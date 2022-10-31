ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

BOZICH | October report cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down the stretch they come — and not just at Keeneland for the Breeders' Cup this weekend. The college football regular season has reached the stretch drive. Just a month ago, Scott Satterfield was on the Hot Seat at Louisville, Kentucky was solidly positioned as a Top-25 team, Indiana was hoping for bowl eligibility and Western Kentucky was angling for a nine-win season.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
247Sports

Louisville Football: Bowl projections

The University of Louisville football team is on a three-game winning streak. The Cardinals are 5-3 on the season and will play host to James Madison on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium as they try to get to six wins - which would make them bowl-eligible. The Cardinals appeared in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

How to Watch: Louisville hosts James Madison

Louisville (5-3) welcomes James Madison (5-2) to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 pm. ESPNU will provide the television broadcast. TV Crew: Play-by-Play: Drew Carterf • Analyst: Mike Glennon. Louisville Radio: Louisville Radio Network 93.9 The Ville. Louisville Radio Crew: Play-by-Play: Paul Rogers, Analyst: Jody Demling, Sideline: Preston Brown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Baseball: 4 Prospects Choose Cardinals

Head Coach Dan McDonnell and Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Eric Snider have been busy the past seven days in adding to their roster. On October 25, Class of 2026 prospect Parker Clubb announced his commitment to the University of Louisville. The freshman from Mulvane, Kansas announced his college commitment before even completing a full year in high school.
LOUISVILLE, KY
stateoflouisville.com

Louisville basketball lands first commit of the 2024 class

Louisville basketball secured its point guard of the future in class of 2024 rising star TJ Robinson. Kenny Payne and the Louisville basketball staff may have just landed its point guard of the future in 2024 four-star TJ Robinson. A standout from Immaculate Conception school in Montclair, NJ chose the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience

Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana. According to a release, crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The cause of the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation. To look...
FLOYD COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! 11/12

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

