TechRadar
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (October 21)
Just a few days after Netflix proved its staying power in the face of recent subscriber woes, the streaming service leads this week’s roundup of new movies and TV shows with three distinct picks. New fantasy adventure The School for Good and Evil is joined by the Joel Edgerton-starring...
Peacock Adding 'All Things Hallmark' Hub Featuring Live Streaming of Three Channels, Library Movie Content
Peacock is unwrapping an early Christmas gift for Hallmark groupies — a special hub that will offer live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama. Going live on Wednesday, Nov. 2, the dedicated Hallmark hub will be prominently featured on Peacock’s home page as a singular destination for “all things Hallmark Media,” offering Peacock Premium subscribers (sign up here) live simulcasts of all three channels, next-day streaming of episodes from new seasons from current shows (such as When Calls the Heart and the 2023 premieres Ride and The Way Home), and a robust library of...
Hallmark Christmas Movies Coming to Peacock In New Streaming Deal
Peacock is decking the halls this season with a programming hub dedicated to the cheeriest channel of all, Hallmark. The holiday juggernaut is partnering with Peacock for a new SVOD deal announced today which will bring Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama content to subscribers. The hub, which launches Wednesday (Nov. 2), will introduce a whole slew of seasonal titles to Peacock in what the streamer is calling a “first-of-its-kind” deal. Not only will subscribers get to watch on-demand, they’ll also be able to stream Hallmark live. Live simulcasts of the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark...
AdWeek
Get Ready to Stream Hallmark Programming on Peacock
Peacock will start streaming live and on-demand programming from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries and Hallmark Drama on Wednesday, Nov. 2. On Monday, the streamer announced that it would prominently feature its new Hallmark hub on its homepage and offer live broadcasts of all three channels, with current season content accessible live and on-demand the following day and a selection of Hallmark films, including holiday favorites.
Collider
‘Nightbitch’ Begins Filming, Adds ‘Happiest Season’ Star to Amy Adams-Led Comedy-Horror
Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline. Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles.
Fairfield Sun Times
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (October 31-November 6): ‘Manifest,’ ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ & More
Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of October 31-November 6.
The Devil's Hour: 6 Things To Know Before You Watch The Series
Here is everything you need to know before you watch The Devil's Hour, Prime Video's new thrilling drama series...
The 2022 Hallmark Holiday Movie Starring Days Of Our Lives' Chandler Massey
Chandler Massey became a "Days of Our Lives" fan-favorite when he took over the role of Will Horton in 2010. Will is a legacy character born to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). During his childhood, Will struggled with his family drama, which included his mother's many schemes and his father's addiction issues (via Soap Central). It seemed Will was always in the middle of his parents' dramatics. However, when Massey took over the role, he brought new depth to the character.
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Viewership Jumps 63% From Series Debut
Raise a glass! The Season 2 premiere of “The White Lotus” drew in 1.5 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max after premiering with one episode on Sunday, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. This number includes those who watched the episode during its airings on HBO’s cable channel, as well as streams on HBO Max through the night. This tally marks a 63% increase from the show’s Season 1 finale, which was viewed by 944,000 when it premiered in 2021, though the series’ record — 1.9 million viewers for the Season 1 finale — has yet to be broken. Created by Mike White,...
