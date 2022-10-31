ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

msn.com

Bowl projections: Loss won't significantly hurt College Football Playoff chances of Georgia, Tennessee

October is in the rearview mirror, and the College Football Playoff race is officially starting its stretch run. Perhaps the biggest game of the season will come Saturday when Georgia hosts Tennessee, the two teams that have separated themselves from the other contenders in the competition for the semifinals. While the winner likely will be headed to the SEC championship game, the loser should finish 11-1 and be in prime position to be selected by the committee.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson doesn’t belong in the top four? ESPN’s Paul Finebaum reacts to College Football Playoff rankings

The College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night and Paul Finebaum has opinions. Boy, does Finebaum have opinions. The ESPN and SEC Network analyst is fired up about the CFP rankings, a relatively meaningless exercise at this point in the season but entertaining nonetheless. Finebaum is on-board with Tennessee checking in at No. 1 in the first CFP rankings, but he seriously questions much of the rest of the field. The ACC doesn’t deserve a spot so high (Clemson is in at fourth in the rankings) and the SEC, well, Finebaum says that unequivocally it is the best conference in...
FanSided

College football bowl projections: New Year’s Six matchups based on first CFP rankings

Here is what the New Year’s Six bowl game matchups would look like if the first College Football Playoff rankings stay the same. The very first College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and of course, there were some shocking developments. Tennessee is ranked No. 1 over the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan is listed at No. 5 behind the Clemson Tigers, and undefeated TCU watching the one-loss Alabama Crimson Tide being ranked in front of them.
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich explain why Michigan 'is in trouble' following initial CFP Rankings

Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich explained why Michigan could have trouble reaching the College Football Playoff in December. The problem will likely be out of Michigan’s control on the field. In the initial Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday, Michigan was ranked No. 5. Based on the early rankings, the selection committee did not view Michigan as a Playoff team.
247Sports

Ole Miss debuts at No. 11 in College Football Playoff Poll

Ole Miss debuted in the first College Football Playoff poll at No. 11 Tuesday night. The poll was released during a live telecast on ESPN. The Rebels own an 8-1 overall record and are 4-1 inside the Southeastern Conference. Ole Miss has an open date Saturday before hosting Alabama on...
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Danny Kanell Unhappy News

If there's one thing Danny Kanell is going to go, it's find a way to rankle SEC fans by talking about what he perceives is implicit bias toward the conference. The initial College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 were released on Tuesday night, with Tennessee ranked No. 1 and Georgia third. Alabama was the third-highest ranked SEC team at No. 6.
