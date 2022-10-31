Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wdrb.com
BOZICH | October report cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Down the stretch they come — and not just at Keeneland for the Breeders' Cup this weekend. The college football regular season has reached the stretch drive. Just a month ago, Scott Satterfield was on the Hot Seat at Louisville, Kentucky was solidly positioned as a Top-25 team, Indiana was hoping for bowl eligibility and Western Kentucky was angling for a nine-win season.
Louisville Football: Bowl projections
The University of Louisville football team is on a three-game winning streak. The Cardinals are 5-3 on the season and will play host to James Madison on Saturday night at Cardinal Stadium as they try to get to six wins - which would make them bowl-eligible. The Cardinals appeared in...
Card Chronicle
Tuesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check: Louisville by 7.5. —Louisville woke up feeling the cheesiest as the Cheez-It Bowl National Team of the Week for games of the weekend of Oct. 29, as selected by the Football Writers Association of America. —Kei’Trel Clark saw his monster game against Wake Forest coming before anyone else...
Clemson vs. Louisville game time announced
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for Nov. 12. Saturday, Nov. (...)
Sources: Louisville’s NCAA Infractions Coming Thursday
The case has been winding its way through the NCAA and Independent Accountability Review Process channels since the 2017 FBI investigation into college basketball.
How to Watch: Louisville hosts James Madison
Louisville (5-3) welcomes James Madison (5-2) to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 7:30 pm. ESPNU will provide the television broadcast. TV Crew: Play-by-Play: Drew Carterf • Analyst: Mike Glennon. Louisville Radio: Louisville Radio Network 93.9 The Ville. Louisville Radio Crew: Play-by-Play: Paul Rogers, Analyst: Jody Demling, Sideline: Preston Brown.
Louisville Baseball: 4 Prospects Choose Cardinals
Head Coach Dan McDonnell and Assistant Coach/Recruiting Coordinator Eric Snider have been busy the past seven days in adding to their roster. On October 25, Class of 2026 prospect Parker Clubb announced his commitment to the University of Louisville. The freshman from Mulvane, Kansas announced his college commitment before even completing a full year in high school.
aseaofblue.com
Louisville’s IARP ruling coming Thursday; Kansas suspends Bill Self for four games to start season
With the college basketball season set to tip off in the coming days, it is news regarding two high profile programs that made headlines on Wednesday. Let’s first start with the news that hits close to home for the Kentucky Wildcats. Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated reports that the...
2024 PG T.J. Robinson Commits to Louisville
The point guard from New Jersey is the Cardinals' first commit in the Class of 2024.
stateoflouisville.com
Louisville basketball lands first commit of the 2024 class
Louisville basketball secured its point guard of the future in class of 2024 rising star TJ Robinson. Kenny Payne and the Louisville basketball staff may have just landed its point guard of the future in 2024 four-star TJ Robinson. A standout from Immaculate Conception school in Montclair, NJ chose the...
ESPN
Dick Vitale: Don't overreact to Louisville's exhibition loss to a DII school
I don't put much stock in exhibition games prior to the season. I remember Syracuse being shocked one season and the Orange went on to a fine campaign. Teams can have a bad day. These games help coaches evaluate players and learn strengths and weaknesses. Losing to a Division II...
Louisville Basketball: Coach Payne Asks For Patience
Louisville fans flew high Saturday evening due to the football team’s performance, but came crashing down after a loss to Division II Lenoir-Rhyne in basketball Sunday afternoon. Optics of this are not great and the loss caught national attention. The disappointment hit the fan base hard on what should have been a Monday filled with optimism. Kenny Payne asked for patience after the game and here are a few ways we can find our patience. But first let’s discuss a few takeaways from the game:
Walk Through Millions Of Lights At Louisville’s Winter Woods Spectacular 2022
Now that Halloween is behind us, it's time to take the attention away from spooky attractions and move on to Christmas light displays. One of the coolest ones will be returning to Louisville in 2022. Each year at Iroquois Park in Louisville, Kentucky, the park holds the annual Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular,...
WLKY.com
Sky Zone indoor trampoline park returning to Louisville at former pizza restaurant location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Years after its former facility closed, Sky Zone is opening a new Louisville location,according to Louisville Business First. The trampoline park recently submitted plans to Louisville Metro Planning & Design Services for a new complex at 4200 Outer Loop. The property was previously home to a Mr. Gatti's Pizza.
Wave 3
9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Almost 9,500 Duke Energy customers without power in Floyd County, Indiana. According to a release, crews have been dispatched and are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. The cause of the outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation. To look...
Wave 3
Louisville attorney reacts to LMPD revised special order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE troubleshooters showed you the devastating impact of LMPD’s change in policy in responding to crashes and burglaries during the pandemic. The policy has been in place for more than two years, but this week brings some good news as LMPD announces it will start responding to those calls again.
wdrb.com
University of Louisville narrows presidential field, Gonzalez not a finalist
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The next president of the University of Louisville will likely come from outside the institution, as interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez confirmed to WDRB News on Friday that she did not advance to final stage of the confidential search process. The university's board of trustees is...
Wave 3
SnowTALK! 11/12
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In the short-term, we will be tracking some locally dense fog tonight/early Thursday. This will be especially true in the valleys/rivers. Warm and windy into Friday with the current record high of 80 degrees becoming reachable. A cold front moves in Saturday with lots of wind...
Louisville businessman and investor purchases Butchertown's Hadley Pottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The shelves, once full, are sparse and the final orders for a Louisville landmark are being wrapped. Hadley Pottery came to fruition in Butchertown in the 1940’s thanks to the distinctive blue and white artwork of founder Mary Alice Hadley. She was looking to create...
Wave 3
Kentucky Lottery giving away free Powerball tickets to mark $1.2 billion drawing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Powerball jackpot reaching the second-highest in the game’s 30-year history, Kentucky Lottery will be giving away free tickets. The estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs after the $1 billion jackpot was not drawn on Monday. The Kentucky Lottery said...
247Sports
57K+
Followers
390K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0