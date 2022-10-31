One man is dead, and a second was arrested following a traffic collision in Ventura County. It happened at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road, and Terrace Avenue, in Oxnard. Police say Elijah Franco was westbound on Pleasant Valley Road. Investigators say an eastbound car then tried to turn onto Terrace Avenue, causing the collision with the oncoming motorcycle.

OXNARD, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO