Richmond, VA

WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Luna Nueva's enjoying fall

RICHMOND, Va. -- Angela sent in a photo of her granddaughter, Brinlee and dog, Reba getting ready for ballet class. Dorothy shared some good news with us - the birth of her grandson! Lastly, Chris shared some more cute photos of Luna Nueva. Now it’s your turn! Visit our Instagram...
WTVR-TV

Save the Date: Operation Bizarre Bazaar

RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Wednesday, Nov. 30. That’s when you can gain early access to the Bizarre Bazaar through Operation Bizarre Bazaar. The Bizarre Bazaar is one of the top gift shows in America. Hundreds of vendors from all over the country sell everything from seasonal items, fine crafts, jewelry, clothing and one-of-a-kind artwork.
NBC12

No gas found after evacuation at Hopewell school

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A backup battery system in a server room was the cause of a smell that forced the evacuation of Hopewell High School on Wednesday morning. Earlier in the day, the school division said there was a “strong gas” smell in the building. “Bus service...
Axios Richmond

Who lives here: The Locks Tower

The Locks Tower first opened in 2019. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios👋 Fadel here, with an installment of our series about all the new apartments popping up in Richmond. Who’s moving into them? Where’d they come from? What do they do?When Ned kicked off the series a couple weeks ago, it got me thinking of my home in the business district along East Byrd Street. The building: The Locks Tower is a 12-story luxury property that opened its 237 units to residents in 2019.Many apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the canal walk, downtown or the James River. Monthly rents are $1,609...
Henrico Citizen

End of an era: Virginia Center Commons closes

Virginia Center Commons mall – or what was left of it – now is officially closed. The mall’s last day was Oct. 31, and doors closed for the last time to the public at 2 p.m. Tuesday, following the sale of what food court furniture remained. The Glen Allen site will be cleared to make way for a mixed-use development project that includes the $50-million Henrico County Sports and Events Center, currently under construction where the former Sears store once stood.
NBC12

Richmond SPCA Fur Ball returns Nov. 5

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An event aiming to provide veterinary care to thousands of sick and homeless pets is returning to Richmond this weekend. Richmond SPCA’s Fur Ball will take place at the Jefferson Hotel on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to the...
Augusta Free Press

Nonprofit announces name change to Virginia Down Syndrome Association

The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond announced today that it is changing its name to the Virginia Down Syndrome Association. “Our name change shows the evolution of the organization and reflects the work we are doing across Virginia,” said Jennifer Case, executive director of the Virginia Down Syndrome Association. “We serve more than the Richmond region and want to ensure individuals with Down syndrome and their families know we are here for them, too.”
