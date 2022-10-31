Read full article on original website
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Cormac Roth, the musician son of actor Tim Roth, has died aged 25 following a cancer diagnosis.The young composer and producer died on October 16 but the news was announced by his family on Monday.A statement from the family said: “On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer.“He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him.“He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.”The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter,...
Gabriel Byrne Tells a Great Story in ‘Walking With Ghosts’—Just Not the Full One
The esteemed actor Gabriel Byrne is a wonderful storyteller; truly you could listen to him for hours. A “Gabriel Byrne Story Hour” to send us off to sleep would be just as effective as Golden Girls re-runs. It is why our audience listened, utterly rapt, as he recited...
Gabriel Byrne, who has starred in dozens of films, including “Miller's Crossing” and “The Usual Suspects,” is telling his own story in a new Broadway show.
“Keep going and don’t freak out.” The directions to the home of Michael and Donna Fox, members of the Possum Holler String Band, aren’t the sort typically found on a GPS. But the words of encouragement are not completely unwarranted. Possums might occasionally be seen crossing the road in broad daylight, but finding two Foxes requires an intentional trek deep in the woods that makes good use of All Wheel Drive, somewhere in the vicinity of Blount’s Creek. ...
Joanna Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85.
Patrick Haggerty, the proud queer frontman of the country band Lavender Country, has died. He was 78. Lavender Country's official Instagram Page confirmed Haggerty's passing, saying he passed away on Monday at his home. It did not disclose what exactly his cause of death was, but the group noted that he suffered a stroke a few weeks ago.
After a long string of EPs and singles, the Austrian shoegaze duo MOLLY released their debut full-length All That Ever Could Have Been in 2019. Now they’re ready to follow that up with a new album called Picturesque, which will be out in January. “Every time I go to...
When “Banshees of Inisherin” filmmaker Martin McDonagh first mentioned the film to composer Carter Burwell, he kept the pitch simple. “It’s about two guys breaking up.”. A few years later, McDonagh sent the script over and again, he didn’t preface it with anything. Says Burwell, “He...
Famed celebrity cook Donna Hay has announced a special treat for the holidays. The best-selling author will share her festive season cooking secrets in a new show for streaming giant Disney +, titled Donna Hay Christmas. 'I'll show you everything you need to create Christmas magic,' Donna says in a...
Witches in novels, and in real life, are having a moment. While last summer was defined by the nap dress and Cottagecore, this year’s end to Roe V. Wade makes “goth witch” the only reasonable aesthetic to embrace. After all, the original witch crazes, according to Silvia Federici’s essential theory book Caliban and the Witch, were meant as methods of reproductive control—village women steeped in herblore understood how to terminate a pregnancy, and the capitalist need for new workers, soldiers, and prisoners, (or as Amy Comey-Barrett calls it, the “production of infants”) demands that women with enough knowledge to end a pregnancy be themselves terminated. Paradoxically, as our rights are taken away, witchcraft becomes ever more important for the power of magical thinking alone—sometimes, the only power in an increasingly disenfranchised nation.
A documentary that pays loving attention to the artist’s most significant works doesn’t skirt around his spitefulness, particularly towards his wife. The Exhibition on Screen has done sterling work over the years offering cinemagoers and (in its cut-down, small-screen format) TV viewers an excellent simulacrum to the experience of visiting a major art gallery. While its output has generally concentrated on the blockbuster names of the art world – a commercially potent mix of impressionism, post-impressionism and the high Renaissance – here is a welcome deviation from the norm: an impressive biography of American master Edward Hopper, whose quiet, precise and somehow otherworldly painting responds particularly well to Exhibition on Screen’s house style.
The script for “The Independent,” a political thriller with a few key plot twists and turns, was on The Black List around 10 years ago as a screenplay that had not been produced but had gotten some favorable attention. Since it is a very topical piece that revolves...
SO excited to have the marvelous Grace Hitchcock on the blog today to talk about her favorite parts of her new historical romance, His Delightful Lady Delia!. Behind the curtain, she must put on the performance of a lifetime . . . while love and risk take center stage. Delia...
Florence Pugh stars as a nurse called in to verify a miracle in Sebastián Lelio’s powerful story set in 19th-century Ireland. “This is the beginning,” says the voice of Niamh Algar, “of a film called The Wonder.” As Matthew Herbert’s haunting seascape of a score swoops, clangs and swirls, we see a film set – scaffolded buildings within a vast studio, much like the opening of Pedro Almodóvar’s recent short film The Human Voice. Ace cinematographer Ari Wegner’s camera slowly ventures into one of these sets to rest upon the face of Florence Pugh, as Algar’s hypnotic narration continues, telling us: “The people you are about to meet, the characters, believe in their story with complete devotion.”
Stuck in a reading rut? "The Book Case" podcast is ready to help. The weekly series makes the case for literature outside of your usual genre. Wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Charlie Gibson and meet fascinating characters who will open your appetite to new categories while deepening your hunger for books.
"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Meredith Marks explained her friendship with Jen Shah following their feud.
Molly & the Captain is a tale in three parts, skipping through the centuries from the 1780s to the 1980s. The sections are loosely connected by one fictional portrait: The Merrymount Sisters at Night by William Merrymount, a Gainsborough-esque artist in Georgian Marylebone. The Gainsborough references are frequent and unabashed, “Molly” and “The Captain” being his nicknames for the two cherished daughters he often painted, just as the fictional Merrymount paints his. Laura Merrymount, the elder daughter and “Captain” of this piece, is our first narrator. Although her father encourages her artistic talent she is trapped in his shadow, and the exhibition he persuades her to put on flops. “As a girl I was thought to be fond of Dominion,” she explains in regards to her nickname, but by her mid-30s, disappointed by life and love, she has cast ambition aside.
