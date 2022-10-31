ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Women’s minister says protesters who harass women near abortion clinics may be attempting to ‘comfort’ them

The government’s minister for women has claimed protesters who harass women outside abortion clinics may be attempting to “comfort” them.Maria Caulfield, appointed to the role by the new PM Rishi Sunak, made the comments while standing up for her decision to vote against “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics.Ms Caulfield told BBC’s Politics Live: “For me, the definition of what’s harassment is open to interpretation.“That’s my concern – [that] someone who’s going up to, maybe, comfort someone who’s upset or distressed could be accused of harassment and could face six months in jail.”But Ms Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes, said...
The Independent

‘Huge victory for reproductive rights’: MPs approve ‘buffer zones’ outside abortion clinics

MPs have voted in favour of nationwide “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics in England and Wales in a major win for abortion providers.A “buffer zone” stops anti-abortion protesters or any other types of demonstrators standing outside the clinic or hospital or in the near vicinity.MPs in the Commons voted 297 to 110 in support of an amendment to the Public Order Bill, which legislates for buffer zones. MPs were given a free vote on the issue due to it being a matter of conscience.Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), a leading abortion provider, said it...
BBC

PMQs: Fact-checking claims about asylum and migrants

Delays in processing asylum claims and the cost of providing hotel accommodation for asylum-seekers were some of the issues debated at Prime Minister's Questions. Labour leader Keir Starmer accused the prime minister of presiding over a "broken" asylum system, Rishi Sunak said Labour had "no plan" on how to deal with the thousands of migrants arriving in the UK in small boats.
The Independent

Priest banned from giving Mass after ‘shocking’ service criticising gay couples and abortion

A priest who said gay couples are ‘sinful’ and criticised free contraception has been banned from giving Mass again after his comments were rebuked as “unchristian”.Retired priest Fr Sean Sheehy told worshippers at St Mary’s Church in Listowel, County Kerry, over the weekend that sex between two men or two women was sinful, and said the handing out of free condoms was “promoting promiscuity”.A video of Fr Sheehy’s comments, in which he also hit out at abortion and the trans community, has been shared widely online and has prompted condemnation of his views.“What is so sad today is you...
BBC

Manston migrant centre: What are the problems?

Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised over the conditions at a migrant processing centre at Manston in Kent. There are thousands of migrants at the camp, which the local Conservative MP Roger Gale says is now "overwhelmed". What is Manston migrant centre?. Manston, a former military base in Kent,...
Phys.org

The history of abortion access in the US

For many, the Dobbs v. Jackson decision, which ended nearly a half-century of federal abortion rights, came as a shock. To historians, however, it's one more link in a chain that extends much farther into the past than is immediately obvious—only the latest episode in a saga of U.S. history that spans centuries.
BBC

Hillsborough: MP demands Premier League crackdown on chants

An MP has called on the Premier League to take action against "obscene" Hillsborough chants during football matches, declaring "enough is enough". Labour's Ian Byrne, who survived the 1989 stadium disaster, said the slurs highlighted the need for more education. It comes after chants were heard during Liverpool's clash against...

