'Better Call Raul' attorney general campaign ad fact check
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — As we near mid-term election day, you may see more campaign ads on the airwaves. But one ad centered around the race for attorney general, is stirring the political pot. “I had a good day until I got caught carjacking an old lady. Better Call Raul,”...
Drug trafficker allegedly tied to Juárez Cartel gets 17-year sentence
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — After pleading guilty to being part of a marijuana distribution system, Luis Carlos Vásquez-Barragán, 51, of Nicolás Bravo, Chihuahua, Mexico, was sentenced in New Mexico Federal Court. Given that he’s already served time in Mexico, he’ll serve roughly seven and a half years in prison in the U.S. From 2005 to 2008, […]
County clerks face scrutiny and criticism as election conspiracy theories abound
For electoral officials in New Mexico, voting season begins long before election day, with a summer event known as Election School, where county clerks and some of their staff gather in Albuquerque. Some of the curriculum is regular bureaucracy, updated forms and so forth, said Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse...
Biden to attend Albuquerque rally as part of NM visit
SANTA FE — President Joe Biden will join Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for a Thursday rally in Albuquerque aimed at energizing supporters in the final run-up to the general election, a Lujan Grisham campaign spokeswoman confirmed. The White House said two days ago that Biden would be visiting New...
Rio Rancho ordered to pay more than $43,000 in IPRA case
The city of Rio Rancho must pay more than $43,000 in fees and costs after a state district judge found the city violated New Mexico law in keeping police records confidential in the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old last year. District Judge James Noel of Sandoval County awarded a total...
River of Lights hit and run prosecutors want defense attorney removed
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Prosecutors in the Sergio Almanza case are trying to get his attorney dismissed from the case. Almanza is accused in a hit and run at last year’s River of Lights that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya. The state has filed a motion to disqualify defense attorney Ahmad Assed, claiming he has a conflict of […]
Journal poll shows changes in Congressional District races
Our state's second congressional district race is almost neck and neck. In a new poll released by the Albuquerque Journal, Democrat Gabe Vasquez is leading current representative Yvette Herrell. Our KOAT political analyst Brian Sanderoff says the democrat's lead is because of recent redistricting. Our state has three congressional districts,...
Albuquerque police investigate suspicious apartment death
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department were called to Anderson Avenue SE and located a deceased man. He was found dead inside an apartment with a gunshot wound. APD's homicide unit is conducting the investigation and has labeled the death suspicious. This is a breaking news story and...
VIDEO: Woman admits to taking Fentanyl, falls asleep with baby in car
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — She’s been in trouble repeatedly for putting others in danger on the road and even admitted to using drugs before getting behind the wheel. But as KRQE Investigates discovered, despite these arrests and admissions, a New Mexico woman’s court cases appear to be going nowhere. More KRQE Investigates An Albuquerque police officer’s […]
Candidates report signs being stolen
Campaign signs outside the 13th Judicial District building on Idalia Rd.(Michaela Helean/Observer) Every election cycle candidates present their views and wait for the deciding day. They knock on doors, give speeches, have debates and forums and put out their campaign signs for added visibility. Lately, those campaign signs have been...
Albuquerque continues cracking down on homeless encampments across city
On Wednesday, court records show the city has given at least three citations to people obstructing sidewalks with encampments.
APD arrests man waving machete outside Lowe’s
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man who they say threatened another person with a machete. According to a criminal complaint, 50-year-old Anthony Lobato was seen talking to himself and waving a machete outside the Lowe’s near Alameda and Coors on Thursday. At one point, police say he turned to a man and said […]
Governor announces state investment in historic Albuquerque neighborhood
With just a week to go before election day, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was in Albuquerque on Tuesday to announce a $2.2 million state investment to the Barleas/4th Street Great Block Project. This will make strategic infrastructure improvements for the historic Albuquerque neighborhood. The primary focus of this project will...
Critics cheer ruling against New Mexico militia
Albuquerque police detain members of the New Mexico Civil Guard in front of the Albuquerque Museum on June 15, 2020. Steven Ray Baca (left, blue shirt) was arrested for shooting a person at a demonstration to remove a statue of Juan de Oñate. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
BCSO deputies investigate homicide on Pajarito Mesa
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a homicide on Pajarito Mesa. The sheriff's office says they responded to a car that was on fire near James Cook Drive and Pajarito Road SW on Oct. 27. When deputies arrived, they found Bernalillo County Fire crews had extinguished an SUV that had burned.
Suspect in Albuquerque rape cold case arraigned on new charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Edward Duran, the man arrested in a decades-old rape case, is facing new charges. Duran is accused of holding a woman up at knifepoint and sexually assaulting her at a northeast Albuquerque complex in July 1997. Investigators used forensic genealogy to link Duran to the crime and he was arrested last year. […]
Crystal Gutierrez Leaving KRQE News 13: Where Is the Albuquerque Anchor Going?
Crystal Gutierrez has been delivering the news to Albuquerque residents and is a source of inspiration as a mom and journalist. But now, the veteran journalist is stepping back from her broadcasting home for over a decade. Crystal Gutierrez is leaving KRQE News 13 in 2022 for a new opportunity. News 13 viewers naturally want to know where she is going and if she will return to the news desk soon. They especially want to know if she is saying goodbye to Albuquerque, too. Although it may be too soon to say it’s a retirement, here’s what Crystal Gutierrez said about leaving KRQE-TV.
Man found dead near burning SUV had criminal history
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of 30-year-old Samir Rodriguez. BCSO says deputies responded to a car on fire on the Pajarito Mesa near James Cook Dr. and Pajarito Rd. on October 27. They say when deputies arrived they found an SUV that was on fire. After the fire […]
State memorial would offer a path for New Mexicans to remember losses to COVID-19
Marked by COVID New Mexico Organizers, Eleanor Bravo, left, and Janeth Nuñez del Prado, right, at Mesa Del Sol memorial site, with the Manzano Mountains behind them. On November 1st, many in New Mexico celebrate Dia De Los Muertos by remembering ancestors who have died. Soon those mourning loved ones lost to COVID19 will also be able to share their grief with others at a memorial that could be the first of its kind in the nation on a a site Marked By Covid New Mexico founders have worked with officials from Bernalillo County Parks, Recreation and Open Space Department to secure from the state.
Why Does Albuquerque, NM Have So Many Cracked Screens on Phones
Albuquerque, NM residents are more likely to replace their phones after screen damage. Albuquerque, NM readers are likely viewing this story on a device with a cracked screen – 28% of survey respondents said their phone was cracked while taking the survey. That’s a bit higher than the national average, which is 18%. Of female respondents, 53% say they drop their phones at least once a week versus 32% of men.
