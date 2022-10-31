ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

Pilot walks away from emergency landing on roadway near Santa Maria

An unidentified pilot walked away from an emergency landing on a roadway southeast of Santa Maria after his aircraft experienced mechanical problems Saturday afternoon, a Santa Barbara County Fire Department spokesman said. The single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza was en route from Van Nuys to San Luis Obispo Regional Airport when the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Fire chiefs from Ventura, Los Angeles, Orange Counties say 2022 brush fire potential still high

Two giant firefighting helicopters are hovering over a special helipad in the Santa Monica Mountains. But, this time, it isn’t the real deal. It’s a demonstration for a unique partnership involving the Ventura, Los Angeles, and Orange County Fire Department, which are getting the use of extra helicopters during high fire season thanks to Southern California Edison.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Cat Rescued from Garage Fire off Veronica Springs Road

A cat was rescued from a garage fire in a neighborhood off Veronica Springs Road in Santa Barbara. At 3:35 p.m., Santa Barbara County and City firefighters responded to the 900 block of La Senda Drive and discovered a fire in a two-story residential home. Crews assessed the scene and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Tesla found floating in ocean

A Tesla car was found in the ocean near the Carpinteria Salt Marsh Monday morning around 8 a.m. Raquel Zick, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office representative, confirmed the vehicle had been in the sand when the tide came in. “Owner is responsible for (the vehicle) and will be coordinating...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
One person dead, second facing murder charge following traffic collision on South Coast

One man is dead, and a second was arrested following a traffic collision in Ventura County. It happened at about 1:30 Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road, and Terrace Avenue, in Oxnard. Police say Elijah Franco was westbound on Pleasant Valley Road. Investigators say an eastbound car then tried to turn onto Terrace Avenue, causing the collision with the oncoming motorcycle.
OXNARD, CA
Two-bedroom home in San Luis Obispo sells for $2 million

A spacious house built in 1998 located in the 5800 block of Salisbury Lane in San Luis Obispo has a new owner. The 3,325-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022. The $2,025,000 purchase price works out to $609 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms, three bathrooms, a garage, and three parking spaces. It sits on a 9,787-square-foot lot.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
News Release: Fatal Traffic Collision (11/1/22)

SUBJECT: Fatal Traffic Collision Involving a Vehicle and Motorcycle. LOCATION: Oxnard Boulevard, north of Wooley Road, Oxnard. DRIVER/VEHICLE: Richard Rojas, 49 year-old Oxnard resident / 2004 Honda motorcycle. DRIVER: Female, 32 year-old Oxnard resident. CONTACT: Corporal Andrew Pinkstaff, Traffic Investigator | (805) 385-7750 |. On October 29, 2022, at approximately...
OXNARD, CA

