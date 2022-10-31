The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights The Walt Disney, Broadcom, PayPal Holdings, Becton, Dickinson and Norfolk Southern

After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 35% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.

13 HOURS AGO