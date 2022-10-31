Ronald Eugene Giesler, 70, of Effingham, IL passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Aperion Care in St. Elmo, IL after a brief illness. Ronald was born on April 9, 1952, in Flora, the son of Harold and Ruby (Miller) Giesler. He was a 1970 graduate of Beecher City High School. He received his Associate Degree in Applied Science with a major in Architectural Drafting from Lake Land College in Mattoon. Through the years he was a truck driver with Direct Lines, Swift, Star Transport, Knight Transportation and Pepsi. Ron started as a carpenter with Warren Schlechte Home Builder. He also worked as a carpenter for Gunning Builders, Bud Foley Construction, A&A Construction and Development and Talbot Construction, all in Spokane, WA, E.A. White Construction in Tualatin, OR and Steven Industries in Teutopolis. Ronald was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham where he served as an usher and on the maintenance committee. He was an avid runner, train collector and reader. Ronald also enjoyed hiking, cross country skiing, traveling, wildlife and never passed up a good cup of coffee with a Cinnabon.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO