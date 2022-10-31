Read full article on original website
cbs19news
ESPN's Jay Bilas weighs in on Cavaliers
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Optimism has started to grow for Tony Bennett and Virginia in recent months among national media, ESPN's Jay Bilas included. "If they start the year the way they ended last year," Bilas said Tuesday on a availability with media, "That's not just an NCAA Tournament team, it's a team that can really beat people when they get there."
What we learned about Duke basketball in exhibition win ahead of Monday season opener
After falling to No. 3 Houston in a scrimmage last Saturday, the No. 7-ranked Blue Devils shot better and defended more effectively Wednesday night at Cameron as they beat Fayetteville State, 82-45.
How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight
For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
Duke looks to improve during exhibition after missing open shots in scrimmage at Houston
Duke, which hosts Fayetteville State tonight in an exhibition game, hit 2 of 17 3-pointers during a recent scrimmage at Houston. “We got open looks,” Tyrese Proctor said. “They just weren’t falling. Everyone’s just trusting the shooters.”
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season
Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
UNC’s Caleb Love says goodbye to Jordan 11 shoes he wore during Tar Heels’ Final Four run
Caleb Love played his entire sophomore season in different iterations of the Air Jordan 11 shoes. His potential game-tying 3-point shot at the buzzer against Kansas was the last time you’ll see him in 11s while playing for the Tar Heels.
Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced
The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
How Duke DT Ja’Mion Franklin saved father’s life and is now supporting sick mother
“He will always be my hero for saving my life,” the Duke defensive tackle’s father said. Ja’Mion Franklin donated stem cells that helped push his dad’s acute myeloid leukemia into remission. His mom is now battling breast cancer.
warrenrecord.com
Whitehead named interim band director at college alma mater
Taylor Whitehead, longtime band director of the Warren County High School Dynamic Marching Machine, recently became interim band director at Virginia State University, his college alma mater. As the son of two VSU alumni, Whitehead can claim a lifetime connection to the university. As a child, his first experience watching...
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In North Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in North Carolina.
cbs17
‘Still in shock’: Pilot from Hillsborough lands $150K Powerball win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a typical Tuesday morning at Barry Cozart’s kitchen table when he checked the winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s $1 billion drawing. It was that moment that his $3 ticket investment turned into a whopping $150,000 return. As luck had it,...
It’s time to build a brand new Jordan High School, Durham officials say
Voters are being asked to improve $550 million in bonds Nov. 8. The schools’ portion won’t cover half of its identified needs.
WRAL
Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC
This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
titantime.org
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?
“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
cbs17
Chapel Hill readies for ‘Halloween on Franklin Street’; thousands expected
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Thousands of people are expected to flood Franklin Street for Halloween and town officials are ready for it. A town spokesperson tells CBS 17 they’d see upwards of 15,000 people turning out for “Halloween on Franklin Street” before the pandemic. Those numbers were much smaller last year as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place but town officials are anticipating a big bounce-back in numbers tonight.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
Raleigh man accused of identity theft, other crimes in Alamance County caught in Missouri
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) —A Raleigh man facing multiple charges, including identity theft, was taken into custody in the heartland. 34-year-old Fritz St. Louis, Jr. faces multiple charges in North Carolina in connection with a vehicle break-in that happened in early August. According to the Alamance Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 4, deputies responded to the break-in […]
Company commits $17.5 million to make Mecklenburg hemp manufacturing center
Forty-five new jobs are coming to Mecklenburg County after Governor Glenn Youngkin announced on Wednesday that a company that produces fibers for the textile industry and processes hemp and other agricultural products will be making its home at the former Kinderton Distribution Center building.
