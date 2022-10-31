ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'has lost his Manchester United "King of the Gym" title to Casemiro' with his old Real Madrid team-mate 'able to lift 300kg - 50kg MORE than the Portugal forward'

Cristiano Ronaldo has lost his 'King of the Gym' title at Manchester United, according to a report. The 37-year-old, who has been engulfed in a series of controversies around his future with the Red Devils in recent times, is said to have been regarded as the strongest player at the club, able to leg press up to 250kg per rep.
Yardbarker

Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Until End Of The Season

Manchester United will have to make a decision before next summer regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports have already linked the striker with a January exit from Old Trafford. However, transfer guru and ever reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see Ronaldo...
Yardbarker

Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent

A Manchester United player could be on his way out of Old Trafford after the upcoming World Cup claims his agent. The tournament could be a top opportunity for players to showcase their talent ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. Many of United’s stars as well as fringe players...
The Associated Press

Barça ends Champions League campaign with 4-2 win over Plzen

PLZEN, Czech Republic (AP) — It was a meaningless win to close out a disappointing Champions League campaign for Barcelona. Barcelona finished the group stage with a 4-2 win at Viktoria Plzen on Tuesday, a result that did little to cushion the blow of the Catalan club’s second consecutive early exit in the European competition.
Daily Mail

'Watch your tongue please!': Ex-Man United star Mikael Silvestre hits out at Gabby Agbonlahor for labelling Ligue 1 a 'farmer's league' after Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 Champions League win in Marseille

Mikael Silvestre has fired back at Gabby Agbonlahor after the pundit referred to Ligue 1 as the 'farmer's league', following Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 victory against Marseille on Tuesday. Spurs advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and sealed top spot in Group D thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 95th-minute winner at...
Yardbarker

Joao Felix not enough for even the Europa League as Atletico Madrid disappoint

Atletico Madrid have crashed out of Europe in gruesome fashion following a lacklustre defeat to Porto, which summed up a poor campaign in the Champions League. The first half belonged to the home side as they cut Atleti open repeatedly, only Jan Oblak keeping Porto from a rout in the first 45 minutes. Joao Felix started his first game since September but his presence was almost redundant as Evanilson set up Mehdi Taremi after just five minutes for the opener. Several saves later, Galeno beat Stefan Savic to the ball, raced to the by-line and cut it back for Stephen Eustaquio to fire past Oblak after 25 minutes.
Daily Mail

Luciano Spalletti's Napoli 'are like my iconic AC Milan of the 1980s, or Pep Guardiola's Barcelona', according to Arrigo Sacchi, as the Serie A league leaders prepare to pile more pressure on Liverpool in Champions League clash

Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has compared Napoli's playing style to that of his late 80s side at the San Siro. Sacchi, 76, helmed the fort at AC Milan twice, and his side at the end of the 1980s won the European Cup twice. Now he has compared Luciano...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022: Champions League clubs that could benefit from break; Liverpool yes, PSG and Real Madrid no

The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than one month away and following this midweek's UEFA Champions League fixtures, we now know who is in the hat for next Monday's knockout phase draw. We do not know what continental soccer's top table will look like at the start of 2023, but we do know that some clubs are set to be hit harder than others. The impact of the World Cup could go a long way towards dictating who wins domestic and continental competitions, so we look at the teams most likely to be helped or hurt by Qatar this winter:
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Red Devils want Bayern Munich star on free transfer

Manchester United are interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a free transfer next summer, according to reports. The former Stoke City forward has been in sensational form recently for the Bundesliga giants, scoring eight goals in his last nine games in all competitions. Choupo-Moting, 33, is...
SkySports

Jude Bellingham: Man Utd revive interest in Borussia Dortmund midfielder - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Thursday's newspapers... Manchester United have revived their interest in £100m-rated England and Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. Sergio Ramos has issued a last-gasp plea to Spain boss Luis Enrique to include him in the national squad for the first time in...

