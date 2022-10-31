ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomers Locate ‘Ghost of a Star’ Just in Time for Halloween

By Shelby Scott
 2 days ago
Photo by: NASA/ESA via Getty Images

Talk about a spooky find. Just in time for Halloween, astronomers have released new photos of the ghost of a star, one that exploded several thousand years ago. The images of the supernova remnant show nothing but creepy tendrils of pink and orange gas clouds which look eerily similar to cobwebs.

According to CNN, the deceased supernova, known as the Vela supernova remnant, exploded 11,000 years ago. What we see in the photos are the remnants of the massive star, which is located 800 lightyears—the equivalent of 6 trillion miles—away from earth.

Per the outlet, the supernova, which is one of the final stages of a star’s life, sent massive shockwaves penetrating the layers of gas nearby that the star formerly emitted. Those shockwaves are the cause of the celestial spiderwebs we see 800 lightyears away from earth. They compressed the nearby gas at the time of the star’s explosion, leaving ghost-like threads in its place.

The news outlet reports the star’s ghost-like remnants burn brightly due to the heat emitted by the shockwaves millennia ago. Astronomers manning the VLT Survey Telescope at the European Southern Observatory in Chile released new images of the star remnant on Halloween. Even more fascinating, the ghost of the late star is home to more than just gassy tendrils. After becoming a supernova, a dead star then transforms into either a black hole or super-dense neutron star, otherwise known as a pulsar. The pulsar spins rapidly, releasing beams of light similar to the way a lighthouse does. However, in the case of these most recent photos, the pulsar itself lies just outside the frame.

Ghostly Image of ‘The Pillars of Creation’ Hides Newborn Stars

We aren’t the only ones getting our kicks out of this spooky time of the year. NASA‘s also celebrating Halloween, though much differently than we plan to do tonight. One of the most fascinating finds—of the billions that are out there—in our universe is what NASA’s identified as The Pillars of Creation, first discovered by the Hubble Space Telescope in 1995.

The Pillars of Creation are made up of space dust and gas, with NASA’s most recent image capturing the densest and hottest regions of the dust cloud in blue-gray. It also captures the cooler, less dense regions of the pillars, however, they appear as an eery orangey-red.

The photo caption above states that the “fingers” of the Pillars of Creation are immense. While the ghost-like star above certainly covers a lot of celestial acreage, the tendrils of clouds and dust seen in the above photo stretch an unimaginable distance of roughly 5 lightyears. That’s 30 trillion miles across space.

While the Pillars of Creation, a swathe of gray, blue, and orange in the James Webb Telescope’s newest image, appear slightly threatening, they’re actually harboring hordes of infantile stars. Though we can’t see them, NASA’s assured us they’re still there. Unlike the near-infrared image of the Pillars of Creation taken earlier this month though, the stars are less prominent in the new photo.

Related
Man Eating Bowl of Clams Accidentally Chomps Down on Rare Discovery Worth Thousands

Chances are that if you’re sitting down to enjoy a bowl of clams while on vacation, then your day’s already off to a good start. However, a Pennsylvania man’s feast of clams suddenly gave way to a special discovery when he chomped down on a several-thousand-dollar rare pearl. A jewelry appraiser shared footage of the rare pearl, which you can view below, in an increasingly popular TikTok video.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
Fishermen Fear Potential Earthquake After Catching Huge Oarfish

After landing an elusive oarfish that’s said to be a harbinger of seismic upheaval, Mexican fishermen have gone viral. The video of the purported oceanic ill omen has more than 200,000 views on Twitter. Twitter users voiced concerns about a possible seismic calamity, The New York Post reports. The...
Washington Examiner

