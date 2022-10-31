Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Irondequoit Town Board member who accused supervisor of breaking her wrist is censured
IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. – A few weeks ago, Irondequoit Town Board member Patrina Freeman accused town Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick of slamming a door into her arm and breaking her wrist after a heated meeting. On Tuesday, Freeman was censured by her fellow town board members, which means if she wants...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HISTORY WAITS FOR ROCHESTER'S DECISION
Sometimes, history sneaks up on you, and it whispers more than it shouts. Like it’s doing with La’Ron Singletary. In the fire storm that is a congressional campaign, amidst all the distractions and distortions, the shouts of extremism and Trumpism, simple truths can go unspoken, the obvious can be unseen.
WHEC TV-10
Early voting across Mo. Co. starts off strong
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Both sides of the aisle say voting is off to a good start in Monroe County. Across the county there were just about 8,000 voters who cast an early ballot over the weekend. Early voting in Monroe County stretches for nine days across 14 locations. We...
Irondequoit Town Board votes to censure Patrina Freeman
Freeman, the first Black woman elected to the board, has also said she intends to sue the the town of Irondequoit for a million dollars due to discrimination and hostile work environment.
WHEC TV-10
Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lovely Warren and La’Ron Singletary appear in smiling photo together. We saw an interesting photo posted on Facebook. It shows former Rochester mayor Lovely Warren smiling in a picture with La’Ron Singletary, the man she fired as Rochester police chief in 2020. Singletary is now the republican candidate for congress.
westsidenewsny.com
COVID-19 Update November 1
COVID-19 Treatment Hotline- www.governor.ny.gov/news/-new-covid-19-treatment-hotline-state-department-health. Managing Stress & Anxiety – Information and resources on how to cope with COVID-19 https://nyprojecthope.org. For the latest Monroe County COVID-19 information visit monroe county coronavirus. Protect Yourself and Your Family from Coronavirus (COVID-19) https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/protect-yourself-and-your-family-coronavirus-covid-19 New treatments available for those who test positive for COVID-19.
13 WHAM
Chamber honors Top 100 companies
Rochester, N.Y. — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce honored the top 100 fastest-growing, privately owned companies in the Greater Rochester and Finger Lakes region Tuesday night. This was the 36th year of the Greater Rochester Chamber Top 100 list. Coming in at number one this year, AeroSafe Global,...
chronicle-express.com
‘Operation Greenlight’ shines Nov. 7-13
PENN YAN — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Yates County announced that the Portico of the historic Yates County Courthouse on Main Street in Penn Yan is bathed each night in green now through Nov. 13 as part of “Operation Green Light,” a new national collaborative of the National Association of Counties (NACo). The effort is designed to support military veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources that are available to assist veterans and their families. Penn Yan’s Main Street Bridge will also be lighted in green as part of this effort.
Ontario County woman hit by car in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 20-year-old Ontario County woman was hospitalized after being hit by a car in Rochester Wednesday. It happened in the area of Genesee Street and Congress Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Police say the woman is expected to survive despite the severity of her injuries. The driver stayed on scene and will […]
chronicle-express.com
Scottish Mustangs advance to semifinals
Class C Sectionals (#2) Penn Yan/Dundee 40, (#7) Midlakes 7 Entering Sectionals as the #2 seed in the Class C tournament, PYD’s first matchup was against Midlakes Oct. 28 at home in Penn Yan. Showing the same ferocity they’ve displayed throughout the season, PYD made the game a mostly one-sided affair, holding the Eagles to a single touchdown. PYD started scoring early, scoring two TDs in the first quarter. Midlakes’ troubles got worse in the second, with PYD scoring early in the quarter and then blocking a Midlakes kick, which the Mustangs picked up and ran into the end zone for a second TD. Midlakes got a pick shortly after, but lost possession in the next play due a fumble that got picked up by PYD; a possession that the Mustangs were able to turn into another six points thanks to Bryant Van Housen, though a bad snap on the extra point gave Owen Bishop one of his few misses this season. The game was 34-0 going into the half. Play slowed down after halftime, with no points in the third quarter. The Eagles were finally able to put some points on the board with a touchdown as the fourth wound down, but PYD picked up a final TD thanks to a 87 yard run from Jaxson Enos to close out the game.
UR backpedals on building a facility next to Genesee Valley Park
The university's development proposal led an advocacy group to declare Genesee Valley Park a threatened Olmsted-designed site. University of Rochester has dropped plans to build a facilities operations center at the edge of Genesee Valley Park. The park was recently named by The Cultural Landscape Foundation, an advocacy group, as one of several Frederick Law Olmsted-designed spaces around the country that are threatened due to...
Gas prices in Western New York climb
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices increase while the national and state averages are once again increasing, according to data from AAA. The average price of a gallon of gas in Buffalo is $3.76, which is up 9 cents from the...
Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station
There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
Kucko’s Camera: Turning Point Park
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — John Kucko brought his camera to Turning Point Park along the Genesee River Tuesday to check out the beauty at the boardwalk.
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Rochester
Two other winning tickets were sold in Manhattan and Levittown.
iheart.com
Tom Golisano to Open a Business School in Brighton
Billionaire Tom Golisano will formally announce today he is opening a business school in Brighton. The plan was first reported in August when an agent for the Golisano Business Center of Excellence approached the town board for a conditional use permit. The Rochester Business Journal reports the school last week...
wbtai.com
Afternoon News Brief
52-year-old Ronnie Johnson of Batavia is now in custody, arrested on an outstanding warrant for a felony rape charge. While being taken into custody, he allegedly possessed narcotics with intent to sell. Additional charges include unlawful imprisonment and criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation. He was arraigned in Batavia Town Court and is being held without bail. Johnson is scheduled to return to court on November 15th.
iheart.com
2 Teens Detained After Gun Found in Rochester Charter School
Rochester police say a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy are being detained after a gun was found at the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School on Lake Avenue late this morning. The two students were found to be in possession of a loaded .38 caliber handgun at about 11:30...
RPD: Investigator violated rules while detaining paramedic at Strong Hospital
According to RPD, a paramedic at the hospital allegedly bumped her door against Investigator Charles LoTiempo's patrol car, which led to the investigator detaining the paramedic while she was tending to a patient.
thestylus.org
Trick-or-treating at the townhomes
A princess and a ninja run from door to door giggling and shouting. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Brockport townhomes held an event as a safe alternative to trick-or-treating. Kids dressed in costumes went from door to door to receive candy from residents. In the Townhomes Community Center, a first year Living Learning Community, Teachers of Tomorrow, organized and ran crafts and activities.
