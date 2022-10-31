ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

capitolhillseattle.com

CHS Pics | Hilloween on a school night works out just fine in the Capitol Hill candy zone

You saw how the Hilloweekend played out around Pike/Pine. Here’s how Hilloween on a Monday night went down with kids flooding into the Capitol Hill candy zone and taking over the streets near Volunteer Park with worker-like dedication despite the school night restrictions. The past years of COVID limitations, meanwhile, were mostly lifted with some trick or treaters still choosing masks under their masks and the occasional socially distanced candy delivery tube still making an appearance. There were plenty of wild animals, superheroes, and princesses, video game characters adults didn’t recognize, a pickle brass band, and more than expected Top Gun recruits. Meanwhile, all enjoyed a relatively dry Hilloween night with only a spot or two of drizzle.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Made in Washington: a rare glimpse inside the world's only Almond Roca factory

TACOMA, Wash. — It looks like a river of molten toffee, it is Almond Roca being born. It comes from cookers in an upper story room where cameras aren't allowed. From there it flows through a vintage building in Tacoma that produces a countless amount of the iconic chocolate coated, almond dusted gold foil wrapped candy.
TACOMA, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Garfield Super Block selected in catch-up round of Neighborhood Street Fund grants

Backers of an effort to improve the public space around Garfield High School and the Garfield Community Center are celebrating another funding win for the Central District project. A Seattle transportation levy oversight committee has chosen the Garfield Super Block program for a $475,000 grant in the latest round of...
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Washington that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients only, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and pay them a visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
downtownbellevue.com

Midnight Cookie Company to Open at Bellevue Square

According to City of Bellevue permits, Midnight Cookie Company will be opening at Bellevue Square. The cookie shop currently has seven locations in total with the opening of Bellevue. Menu items include cookie flavors like chocolate chip, cookies & cream, snickerdoodle, peanut butter, oatmeal raisin chip, and M&M. Midnight Cookie...
BELLEVUE, WA
tinybeans.com

Holidays at The Village at Totem Lake

The Village at Totem Lake in Kirkland is your place for the holidays. This season, your family will enjoy a full schedule of holiday activities that is sure to fill you with holiday cheer from photos with Santa in his Winter Wonderland by reservation, visits with Santa’s friends including Mrs. Claus, the elves, the Snow Kings, and more, carolers strolling The Village, and so much more.
KIRKLAND, WA
wsmag.net

Shopping at Dolly Mama Boutique

Dolly Mama Boutique is a friendly, cute and lovely place to shop in Gig Harbor. “It’s home décor, apparel and gift, and it’s just really carefully curated brands that I absolutely love,” says owner and founder Michelle Kammer. “I try to buy as much product that I can that’s made in the U.S.A. I like to add in a few local brands and designers, things that are made in Washington or the Northwest, but I also carry quite a few big brands.”
GIG HARBOR, WA
historylink.org

The Bubbleator at Seattle Center carries its final passengers on October 1, 1980.

On October 1, 1980, the bubble-shaped plexiglass elevator known as the Bubbleator, which carried millions of visitors between floors at the Washington State Coliseum during the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair, transports its final passengers. The 19-foot-diametter, 3,000-pound hydraulic elevator was built for the World of Tomorrow exhibit at a cost of $65,000. After the fair ended, the structure was re-installed in the Food Circus, today known as the Armory, where it ran between three floors, but a planned renovation to the building excluded the Bubbleator. It was put up for public auction but drew no bids. The structure was donated to Children’s Hospital with the hope it could be incorporated into a play area. When that idea fell through, the Bubbleator was disassembled and stored in a warehouse on Lake Union. In 1985, Seattle Post-Intelligencer staffer Gene Achziger paid $1,000 for the Bubbleator, moved it to Des Moines, and incorporated into his home as a greenhouse.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Snoop Dogg is bringing the 'Holidaze of Blaze' to Tacoma

Snoop Dogg is lighting up the holidays in Tacoma this December as part of his "Holidaze of Blaze" tour. The cultural icon is performing at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, Dec. 16 along with T-Pain, Warren G and Ying Yang Twins. Tickets go on sale on Nov. 4 at 8 a.m. so set your phone alarms!
TACOMA, WA
Axios

Seattle residents aren't prepping for "the big one," poll says

Has Seattle given up on getting ready? Maybe so, a poll on earthquake preparedness in the Pacific Northwest recently found. Driving the news: Residents of the region expect to see a major earthquake in their lifetimes, according to a PEMCO Insurance poll released this fall; but nearly half say they haven't done what they should to prepare.
SEATTLE, WA

