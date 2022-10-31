Read full article on original website
Val Demings' Chances of Beating Marco Rubio in Florida, According to Polls
Representative Val Demings, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida, is closing in on incumbent Republican Senator Marco Rubio, though Rubio still maintains a lead over his challenger in some polls. A recent poll conducted by Progress Florida shared by Political Polls, a non-partisan group that conducts political polls, predictions...
Who Won Marco Rubio vs Val Demings Debate in Florida? Commentators Weigh In
Newsweek has reaction to last night's Florida Senate debate between Marco Rubio and Val Demings.
Trump to Hold Rally in Miami With Rubio, But Apparently Not DeSantis
Former President Donald Trump will be holding a rally in Miami with Sen. Marco Rubio just a couple days before Florida voters head to the polls. But not on the guest list, so far, is fellow Republican Ron DeSantis. The Nov. 6 "Get Out the Vote Rally" will be held...
Florida Senate election: Trump tells supporters to back Rubio over Rep. Demings, a 'radical left impeacher'
Former President Donald Trump continues to rally support for Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, a man he once campaigned against, and will headline an event for him just days ahead of the midterm elections next month. In a post on Truth Social, Trump applauded Rubio’s lead in the polls against...
Police In Florida Confirm Rubio’s Volunteer Was Brutally Beaten For Being A Republican
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio on Wednesday fired back at leftist media critics who tried to excuse anti-Republican violence by two thugs who brutally beat one of his campaign volunteers. As The Free Press reported this week, the Florida Republican noted that one of his neighborhood
Rubio canvasser attacked in Florida; 1 arrested
Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted that a canvasser supporting his campaign was attacked Sunday night by four people in who allegedly said Republicans are not welcome in the area.
Trump Hints His Decision To Hold Florida Rally Behind Rubio Poll Boost
Former President Donald Trump appeared to suggest on Saturday that recent positive polling for Republican Senator Marco Rubio was due to his decision to rally in Florida next weekend. Trump made the suggestion in a post on his Truth Social media platform ahead of his appearance with Rubio at an...
Marco Rubio at Tampa rally: Democrats ‘will destroy this country’
TAMPA — Sen. Marco Rubio came to Tampa Tuesday with a closing message for his U.S. Senate reelection campaign: Democrats have ruined the country. Republicans will fix it. Speaking at Grand Cathedral Cigars — “It smells like the front porch of my home when I was growing up,” Rubio, who’s of Cuban descent, quipped early in his remarks — the senator assailed Democratic leaders for what he described as a failing economy, open borders and rampant crime.
‘This is Florida under Ron DeSantis’: Charlie Crist ad slams governor over incest report
“This is Florida under Ron DeSantis, children forced to give birth to children,” reads the ad.
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers. The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.
5 takeaways from a day when Trump, DeSantis, Rubio and Scott descended on South Florida
Florida’s top Republicans were in action across South Florida on Thursday. Here are five takeaways from a unique day in Sunshine State politics. Former president Donald Trump says if you can't say something nice ... ...
Florida Guv Is Last Person Who Should Be Ranting About Crime
On the same night Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared himself a “law-and-order governor” from a “law-and-order state,” multiple gunmen shot nine people at a post-football gathering eight minutes from his office.“This amazing amount of gunfire,” is how Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell described the Saturday night chaos in the state’s capital city.Just hours earlier, at a rally on Long Island for GOP gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, DeSantis suggested things were just fine back home.“The number one thing I hear, where people get so fed up, is they are sick and tired of the crime that you see, particularly in New...
UF cracks down on indoor protests ahead of vote on next president
The big story: UF’s president search remains the highlight, with trustees poised to consider the lone finalist when they gather in early November. Current president Kent Fuchs is making preparations for that meeting, in light of the activities that took place when candidate U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse visited campus. He’s reinstituted the ban on protests inside buildings.
Sean Hannity mocked for receiving award from GOP at Florida town hall live show
Fox News host Sean Hannity received an award from the Republican Party during a town hall in Florida with the state’s two GOP senators, Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, as well as Governor Ron DeSantis. During the West Palm Beach town hall, Mr Scott, the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, gave Mr Hannity a freedom award. “Please welcome on stage the other senator from the great state of Florida,” Mr Hannity said as he introduced Mr Scott. “Senator Rick Scott is with us. Let’s give a warm Florida welcome to him.”Mr Scott entered the stage to applause...
Sen. Rubio campaigns in Panama City as midterm election inches closer
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Republican Sen. Marco Rubio made a campaign pit stop at Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. in Panama City Monday morning. He said he’s a particularly strong supporter of Eastern Shipbuilding Group after it lost out on a $3 billion U.S. Coast Guard contract. “These are...
DeSantis appears at Luke Bryan concert for Hurricane Ian relief amid Trump snub
Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis made a surprise appearance at Luke Bryan's concert in Jacksonville — days after being snubbed by former President Donald Trump as he plots his 2024 comeback. Bryan was in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday as part of his "Raised Up Right" tour. The country music...
Rubio canvasser speaks out at Proud Boys rally
The far-right activist who was attacked while canvassing for Florida GOP Sen. Marco Rubio insisted on Saturday that the attack was politically motivated, even though he did not tell that to authorities until after the senator had publicly claimed as much on Twitter. Christopher Monzon, also known as "the Cuban...
Florida has made a right turn since 2020. These four factors explain the change
In the final week before Election Day, the two most recent US presidents will hold rallies in Florida, where a seismic political shift currently underway may alter the national political map in the years to come.
Biden’s Miami Gardens rally won’t fix the mess Democrats have made in Florida | Editorial
The president of the United States is visiting Florida one week before an all-important election. But Joe Biden’s scheduled trip to South Florida on Tuesday feels “meh” — a Hail Mary pass for a Democratic Party that’s expecting the worst after digging itself into a hole over the past years.
Biden Heads to Florida as DeSantis Surges in Polls
President Joe Biden is set to make a visit to the campaign trail in Florida as polls indicate that Republicans like Governor Ron DeSantis are maintaining a commanding lead. Biden will appear at a rally in south Florida on Tuesday, one week before Election Day on November 8, according to a statement from the White House. It is unknown at this time precisely where the event will take place.