Astronomers just spotted the most powerful flash of light ever seen

Astronomers around the globe spotted the most powerful gamma ray burst in recorded history last week, NASA announced Thursday. A wave of X-rays and gamma rays passed through the solar system, setting off radiation detectors on NASA's Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope, the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, and the Wind spacecraft on Sunday. The pulse was detected from the Sagitta constellation and likely occurred when a massive star collapsed on itself, creating a new black hole, astronomers said. The explosion, dubbed GRB221009A, is also believed to be one of the closest bursts to the Earth ever recorded, at 2.4 billion light years away.
The Independent

Astronomers discover strange behaviour in ‘potentially hazardous’ asteroid

Scientists believe that Phaethon, a “potentially hazardous” asteroid, has been exhibiting some strange behaviour in its approach to the Earth.The asteroid appears to be spinning faster – by four milliseconds per year, making a full rotation every 3.6 hours. While this is a small change, it could impact future research.The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency intends to launch its DESTINY+ mission to the rock in 2024, reaching it by 2028, but an increase in spin could affect the spacecraft’s flyby.Asteroids do not generally change their spin, with Phaethon being only the 11th known asteroid to do so – and of those,...
iheart.com

Witness Reports Bizarre 'Tree Creature' Running Across Driveway

An individual in Connecticut claims that they spotted a small bipedal entity resembling "a tree on legs" that dashed across their driveway and left them wondering if they had just seen an alien. The very weird account was submitted to the National UFO Reporting Center back in August and came to light this week by way of a local media story. According to the unnamed witness, the incident occurred on the morning of August 3rd in the town of Oxford as they were heading down their driveway. The observer stopped in their tracks when a puzzling four-foot-tall being "ran out of the woods to my left, across my driveway and into the woods/yard of the property on the right."
OXFORD, CT
iheart.com

“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit

It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
Terry Bradshaw’s Daughter Rachel Reveals She’s Engaged to Boyfriend

The oldest daughter of Terry Bradshaw is engaged! Rachel Bradshaw announced her relationship development Monday afternoon on Instagram. However, Rachel has yet to publicly put a name to her fiancé. But she has posted plenty of photos, including on Monday, when she shared the news to her 171,000 social media followers. Nope, this wasn’t a trick or a spooky story, even though it was a Halloween announcement. Rachel first began posting about her man in the spring. By then, the two had dated for 10 months.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Ancient Remnants of First Known Neanderthal Family Discovered in Siberia

The first known Neanderthal family has been found by researchers, with their prehistoric DNA providing fresh insight into the archaic species’ social dynamics. In a study published Wednesday in Nature, researchers said they were able to extract DNA from tiny bone fragments discovered in two Russian caves, allowing them to map an extended family of 13 members, including a definitive link between father and a teenage daughter. The small clan lived together in Siberia more than 50,000 years ago, according to scientists. They are also believed to have died together—potentially from starvation. “When I work on a bone or two, it’s very easy to forget that these are actually people with their own lives and stories,” said Bence Viola, an anthropologist at the University of Toronto involved in the study, according to the Associated Press. “Figuring out how they’re related to each other really makes them much more human.”Meet the first #Neandertal family! Ancient #genomes of thirteen Neandertals provide a rare snapshot of their community & social organization. New study in @Nature by @SkovLaurits, @benmpeter & an intl. team. @MPI_EVA_Leipzig See: https://t.co/rWMcLXK1BP & https://t.co/OsBydLNQvJ pic.twitter.com/28OC6fp5wi— MPI-EVA Leipzig (@MPI_EVA_Leipzig) October 19, 2022 Read it at The New York Times
WATCH: Wild Time-Lapse Footage Shows Entire Fort Myers Home Washed Away by Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian’s death toll has surpassed 100 as the horrific storm moved across the Florida and other southern states along the East Coast. In this terrifying clip from Fort Myers, Florida, we see the storm’s immense power as it ravages an entire home. The time-lapse footage shows how quickly and powerfully the storm devastated the local area. Buildings were ripped from foundations, and the surging tide looks like an ocean in the coastal town.
FORT MYERS, FL
