It's not too late for a ghostly stroll through Frederick's most haunted cityHeather JauquetFrederick, MD
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
Trick or treating for a cureHeather JauquetDarnestown, MD
hubison.com
Bison Win Exhibition Over Lions
WASHINGTON (November 1, 2022) – Howard University men's basketball team won its exhibition match versus Multnomah (MU), 81-69, inside The Burr. Third-year Bison Jordan Wood (San Antonio) led the way with a team-leading 18 points, followed by redshirt junior Steve Settle, III (Glenarden, Md.) with 17 points. With less...
What time, what channel is the Oregon State-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (6-2 overall, 2-2 Pac-12) plays host to Oregon State (also 6-2, 3-2) in a Friday night game at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Kickoff for the 107th UW-OSU game is at 7:30 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN2. Both teams come into the game off of their bye week. Following this Friday night’s game, the Huskies travel south to play Oregon on Nov. 12.
Woodbridge, November 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Hilltop
The Howard Men’s Basketball Team Beats Bowie State in the Team’s First Exhibition Game
The Howard Men’s basketball team played its first exhibition game, hosting Bowie State University. The match proved to be a great introduction to the team. The team was able to come out victorious with a final score of 114-75. Although the team uses exhibition games as a tune-up for the regular season, the camaraderie built during the offseason was on full display. Howard’s Nyala Wright, a senior sports medicine major, reflected on the team’s growth since her freshman year.
Harrisburg native, 4-star 2024 guard Malachi Palmer says he will play closer to home, alongside a familiar face, this year
Malachi Palmer is on the move again, and this time the four-star Class of 2024 guard has come back closer to his Harrisburg home. After spending a year in Arizona with Hillcrest Prep, Palmer told PennLive he has transferred and is playing this year at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.
testudotimes.com
Jahmir Young and Don Carey return home to Maryland to form Kevin Willard’s first starting backcourt
As new Maryland men’s basketball head coach Kevin Willard prepares to embark on his first season with the program in less than a week, he has made it evident that there is something special about putting on the black and gold. The goal is to raise banners every year,...
Maryland starts anew under Kevin Willard against Niagara
After 28 straight winning seasons, Maryland tumbled to 15-17 in a year defined by the surprise resignation of coach Mark
MD Native Kiki Rice first Jordan Brand NIL athlete
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Maryland native and one of the top high school basketball players in the country Kiki Rice, becomes Jordan brand’s first NIL athlete. Rice is native to Bethesda, Maryland, and played in the district at Sidwell Friends School and is a six-time Gatorade player of the year award recipient in soccer […]
fhsfalconer.com
History of FHS
FHS is well-known as a public school in Warrenton, however it has had a long journey to get to where it is now. Founded in 1963, FHS has had 59 years to develop and grow, and it has definitely changed both in mentality and in the school’s physical structure.
WJLA
'Biggest accomplishment yet:' | Maryland teen golfer to compete in national championship
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County teenage golfer, Abigail Avallone, is heading out to compete on a national stage at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Rain or shine, you can usually find Abigail Avallone practicing her skills on a golf course. “I really...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: XFL Announces Teams for Upcoming Season, New Logo for Washington, DC Team
The XFL today revealed the names and logos for the eight teams that will be competing in the 2023 season, which kicks off on February 18, 2023. The Washington DC team, which will play its home games at Audi Field, will continue to be known as the D.C. Defenders. The Defenders went 3-2 during the XFL’s 2020 season, which ended prematurely in April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The XFL was then purchased by Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson in August 2020 after the league went bankrupt. The Defenders will be coached this season by Reggie Barlow and the XFL draft takes place in November. Additional information courtesy of the XFL:
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Why I Can’t Afford to Live Where I Grew Up
Growing up in the Lyon Park neighborhood of Arlington, Virginia, I knew my house was the place to be. It was conveniently located between Clarendon, our shopping center, and my middle school, which meant that everything I could desire was a walk or a short bike ride away. Across the street from my house was a sledding hill so popular that you had to show up early on snow days to get in some good runs. I absolutely loved the place. My parents became first-time homeowners in 1998 when they bought the house, a four-bedroom, blue-green colonial about half a mile from the Clarendon Metro stop. I was born a few months later in Fairfax County, because Arlington’s hospital wouldn’t take my parents’ insurance (a fact I resent with Leslie Knope-ian fervor), but other than that slight snafu, I grew up a proud resident.
Inside Nova
Metro sets opening day for Silver Line extension
It's official. Metro's Silver Line extension is to open Tuesday, Nov. 15. The extension will connect Metrorail riders to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came Monday from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
Metro's Silver Line extension finally has an opening date
WASHINGTON — The Metro will be all-set to scoot travelers off to Dulles International Airport just in time for the holidays, officials confirmed Monday. The airport, along with five other new stops in Loudoun County, will finally be Metro accessible thanks to the Silver Line extension, which will officially be complete on Tuesday, Nov. 15. The new stations on the extension that are opening include Reston Town Center, Herndon, Innovation Center, Washington Dulles International Airport, Loudoun Gateway and Ashburn.
spectrumnews1.com
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hires investment bank 'to consider potential transactions' involving team
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder hires investment bank 'to consider potential transactions' involving team. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
loudounnow.com
Photo Gallery: 66th Annual Leesburg Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade
Costumed kids and their families lined King Street on Monday night, Oct. 31, to collect treats during the 66th annual Leesburg Kiwanis Club Halloween Parade. Back to full strength following the pandemic, the parade featured floats and entries by area businesses and community organizations, the Tuscarora High School marching band—and lots of political candidates.
hbsdealer.com
Culpeper acquires H.M. Stauffer & Sons
Culpeper Wood Preservers, the manufacturer of pressure-treated wood products, has acquired H. M. Stauffer & Sons. Based in Leola, Pa., H.M. Stauffer & Sons is a fourth-generation family business founded in 1890. The company was initially a coal, lumber, and feed supplier servicing Lancaster, Pa. In the 1960s, H.M. Stauffer...
popville.com
It’s Officially Official, “Get ready to ride the Silver Line, six new stations opening November 15”
“Opening day is set for the Silver Line Extension – Tuesday, November 15 – connecting Metrorail customers to Washington Dulles International Airport and Loudoun County for the first time. The announcement came from Metro Board Members and employees in a video touting “We’re Ready,” marking the opening for customers and culmination of the largest expansion of Metrorail since the system’s inception.
sungazette.news
FCPS chief fields questions from students at McLean forum
Salad bars? Grading policies? Snow days? Solar power at schools? Electric buses?. Students asked Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) leaders about those things and more during an Oct. 19 discussion at the McLean Community Center. The McLean Citizens Association’s Education & Youth Committee hosted the forum, featuring Superintendent Michelle Reid,...
