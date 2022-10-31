Read full article on original website
A Young Man Is Shot Months After His Sister DisappearsStill UnsolvedDoswell, VA
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
Virginia Center Commons has closed. Some shoppers took a piece of the mall home.
Virginia Center Commons mall closed its doors for good this week in Henrico, but not without one last sale.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: Luna Nueva's enjoying fall
RICHMOND, Va. -- Angela sent in a photo of her granddaughter, Brinlee and dog, Reba getting ready for ballet class. Dorothy shared some good news with us - the birth of her grandson! Lastly, Chris shared some more cute photos of Luna Nueva. Now it’s your turn! Visit our Instagram...
Can I burn my leaves in Central Virginia?
The further we get into fall, the more leaves may be cluttering up your yard or garden. Some people in Central Virginia may want to get rid of these leaves by burning them. But before you do, be aware of the rules where you live.
Children refill stranger's empty Halloween candy bowl: 'Be kind to everyone'
The Gutierrez kids were collecting candy on Halloween when they came upon a house with an empty candy bucket outside the front door.
WTVR-TV
Save the Date: Operation Bizarre Bazaar
RICHMOND, Va. -- Save the date for Wednesday, Nov. 30. That’s when you can gain early access to the Bizarre Bazaar through Operation Bizarre Bazaar. The Bizarre Bazaar is one of the top gift shows in America. Hundreds of vendors from all over the country sell everything from seasonal items, fine crafts, jewelry, clothing and one-of-a-kind artwork.
NBC12
No gas found after evacuation at Hopewell school
HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - A backup battery system in a server room was the cause of a smell that forced the evacuation of Hopewell High School on Wednesday morning. Earlier in the day, the school division said there was a “strong gas” smell in the building. “Bus service...
Who lives here: The Locks Tower
The Locks Tower first opened in 2019. Photo: Fadel Allassan/Axios👋 Fadel here, with an installment of our series about all the new apartments popping up in Richmond. Who’s moving into them? Where’d they come from? What do they do?When Ned kicked off the series a couple weeks ago, it got me thinking of my home in the business district along East Byrd Street. The building: The Locks Tower is a 12-story luxury property that opened its 237 units to residents in 2019.Many apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the canal walk, downtown or the James River. Monthly rents are $1,609...
End of an era: Virginia Center Commons closes
Virginia Center Commons mall – or what was left of it – now is officially closed. The mall’s last day was Oct. 31, and doors closed for the last time to the public at 2 p.m. Tuesday, following the sale of what food court furniture remained. The Glen Allen site will be cleared to make way for a mixed-use development project that includes the $50-million Henrico County Sports and Events Center, currently under construction where the former Sears store once stood.
PHOTOS: Celebrations abound in Richmond as Halloween on Hanover returns
After taking a COVID-related hiatus, Halloween on Hanover came back with a vengeance in 2022, with thousands of participants returning for the avenue's iconic trick-or-treating experience.
NBC12
Richmond SPCA Fur Ball returns Nov. 5
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An event aiming to provide veterinary care to thousands of sick and homeless pets is returning to Richmond this weekend. Richmond SPCA’s Fur Ball will take place at the Jefferson Hotel on Nov. 5 at 5:30 p.m. Proceeds from this event will go to the...
‘We’re brining the doctor’s office to them’; Conexus Vision fits 10,000th pair of free glasses
has provided students free eye care and glasses for the last three and a half years. The Mobile Vision Center stopped by Lakemont Elementary School on Thursday afternoon to fit their 10,000th pair of free glasses.
Jet-Puffed launches limited-edition Marshmallow Pillow on Amazon for under $2
The satin-covered, Queen-sized 20-inch by 30-inch, rectangular pillow is polyester-filled, limited-edition and costs less than $2.
Fatal tanker truck fire closes I-95, Belvidere Street overpass in Richmond
According to 511Virginia, the fire is at mile marker 76.4, near the bridge that takes Chamberlayne Avenue over I-95. All southbound lanes of I-95 are closed.
Richmond councilwoman pulls plan to rename Lee Bridge after criticism over proposed replacement
Plans to rename the Robert E. Lee Memorial Bridge to Belvidere Bridge have been scrapped after opposition over the replacement's link to a plantation mansion in Richmond built by a man who enslaved hundreds of people.
Richmond Animal League crowns winner of first Halloween Costume Contest
In October, pet lovers got to vote for their favorite costume in Richmond Animal League's first "Howl-O-Meow-O-Ween Costume Contest." While plenty of pets dressed up in their Halloween finest, only one pet got to the take the crown -- quite literally.
NBC12
Richmond residents react to convenience stores crackdown initiative in wake of gun violence
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond councilwoman Ellen Robertson is launching a new initiative with other community leaders to try to crack down on crime. This focuses on the sales of alcohol and slot machines in convenience stores after three people were shot outside Carolina Express last week. City councilwoman Robertson says...
No tricks and all treats: Where Richmonders can go to get their candy fix for Halloween
Ahead of Halloween on Monday, Oct. 31, a number of organizations have started fall festivities early.
Augusta Free Press
Nonprofit announces name change to Virginia Down Syndrome Association
The Down Syndrome Association of Greater Richmond announced today that it is changing its name to the Virginia Down Syndrome Association. “Our name change shows the evolution of the organization and reflects the work we are doing across Virginia,” said Jennifer Case, executive director of the Virginia Down Syndrome Association. “We serve more than the Richmond region and want to ensure individuals with Down syndrome and their families know we are here for them, too.”
NBC12
Generosity from stranger helps family care for 7-year-old in her final months
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sydney Hampton was a good mix of sweet and sassy. The energetic 7-year-old was the princess in her family. Her smile was undeniable, and her grandmother, Tracy Branch, couldn’t say no, especially when Sydney made special dinner requests. “She loved meatloaf,” she said. Branch...
It’s Halloween! More events and safety tips ahead of the spooky evening
Even though several Halloween events happened over the weekend, there are more happening tonight across Central Virginia.
