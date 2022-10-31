ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tropical Storm Lisa forms in Caribbean Sea — will it be a hurricane? What forecast says

By Michelle Marchante - Miami Herald (TNS)
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 2 days ago

A system in the Caribbean Sea has become Tropical Storm Lisa. It’s expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in Central America this week.

NOAA hurricane hunters on Monday morning investigated Lisa, which has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph with higher gusts.

Lisa is the 12th named storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. It is not a threat to Florida.

Where is Lisa now and where is it going?

As of the hurricane center’s advisory at 11 a.m. Monday, Tropical Storm Lisa was about 175 miles south of Kingston, Jamaica, and about 365 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. The system is forecast to pass to the south of Jamaica Monday and the Cayman Islands on Tuesday.

Forecasters expect Jamaica, which is under a tropical storm watch, could start to feel tropical storm conditions Monday. The tropical storm watch for the Cayman Islands was discontinued at 11 a.m. Monday.

Once the system turns into Lisa, as is forecast, the hurricane center expects it will continue strengthening as it moves west to west-northwest at 14 mph over the Caribbean’s warm waters.

The hurricane center’s forecast shows it as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday before making landfall in Central America, possibly in Belize.

“Interests along the coast of Central America, especially near Belize and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, should monitor the progress of this system,” the hurricane center said. “Additional watches and warnings will likely be required by late today.”

©2022 Miami Herald. Visit at miamiherald.com . Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

A new tropical storm may rapidly develop in the Gulf of Mexico

An area of disturbed weather in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico that AccuWeather meteorologists have been concerned about since last week may evolve into a tropical depression and storm as early as Wednesday. As Hurricane Julia was closing in on Central America late last week, AccuWeather meteorologists warned that leftover...
ARKANSAS STATE
Tyler Mc.

Tropical Depression Twelve Forming In The Atlantic

People are still dealing with the fallout of Hurricane Ian, but now a new storm is forming in the Atlantic. If we are lucky though, this storm will be much smaller and far more short-lived than Hurricane Ian. This tropical depression is known as Tropical Depression Twelve which formed on October 4th. It is, around the time of this particular writing, about four hundred fifty miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands in the central Atlantic. The depression has wind of thirty-five miles per hour and it is currently moving northwest at a rate of around twelve miles per hour in a constant motion. The system is expected to dissipate by Thursday night. If it becomes an actual storm and grows in strength, the National Hurricane Center will name the storm Julia.
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Julia Strengthens Into a Hurricane over the Caribbean Sea; Hurricane Warning Issued

Tropical Storm Julia has intensified into a hurricane over the Caribbean Sea on Saturday evening (local time), October 8, as it hovers closer to Central America. Meteorologists issued hurricane alerts, including watches and warnings, regarding the potentially life-threatening and disruptive impact of Hurricane Julia, which can bring coastal flooding and storm surges due to hurricane force winds, as well as heavy rain.
WDSU

Tropical Depression 13 forecast to become a tropical storm Friday

The WDSU Weather team is tracking a tropical depression in the Caribbean. There are no direct threats to us. Depression 13 formed Thursday night near the ABC Islands and the NE Coast of Venezuela. It is now moving west at 15 mph. Max winds are at 35 mph. It is...
WOOD TV8

Hurricane/Tropical Storm Update

Top pic. is extreme damage to the Pine Island Bridge near Fort Myers FL from Hurricane Ian. BTW, a month after Hurricane Ian hit Florida, they are down to 28 customers without power in Lee County. I’ll guess these are connections to homes that just aren’t there anymore and the accounts have not been closed. […]
FORT MYERS, FL
AccuWeather

Death toll in Philippines tops 70 after tropical storm landfall

Dangerous conditions such as mudslides and flood waters submerged communities and swept families away from their homes. A powerful tropical storm hit the Philippines Friday, bringing devastating landslides and flooding that has left at least 72 dead on the islands as of Saturday morning. The storm, named Nalgae, began to...
Outsider.com

13th Tropical Storm of the Season Forms in North Atlantic As Lisa Approaches Gulf of Mexico

Though parts of Central America and Florida are still recovering from the devastating Category 4 Hurricane Ian weeks after it made landfall, forecasters predict a new storm, Tropical Storm Lisa could slam the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days. Simultaneously, weather experts at the National Hurricane Center have their eyes turned to another new hurricane that has formed over the central north Atlantic.
FLORIDA STATE
WNCT

25 costliest hurricanes of all time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — We’re in the final month of hurricane season. For the most part, we’ve been pretty fortunate to be clear of these kinds of storms this season. On the afternoon of Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida as a Category 4 storm. Winds reached 150mph, just a few miles […]
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Lisa Has Formed South of Jamaica and the Cayman Islands and is Expected To Make Landfall in Central America Later This Week

According to meteorologists, Tropical Storm Lisa was becoming stronger and more organized in the western Caribbean on Tuesday. The storm, which is the 12th named system of the 2022 season, is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall in Central America on Wednesday. Hurricane warnings issued as Tropical...
NBC News

Hurricane Lisa makes landfall in Belize in Central America

MEXICO CITY — Hurricane Lisa made landfall Wednesday near Belize City, in the Central American nation of Belize. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Lisa had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph at landfall. The storm’s center was about 10 miles southwest of Belize City and moving west at 12 mph.
Tyler Mc.

National Hurricane Center Tracking Hurricane Lisa In The Atlantic Ocean

We are currently in the last month of Atlantic hurricane season, so as time goes on the odds of a new hurricane or tropical storm forming in the Atlantic Ocean should slowly go down and more people will be able to breathe a sign of relief. This is the good news a lot of people might have been looking for, but there is some bad news: there is currently another hurricane that is moving around the Atlantic Ocean!
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
636
Followers
8K+
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy