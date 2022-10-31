Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Judy Lynn Faber, 59
Judy Lynne Faber, 59, of Neoga, Illinois, Illinois passed away Monday October 31, 2022 in the HSHS St. Anthony Hospital in Effingham, Illinois. She was born January 7, 1963 in Romeoville, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Marilyn (Nolan) Fry. Judy married James P. Faber on September 13, 2013 in Oahu, Hawaii. Mrs. Faber served in the United States Army and achieved a rank of SP4. She was a retired Will County Illinois Deputy.
Effingham Radio
Harold Max Frailey, 78
Harold Max Frailey, 78, of Beecher City, IL, passed away on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at home. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery at Wright’s Corner in rural Beecher City with military rites. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Effingham Radio
Jacquelyn Ann Hayden, 74
Jacquelyn Ann Hayden fell in her home on October 12, 2022. She underwent surgery to repair leg fractures to her tibia and fibula and was later airlifted from St. Anthony’s Hospital in Effingham, IL to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. Jackie was unable to recover from damage caused by a stroke following surgery and passed away just before 6 pm on Friday, October 28, 2022. She was surrounded by family at the time of her passing.
Effingham Radio
Betty J. Naab, 90
Betty J. Naab, 90, of Shumway, IL, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022 at her unofficial adopted son’s home in Shumway. Services will be held at a later date with burial in Hubbartt Cemetery in Beecher City, IL. Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham is assisting the family. Memorials...
Effingham Radio
Lora L. Bailey, 91
Lora L. Bailey, 91, passed away at 2:10 am, Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the River Crossing of Alton, in Alton, Illinois. She was born on July 17, 1931, in Flora the daughter of Earl W. and Edna (Lents) Lytton. She married James D. Bailey in Louisville on April 10, 1949, and he preceded her in death in 1980.
Effingham Radio
Violet Marie Newlin, 87
Violet Marie Newlin, age 87, of Newton, Illinois, passed away at 7:15 AM – Saturday, October 29, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be held 6:00 – 7:00 PM – Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois. In loving memory of Violet, memorials may be made to the Meyer Funeral Home.
Effingham Radio
Ronald Eugene Giesler, 70
Ronald Eugene Giesler, 70, of Effingham, IL passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Aperion Care in St. Elmo, IL after a brief illness. Ronald was born on April 9, 1952, in Flora, the son of Harold and Ruby (Miller) Giesler. He was a 1970 graduate of Beecher City High School. He received his Associate Degree in Applied Science with a major in Architectural Drafting from Lake Land College in Mattoon. Through the years he was a truck driver with Direct Lines, Swift, Star Transport, Knight Transportation and Pepsi. Ron started as a carpenter with Warren Schlechte Home Builder. He also worked as a carpenter for Gunning Builders, Bud Foley Construction, A&A Construction and Development and Talbot Construction, all in Spokane, WA, E.A. White Construction in Tualatin, OR and Steven Industries in Teutopolis. Ronald was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham where he served as an usher and on the maintenance committee. He was an avid runner, train collector and reader. Ronald also enjoyed hiking, cross country skiing, traveling, wildlife and never passed up a good cup of coffee with a Cinnabon.
Effingham Radio
Luella C. Buscher, 97
Luella C. Buscher, 97, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at her home in Teutopolis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 7, 2022 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis with burial in St. Francis Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm Sunday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to the donor’s choice.
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Announces Promotion of Catelyn Vail To City Treasurer
Congratulations to Catelyn Vail being promoted and sworn in last night as the new City Treasurer!!. Catelyn has been with the Engineering Department for 5 yrs and has been a vital asset to the city in preparing and tracking budgets, munis software, tracking projects, contracts, fund transfers and overall keeping us in line! We wish you the best in your new role!
Effingham Radio
Effingham Woman Found Deceased During Welfare Check
On October 31, 2022 at approximately 1:18 pm, the Effingham City Police Department responded to 608 Park Hills Drive in Effingham, Illinois to conduct a welfare check on an individual who resides there. Officers arrived and found a female deceased at the residence. The female was identified as Amanda Renee Durnil, age 36, of Effingham, Illinois. The Effingham City Police Detectives arrived, processed the scene and collected evidence.
Effingham Radio
United Way Of Effingham County Witches Ball Was A Success
United Way of Effingham County recently held the 2022 United Way Witches Ball. The event was held in person for the first time since 2019 on October 21st at the Thelma Keller Convention Center. The Halloween themed event featured dinner, music, silent & live auctions and a costume contest. The...
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 28 year old Matthew D. Jackson of Effingham for an Effingham County PSC mittimus to jail. Matthew was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old Timothy L. Myer of Newton for possession of a stolen vehicle, a...
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 38 year old James Fizer of Edgewood for a court sanction. James was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 49 year old Keri A. Reynolds of Herrin for an Effingham County original warrant for violation of an order of protection. Keri was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Effingham City Council Met Tuesday
Effingham’s City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, and they heard the latest projections for the Fayette Avenue Extension. Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said the bid letting date is set for January 26th right now, and if all goes well, the process can start moving forward by next spring. Phase One will be from Illini Drive to the underpass at Banker. Heuerman also announced that due to new Federal guidelines, the City will be paying significantly less for this project than originally anticipated. Due to the new guidelines, Heuerman said the cost for the city is now down to $400k from the original figure of $1.3M.
Effingham Radio
Arthur Thomas “Tom” Walker, 89
Arthur Thomas “Tom” Walker, 89, of Watson, IL, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Watson Baptist Church in Watson. Burial will be in Watson Cemetery in Watson. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Nighttime Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Fayette and Marion County during October. These NITE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations,...
Effingham Radio
New Network To Study Rural Cancer Survivors
Union Hospital’s Richard G. Lugar Center for Rural Health was awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration Grant to establish a network of community, and healthcare providers to study the landscape of cancer survivorship and the support survivors have access to in the Wabash Valley. Anyone who has been diagnosed with cancer regardless is considered a survivor according to the American Cancer Society.
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Recent Distracted Driving Enforcement
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Distracted Driving Enforcement Program patrols held in Effingham and Fayette County during October. This program provided extra patrol coverage for ISP officers to focus on saving lives and reducing serious crashes by enforcing distracted driving laws.
Effingham Radio
Trading Post Wednesday 11/02/22
FOR SALE: Three Alaskan Malamute puppies, 2 males and 1 female, AKC registered. Call 217-663-9513. FOR SALE: Older steel tailgate for a 1998-2000 GMC or Chevy wide bed truck $200. Call David 618-676-7989. FOR SALE: A like new Queen size hide-a-bed, dark brown, 2 cushions $300, located south of Altamont....
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police Announce Results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 Interim Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the results of Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Fayette County during October. These ACE patrols allowed the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal...
Comments / 0