Class C Sectionals (#2) Penn Yan/Dundee 40, (#7) Midlakes 7 Entering Sectionals as the #2 seed in the Class C tournament, PYD’s first matchup was against Midlakes Oct. 28 at home in Penn Yan. Showing the same ferocity they’ve displayed throughout the season, PYD made the game a mostly one-sided affair, holding the Eagles to a single touchdown. PYD started scoring early, scoring two TDs in the first quarter. Midlakes’ troubles got worse in the second, with PYD scoring early in the quarter and then blocking a Midlakes kick, which the Mustangs picked up and ran into the end zone for a second TD. Midlakes got a pick shortly after, but lost possession in the next play due a fumble that got picked up by PYD; a possession that the Mustangs were able to turn into another six points thanks to Bryant Van Housen, though a bad snap on the extra point gave Owen Bishop one of his few misses this season. The game was 34-0 going into the half. Play slowed down after halftime, with no points in the third quarter. The Eagles were finally able to put some points on the board with a touchdown as the fourth wound down, but PYD picked up a final TD thanks to a 87 yard run from Jaxson Enos to close out the game.

PENN YAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO