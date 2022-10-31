ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
stpetecatalyst.com

Inside Kforce’s new innovative hybrid HQ hub

While stepping inside Kforce’s new headquarters at the evolving Midtown Tampa campus, you will never see a traditional cubicle of employees working the typical 9-to-5 work schedule. Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), one of the area’s largest tech employers that provides staffing solutions to companies, is one of the first...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Tampa Bay Tech to recognize top entrepreneurs, companies

Tampa Bay Tech has announced the finalists for this year’s technology awards show. The nonprofit technology council named the 15 finalists in six different award categories, spotlighting local tech emerging leaders and companies. The 19th Annual Tampa Bay Tech Awards show will return to Armature Works Nov. 18, from...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Embarc Collective receives $100k grant

November 1, 2022 - Tampa-based incubator and startup hub Embarc Collective has received a $100,000 grant from Florida’s Business Development Corporation. This grant marks the fourth grant from FBDC they’ve received to date. Embarc Collective will use the FBDC grant to provide on-the-job training through tactical workshops and coaching support led by seasoned startup operators, who hail from organizations like companies such as Instagram, Zynga and Microsoft, according to Embarc's announcement.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

USF, Innovation District vie for $160 million grant

Officials with the University of South Florida and St. Petersburg Innovation District hope to secure “transformational” funding to create a powerful economic engine by utilizing the region’s coastal expertise. Dr. Steve Murawski, director of the Center for Ocean Mapping and Innovative Technologies at the College of Marine...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa snack shop sells one of Asia's most popular street foods

TAMPA, Fla. - Juju Taiyaki is a Tampa snack shop that sells one of Asia’s most popular street food items. Taiyaki is a Japanese fish-shaped cake with sweet filling inside. Red bean paste is the tradition filling. Carmi Sutliff came up with the idea to start the business during...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

State’s first woman-owned trust company holds grand opening

November 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Adelphi Trust, Florida’s first female-owned trust and wealth-management company, will hold its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The event takes place in the lobby of the City Center in downtown St. Petersburg at 5:30 p.m. The firm offers complete fiduciary services, and Co-founders Katie Pemble and Gentry Barnett Byrnes launched Adelphi to fill gaps in the financial services industry and “meet the needs of St. Petersburg’s rapidly growing and evolving community.”
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount

For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
FLORIDA STATE
stpeterising.com

50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete

Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Albert Whitted launches education, advocacy campaign

As controversial talks continue about the future of the 100-acre Albert Whitted Airport, the airport committee, along with its tenants, wants to remind the community of its significant role in the city. The Albert Whitted Airport Advisory Committee has formed the Friends of Albert Whitted Airport group. The group is...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wfla.com

Florida’s Top Halloween Attraction | Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail

Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom heads to Plant City, Florida with her kids and their friends in tow to visit Florida’s Top Haunted House Attraction, Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail. You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at...
PLANT CITY, FL
cltampa.com

30 Tampa Bay burgers for $10 or less during Burger Week (11/3-11/13)

From Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Creative Loafing is teaming up with 30 restaurants throughout the entire Tampa Bay area to bring you takeout and dine-in burger deals for $10 and under!. Plus, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more—and it's benefitting benefits Feeding...
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Human Remains Found On Vacant Tampa Property

The Tampa Police Department are currently conducting an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Tampa. Police tell us the remains were found on a vacant property located at 200 block of W. Emily st. As of now there are no signs of foul play. Police are working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
TAMPA, FL

