Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beach Smoking Bans Catch Fire Across FloridaModern GlobeFlorida State
Taylor Swift Is Coming To Tampa on April 15 - And There's a Way to Get Tickets EarlyMark HakeTampa, FL
New Tampa Performing Arts Center Officially OpensModern GlobeTampa, FL
4 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
stpetecatalyst.com
Inside Kforce’s new innovative hybrid HQ hub
While stepping inside Kforce’s new headquarters at the evolving Midtown Tampa campus, you will never see a traditional cubicle of employees working the typical 9-to-5 work schedule. Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), one of the area’s largest tech employers that provides staffing solutions to companies, is one of the first...
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa Bay Tech to recognize top entrepreneurs, companies
Tampa Bay Tech has announced the finalists for this year’s technology awards show. The nonprofit technology council named the 15 finalists in six different award categories, spotlighting local tech emerging leaders and companies. The 19th Annual Tampa Bay Tech Awards show will return to Armature Works Nov. 18, from...
stpetecatalyst.com
Embarc Collective receives $100k grant
November 1, 2022 - Tampa-based incubator and startup hub Embarc Collective has received a $100,000 grant from Florida’s Business Development Corporation. This grant marks the fourth grant from FBDC they’ve received to date. Embarc Collective will use the FBDC grant to provide on-the-job training through tactical workshops and coaching support led by seasoned startup operators, who hail from organizations like companies such as Instagram, Zynga and Microsoft, according to Embarc's announcement.
stpetecatalyst.com
USF, Innovation District vie for $160 million grant
Officials with the University of South Florida and St. Petersburg Innovation District hope to secure “transformational” funding to create a powerful economic engine by utilizing the region’s coastal expertise. Dr. Steve Murawski, director of the Center for Ocean Mapping and Innovative Technologies at the College of Marine...
Topgolf Tees Up St. Pete Location
Following a years-long delay, followed by breaking ground this past summer, the company’s second Tampa Bay outpost is finally taking shape.
fox13news.com
Tampa snack shop sells one of Asia's most popular street foods
TAMPA, Fla. - Juju Taiyaki is a Tampa snack shop that sells one of Asia’s most popular street food items. Taiyaki is a Japanese fish-shaped cake with sweet filling inside. Red bean paste is the tradition filling. Carmi Sutliff came up with the idea to start the business during...
stpetecatalyst.com
State’s first woman-owned trust company holds grand opening
November 1, 2022 - St. Petersburg-based Adelphi Trust, Florida’s first female-owned trust and wealth-management company, will hold its official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The event takes place in the lobby of the City Center in downtown St. Petersburg at 5:30 p.m. The firm offers complete fiduciary services, and Co-founders Katie Pemble and Gentry Barnett Byrnes launched Adelphi to fill gaps in the financial services industry and “meet the needs of St. Petersburg’s rapidly growing and evolving community.”
stpetecatalyst.com
Red tide returns as manatee deaths mount
For the past few weeks, environmental officials have monitored toxic algal blooms just south of Tampa Bay – bad news for a state that has lost 24% of its manatee population. Since around Oct. 20, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) has observed high concentrations of Karenia brevis, the organism that causes red tide, from inshore and offshore Lee County to Sarasota County. Even worse, the harmful algae can kill seagrass, which manatees need to survive.
Check your tickets: These are the winning Powerball numbers for the $1.2 billion jackpot
Check your tickets! The Powerball numbers for Nov. 2 have been drawn.
fox13news.com
Florida bridge tender's job keeps commuters on the roads, water safe with a view
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. - The bridges across Tampa Bay give a calming view of the glistening water that borders the area, and sometimes you're stuck with that view for a while – especially if a drawbridge is up. That process is more complicated than it appears. "The thing that...
New Shipping Container-Turned-Drive-Thru, Little’s, Coming to St. Pete
Named for the iconic ‘Chicken Little’ children’s story, the restaurant will specialize in serving sliders, chicken tenders, fries, and shakes.
stpeterising.com
50-bed hospital coming to west St. Pete
Encompass Health, which owns and operates 153 rehabilitation hospitals in 36 states and Puerto Rico, including 19 in Florida, has announced plans to build a 50-bed inpatient facility on St. Petersburg’s west side. Although the exact address has not been determined, the rehab hospital will be built near the...
Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic remains active for last month of hurricane season
November is the last month of hurricane season and there are currently two active named storms and another area that could develop in the Atlantic during the middle of the next week.
Long-Time Village Inn Franchisee to Open Clearwater Outpost, Spring 2023
The new location will actually serve as a prototype restaurant, featuring a full bar and more healthy menu options alongside legacy favorites.
stpetecatalyst.com
Albert Whitted launches education, advocacy campaign
As controversial talks continue about the future of the 100-acre Albert Whitted Airport, the airport committee, along with its tenants, wants to remind the community of its significant role in the city. The Albert Whitted Airport Advisory Committee has formed the Friends of Albert Whitted Airport group. The group is...
Hillsborough County man’s stop at convenience store wins him $1M prize
A Hillsborough County man is the county's newest millionaire after he bought a winning scratch-off ticket from a convenience store.
wfla.com
Florida’s Top Halloween Attraction | Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail
Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom heads to Plant City, Florida with her kids and their friends in tow to visit Florida’s Top Haunted House Attraction, Sir Henry’s Haunted Trail. You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at...
cltampa.com
30 Tampa Bay burgers for $10 or less during Burger Week (11/3-11/13)
From Thursday, Nov. 3, through Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, Creative Loafing is teaming up with 30 restaurants throughout the entire Tampa Bay area to bring you takeout and dine-in burger deals for $10 and under!. Plus, Funky Buddha and Tito's Handmade Vodka drink specials, and more—and it's benefitting benefits Feeding...
wild941.com
Human Remains Found On Vacant Tampa Property
The Tampa Police Department are currently conducting an investigation after human skeletal remains were found in Tampa. Police tell us the remains were found on a vacant property located at 200 block of W. Emily st. As of now there are no signs of foul play. Police are working to identify the remains and determine the cause of death.
St. Petersburg man buys top prize-winning lottery ticket
A Pinellas County man was the latest player to claim a million-dollar top prize-winning scratch-off ticket from the Florida Lottery.
Comments / 0