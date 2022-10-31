ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

Embarc Collective receives $100k grant

November 1, 2022 - Tampa-based incubator and startup hub Embarc Collective has received a $100,000 grant from Florida’s Business Development Corporation. This grant marks the fourth grant from FBDC they’ve received to date. Embarc Collective will use the FBDC grant to provide on-the-job training through tactical workshops and coaching support led by seasoned startup operators, who hail from organizations like companies such as Instagram, Zynga and Microsoft, according to Embarc's announcement.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

How the metaverse could propel Tampa Bay’s workforce

More than just strapping on a headset and leisurely exploring immersive virtual worlds, many business leaders believe the metaverse provides a new way to train a “blue-collar tech-enabled workforce.”. During Thursday night’s Innovation Gathering, Mark Sharpe, executive director for the Soaring City Innovation Partnership, said every company will soon...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside Kforce’s new innovative hybrid HQ hub

While stepping inside Kforce’s new headquarters at the evolving Midtown Tampa campus, you will never see a traditional cubicle of employees working the typical 9-to-5 work schedule. Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), one of the area’s largest tech employers that provides staffing solutions to companies, is one of the first...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Firm opens new HQ on day it announces quarterly revenue of nearly $450M

Kforce opens Tampa HQ focused on hybrid work “empowered by trust and technology.”. Kforce Inc., the publicly traded Tampa technology staffing company, has opened its new corporate headquarters, a 22,232-square-foot hybrid workspace for employees to duck in and out of whenever they want, or need, to be in the office.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

USF, Innovation District vie for $160 million grant

Officials with the University of South Florida and St. Petersburg Innovation District hope to secure “transformational” funding to create a powerful economic engine by utilizing the region’s coastal expertise. Dr. Steve Murawski, director of the Center for Ocean Mapping and Innovative Technologies at the College of Marine...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Something to smile about: Dental college's new program a big win for grins

Key takeaway: Nova Southeastern University’s Tampa Bay campus, in Clearwater, has launched a new program that will fast-track U.S. licensure for foreign dentists. Core challenge: Taking more than three years of full-time study to complete, the program remains a major commitment for dentists who want to practice in the United States.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

State’s first woman-owned trust company holds grand opening

November 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Adelphi Trust, Florida’s first female-owned trust and wealth-management company, will hold its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The event takes place in the lobby of the City Center in downtown St. Petersburg at 5:30 p.m. The firm offers complete fiduciary services, and Co-founders Katie Pemble and Gentry Barnett Byrnes launched Adelphi to fill gaps in the financial services industry and “meet the needs of St. Petersburg’s rapidly growing and evolving community.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Mayor remains bullish on working with the Rays

November 1, 2022 - Tampa Mayor Jane Castor is continuing to voice her support for keeping the major league baseball team in the area with a potential Rays stadium in Tampa. "We are still in those conversations. We are looking at a third possible site down on the water," she said to reporters after a ribbon-cutting event for Kforce's new HQ in Midtown Tampa. "We are doing all we can first and foremost, that the Rays stay in Tampa Bay, whether that's St. Pete or Tampa, it's up to the Rays, but clearly, we are going to do everything we can to have the Rays in our backyard here in Tampa." Tampa's continued efforts to work with the Rays come as St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has made it a requirement that vying Tropicana Field developers must include plans for a future Rays stadium in their submitted proposals in response to a city-issued RFP.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa snack shop sells one of Asia's most popular street foods

TAMPA, Fla. - Juju Taiyaki is a Tampa snack shop that sells one of Asia’s most popular street food items. Taiyaki is a Japanese fish-shaped cake with sweet filling inside. Red bean paste is the tradition filling. Carmi Sutliff came up with the idea to start the business during...
TAMPA, FL
Radio Ink

Morrison Comes Home to Tampa

IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that Ashley Morrison has been named PD at US103.5 in Tampa. Morrison joins iHeart in Tampa from Cox Media Group in Orlando, where she most recently served as APD and morning show co-host for WWKA-FM. She was born and raised in the Tampa Bay area. Morrison will...
TAMPA, FL
travelawaits.com

My 11 Favorite Restaurants To Experience Near Tampa, Florida

The Tampa Bay area offers a wide variety of restaurants. Some are upscale dining; others are down-to-earth waterfront places where you pick shrimp or crab and toss the shells on the table. But wherever you go in the area, you’ll find delicious food. From Anna Maria Island, which divides...
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Historic St. Petersburg hotel property sells for $29 million

A 128-room hotel in St. Petersburg with roots going back almost 100 years has sold. The Courtyard by Marriott St. Petersburg Downtown went to the Atlanta real estate investment firm The RADCO Cos., which paid $29.1 million. The property, at 300 Fourth St. N., is in the city’s historic district...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

And just like that, Halloween is over and November is here! We hope all your little ghosts and goblins had fun trick-or-treating. Now it’s time to start planning fun fall outings, Thanksgiving fun, and winter events! To kick-start your holiday planning, be sure to take a look at some of our favorite events such as […]
paradisenewsfl.com

QUIET COVE: The Best Kept Secret on Tierra Verde

Quiet Cove is the BEST KEPT SECRET on Tierra Verde… but the developers are quite well known with previous success stories like Sunset Watch and Hidden Lagoon on Tierra Verde or Boca Sands on St. Pete Beach. Realizing it takes a team to accomplish such an impeccable track record, the developers prefer to have their product speak for itself. It is a pleasure working with a local builder knowing that their great reputation has only strengthened over decades through hard work, integrity, and impeccable customer service coupled with an in-depth understanding of our local beach community.
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

BayCare names new President of St. Joseph’s Hospital

October 31, 2022 - Clearwater-based BayCare Health System, which has hospitals throughout Tampa Bay, has named Nate Malcolm as the new President of St. Joseph’s Hospital. He assumed his new role today, Oct. 31. Malcolm, who has two decades of experience and most recently served as the vice president of operations of Central Chicago Service Area at Advocate Aurora Health, will focus on physician, team member and customer engagement, and help elevate quality outcomes, safety measures and financial performance in the new role, according to BayCare's announcement.
CLEARWATER, FL

