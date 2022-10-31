Read full article on original website
Related
Women’s minister says protesters who harass women near abortion clinics may be attempting to ‘comfort’ them
The government’s minister for women has claimed protesters who harass women outside abortion clinics may be attempting to “comfort” them.Maria Caulfield, appointed to the role by the new PM Rishi Sunak, made the comments while standing up for her decision to vote against “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics.Ms Caulfield told BBC’s Politics Live: “For me, the definition of what’s harassment is open to interpretation.“That’s my concern – [that] someone who’s going up to, maybe, comfort someone who’s upset or distressed could be accused of harassment and could face six months in jail.”But Ms Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes, said...
‘Huge victory for reproductive rights’: MPs approve ‘buffer zones’ outside abortion clinics
MPs have voted in favour of nationwide “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics in England and Wales in a major win for abortion providers.A “buffer zone” stops anti-abortion protesters or any other types of demonstrators standing outside the clinic or hospital or in the near vicinity.MPs in the Commons voted 297 to 110 in support of an amendment to the Public Order Bill, which legislates for buffer zones. MPs were given a free vote on the issue due to it being a matter of conscience.Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), a leading abortion provider, said it...
Abortion clinic protesters may want to ‘comfort’ people, claims minister
The new minister for women has defended an earlier decision to vote against buffer zones outside abortion clinics, explaining she is concerned some people accused of harassment may be just trying to “comfort” people using the healthcare services. Maria Caulfield, who has also supported cutting the abortion time...
BBC
PMQs: Fact-checking claims about asylum and migrants
Delays in processing asylum claims and the cost of providing hotel accommodation for asylum-seekers were some of the issues debated at Prime Minister's Questions. Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the prime minister of presiding over a "broken" asylum system, Rishi Sunak said Labour had "no plan" on how to deal with the thousands of migrants arriving in the UK in small boats.
My Body No Choice: taking the fight for abortion rights to the stage
A new stage production tells the stories of women and their bodily autonomy, or lack thereof, as part of the fight to reverse the supreme court decision to restrict abortion
Priest banned from giving Mass after ‘shocking’ service criticising gay couples and abortion
A priest who said gay couples are ‘sinful’ and criticised free contraception has been banned from giving Mass again after his comments were rebuked as “unchristian”.Retired priest Fr Sean Sheehy told worshippers at St Mary’s Church in Listowel, County Kerry, over the weekend that sex between two men or two women was sinful, and said the handing out of free condoms was “promoting promiscuity”.A video of Fr Sheehy’s comments, in which he also hit out at abortion and the trans community, has been shared widely online and has prompted condemnation of his views.“What is so sad today is you...
Washington Examiner
Democrats are finally being forced to own their abortion extremism
The goal of the pro-life movement has never been a secret: Make abortion illegal and unthinkable. How we reach that goal is its own debate, but we’ve never been shy about what we believe and what it is we’re fighting for. Abortion activists, however, have hidden behind a...
‘I’ve had hundreds of death threats, hundreds of violent assaults’: Peter Tatchell on homophobia, hope and Qatar
The veteran LGBT+ and human rights activist took a stand in Qatar last week - and was swiftly told to leave the country. He talks about his many critics, his evangelical Christian mother and what drives him to keep putting himself in danger
Woman at center of Walker controversy says he urged her to have second abortion
The woman who has said that Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker reimbursed her for an abortion she had in 2009 told The New York Times that Walker also urged her to get a second abortion two years later. The Times reported Friday that the woman, who remained anonymous, said...
‘It’s out of order’: Gen Z speak up for cancel culture and ‘young illiberal progressives’
Channel 4 study reveals 13- to 24-year-olds are paradox of progressive attitudes and intolerance for others’ points of view
Some transgender men call for inclusion amid abortion fight: 'We exist'
WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, the language around who's affected by abortion rights has largely focused on one group — cis-gender women but activists say that the conversation needs to include others who identify differently. Bryan Ellicot,...
Lynton Crosby firm lobbied ministers while advising Boris Johnson
Exclusive: CT Group’s activities on behalf of energy, tobacco and property firms raise questions over potential conflict of interest
HuffPost
BBC Reporter Creates Fake Americans In Attempt To Understand U.S. Politics
NEW YORK (AP) — Larry, a 71-year-old retired insurance broker and Donald Trump fan from Alabama, wouldn’t be likely to run into the liberal Emma, a 25-year-old graphic designer from New York City, on social media — even if they were both real. Each is a figment...
BBC
Manston migrant centre: What are the problems?
Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised over the conditions at a migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent. There are thousands of migrants at the camp, which the local Conservative MP Roger Gale says is now "overwhelmed". What is Manston migrant centre?. Manston, a former military base in Kent,...
Women disrupt Supreme Court arguments to protest Dobbs decision
At the start of oral arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday, several women rose out of their seats inside the courtroom to voice their opposition to this summer's decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
Phys.org
The history of abortion access in the US
For many, the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which ended nearly a half-century of federal abortion rights, came as a shock. To historians, however, it's one more link in a chain that extends much farther into the past than is immediately obvious—only the latest episode in a saga of U.S. history that spans centuries.
Abortion is a bread-and-butter economic issue. We need to treat it that way | Rebecca Solnit
Parenthood, criminality or death: these are now the all-too-expensive options for many women in the wake of the Dobbs decision
BBC
Hillsborough: MP demands Premier League crackdown on chants
An MP has called on the Premier League to take action against "obscene" Hillsborough chants during football matches, declaring "enough is enough". Labour's Ian Byrne, who survived the 1989 stadium disaster, said the slurs highlighted the need for more education. It comes after chants were heard during Liverpool's clash against...
Personal stories of abortion from women who don't want to lose their rights in this election
Since the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade and made abortion rights a question for individual states to settle, many voters are making midterm decisions based on this single issue.
Comments / 0