

Fox News host Sean Hannity received an award from the Republican Party during a town hall in Florida with the state’s two GOP senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis. During the West Palm Beach town hall, Mr Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, gave Mr Hannity a freedom award. “Please welcome on stage the other senator from the great state of Florida,” Mr Hannity said as he introduced Mr Scott. “Senator Rick Scott is with us. Let’s give a warm Florida welcome to him.”Mr Scott entered the stage to applause...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

Rubio canvasser speaks out at Proud Boys rally

The far-right activist who was attacked while canvassing for Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio insisted on Saturday that the attack was politically motivated, even though he did not tell that to authorities until after the senator had publicly claimed as much on Twitter. Christopher Monzon, also known as "the Cuban...
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Biden Heads to Florida as DeSantis Surges in Polls

President Joe Biden is set to make a visit to the campaign trail in Florida as polls indicate that Republicans like Governor Ron DeSantis are maintaining a commanding lead. Biden will appear at a rally in south Florida on Tuesday, one week before Election Day on November 8, according to a statement from the White House. It is unknown at this time precisely where the event will take place.
FLORIDA STATE

