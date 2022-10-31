ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

SEC Announces Players of the Week Ahead of Week 10

By Crissy Froyd
 2 days ago

The conference announced its players of the week with Week 9 of college football action in the books.

Mississippi State didn't play a game in Week 9, but there was still plenty to talk about across the Southeastern Conference amid the Bulldogs' open date.

The SEC announced its players of the week for Week 9 ahead of an upcoming Saturday that will feature a matchup with College Football Playoff implications in Georgia vs. Tennessee.

Here's a look at some of the players who meant the most to their teams and made the cut for the weekly honor:

  • Co-Offensive Player of the Week: TE Brock Bowers, Georgia
  • Co-Offensive Player of the Week: RB Raheim Sanders, Arkansas
  • Defensive Player of the Week: S Chris Smith, Georgia
  • Freshman Player of the Week: RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss
  • Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week: OL Nick Broeker, Ole Miss
  • Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week: OL Darnell Wright, Tennessee
  • Defensive Lineman of the Week: DL Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
  • Special Teams Player of the Week: P Reid Bauer, Arkansas

Sanders continues to be one of the most dominant rushers in the nation, carrying the ball 16 times for some 171 yards in Saturday's 41-27 victory over the Auburn Tigers.

Bowers was equally impressive with five catches for 154 yards with one touchdown reception in the 42-20 win over the Florida Gators. Expect Bowers to play a big role in Georgia's offensive efforts as the No. 1 Bulldogs face the No. 2-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT.

Mississippi State returns to action against Auburn on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT in Davis Wade Stadium.

