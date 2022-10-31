ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'He's, For Sure, An Option' - Jurgen Klopp Provides Injury Boost Ahead Of Napoli Clash

By Jim Nichol-Turner
 2 days ago

Jurgen Klopp spoke to the media ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Napoli on Tuesday night and gave a big injury boost ahead of the game.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Ibrahima Konate has been absent for most of this season - with limited appearances against Rangers and Arsenal. Jurgen Klopp expressed his joy that the French defender is back in contention to start.

"It’s very good that we have him back. He was ready for the squad now and now maybe it's the moment where he can play.

"But again he trained yesterday completely normal again, which is very helpful. He has now a full week, eight [or] nine days, where he could train each session.

"That's obviously very good. So, yeah. He's, for sure, an option."

The Liverpool manager has been left with limited defensive options after injuries to Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson and Calvin Ramsay at numerous points across this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqMRc_0itHkQhn00

IMAGO / Sportimage

Klopp was also questioned about his frustrations surrounding Liverpool's tendency to go behind first in games this season.

"I understand that you ask the question all the time but all the goals were completely different. The last goal we conceded now could not be more different to all the other goals we conceded.

"It was not a phase where we were down, where Leeds played around us, through us, over us, under us – everything. We set the goal up for them, so you cannot compare it.

"But yes, of course it’s concerning.

"But it's not [that] we go [into] each game saying make sure we don't concede a first goal – that's clear anyway, [it's] clear in football.

"So, it's a clear thing. It's not [a] self-fulfilling prophecy or whatever that you talk about it and it happens, or you don't talk about it and it happens."

