ESPN's Jay Bilas weighs in on Cavaliers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Optimism has started to grow for Tony Bennett and Virginia in recent months among national media, ESPN's Jay Bilas included. "If they start the year the way they ended last year," Bilas said Tuesday on a availability with media, "That's not just an NCAA Tournament team, it's a team that can really beat people when they get there."
How to Watch: Duke vs Fayetteville State tonight

For the first time in seven months, Duke Basketball will be playing against another team on your television. No more re-watching games from the team's Final Four run last year, no more fondly remembering the over four decades of Coach K's run as head coach, now it's the time to turn the page to the Jon Scheyer Era of Duke Hoops.
UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season

Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur

Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
Wake Forest vs. UNC Kickoff Time Announced

The Big Four Championship will be determined over the next month, as Wake Forest plays NC State and UNC in successive weeks, followed by Duke to close out the regular season. The Deacs and the Tar Heels will square off at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, the ACC announced Monday morning. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Whitehead named interim band director at college alma mater

Taylor Whitehead, longtime band director of the Warren County High School Dynamic Marching Machine, recently became interim band director at Virginia State University, his college alma mater. As the son of two VSU alumni, Whitehead can claim a lifetime connection to the university. As a child, his first experience watching...
Small businesses are revitalizing downtown Henderson, NC

This article was written for our sponsor, Henderson-Vance Economic Development. When you walk through the historic district in downtown Henderson, you can feel the change in the air. New businesses are popping up throughout, and established ones are being revitalized. Among these businesses is Gear and Beer, a store that sells outdoor gear and local craft beer. Gear and Beer was founded in September of 2021 by Carol Terwilliger. Terwilliger relocated to Henderson from Raleigh after working in design and web development for 28 years before deciding she wanted to get closer to her roots. "I grew up in the mountains of Virginia and was an avid backpacker, zero-impact camper, and always thought I would have an outdoor store. I was thinking about easing into retirement and going back to that original dream," she said. Rather than moving back to the mountains, Carol decided to settle in Henderson, where she could still be near friends and other conveniences including living just an hour from Raleigh. Seeing other outdoor stores pop up around the state in conjunction with a brewery or tap house inspired Carol to bring this idea to Henderson, and fulfill her lifelong dream.
How Many University of North Carolinas Even Are There?

“I’m applying to the University of North Carolina.” Okay? Which one? Most people attribute the UNC title to The University of Carolina at Chapel Hill, as this is the state’s “Public Ivy,” but there are actually seven universities in the system with- technically- this same title.
Chapel Hill readies for ‘Halloween on Franklin Street’; thousands expected

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Thousands of people are expected to flood Franklin Street for Halloween and town officials are ready for it. A town spokesperson tells CBS 17 they’d see upwards of 15,000 people turning out for “Halloween on Franklin Street” before the pandemic. Those numbers were much smaller last year as COVID-19 restrictions were still in place but town officials are anticipating a big bounce-back in numbers tonight.
