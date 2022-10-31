ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

A Look at how Tennessee Volunteer's Football Freshmen, Transfers Fared in Week 9

By Eric Woods
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h1XWJ_0itHdPDN00

Tennessee dismantled Kentucky in all facets in the 44-6 win and was a huge momentum boost heading into a road matchup in Athens this week. The Vols' saw a good amount of freshman in the rotation but not much production as far as the stat sheet goes. However, the transfers performed very well on Saturday.

Here's a look at how each of Tennessee's newcomers performed in Week 9.

Bru McCoy catches six passes for 54 yards

While the spotlight still fell on Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy had a solid performance on Saturday. His stats didn't pop on the sheet, but he was able to help the Vols move the chains on multiple occasions or put them in some short-yardage situations.

Wesley Walker has his best game as a Vol

The defense as a whole had its best showing of the season, but Walker shined in the blowout win. In the second half, he had three tackles for loss on Kentucky's leading receiver, Tayvion Robinson. In a Tennessee secondary that has struggled to wrap up receivers, Walker will continue to find himself more reps with his physicality.

Freshman Report

Tennessee saw nine freshman appear in the game, but none of them made a significant impact on the stat sheet. Kalib Perry and Jourdan Thomas both had four total tackles on the night.

Squirrel White , Joshua Josephs , Dylan Sampson (one rush, one yard), James Pearce Jr. , Christian Harrison (one tackle), Tyre West (one QB hurry) and Elijah Herring rounded out the rest of the Vols' freshman who made appearances.

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts ? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt , Eric , Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Predicted To Land Five-Star Receiver

Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo visited Tennessee for the Vols win over Florida earlier this fall. Now the five-star receiver is being predicted to land at Tennessee. 247sports director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong put in a crystal ball prediction for Wingo to land at Tennessee Tuesday. Wingo ranks...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports Network analysts predict Tennessee at Georgia

It’ll be an undefeated showdown on Saturday when No. 1 Tennessee heads to No. 3 Georgia. The College Football Playoff rankings are certain to be impacted by the result of the massive contest. CBS is hosting the matchup and its studio crew made predictions. Brian Jones was the lone...
ATHENS, GA
Johnson City Press

Ex-Vol Jancek ready for new role with Bucs

After spending the past four years performing behind the scenes in Knoxville, Brock Jancek is ready to take center stage. Jancek is now a forward on the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team after transferring from Tennessee, where he was a walk-on. In four seasons with the Vols, Jancek played a total of 30 minutes, scoring seven points. At ETSU, the 6-foot-8 forward is expected to be a key component of the Bucs’ rebuilt frontcourt.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
sportstalkatl.com

Does Tennessee have what it takes to upset Georgia on the road?

We’ve officially made it to the most significant week in SEC football, as both divisions are on the line this Saturday. In Baton Rouge, Alabama looks to bounce back from their loss against Tennessee and re-establish themselves as the class of the SEC West against LSU. Both of them sit atop the division and the winner will have the inside track to the SEC Championship. However, the game of the week takes place in Athens, as the top ranked Georgia Bulldogs host the undefeated Tennessee Volunteers in what could decide multiple spots in the College Football Playoff.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Georgia vs. Tennessee: Ex-Bulldogs QB Aaron Murray identifies keys to Saturday's clash

Week 10 of the college football season boasts one of the most important games in recent history, as second-ranked Tennessee football travels to No. 1 Georgia. The winner controls their own destiny in the SEC East and has the inside track on a potential College Football Playoff bid. Ahead of the action, former Georgia quarterback Aaron Murray delivered a prediction and identified some keys that will impact the action.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

There’s something Vols fans need to understand about the current Tennessee coaching staff

There’s something that Tennessee Vols fans need to understand about the current UT football coaching staff. These guys have swagger. And a lot of confidence. But they’re not arrogant. They let the results on the field do their talking, instead of trashing other teams’ approaches in the media (like Kentucky essentially did all of last week before getting blown out by the Vols).
NASHVILLE, TN
dawgnation.com

Tennessee looks to avoid repeating history against elite Georgia defense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It’s often said that history is the best teacher, and that certainly applies for Georgia and Tennessee this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs look to learn from mistakes made by Alabama’s defense in the Vols’ 52-49 win over the Tide. The No. 2-ranked Vols will be reflecting on last year’s 41-17 loss to Georgia.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Tennessee week

After another successful trip to Jacksonville, the Georgia Bulldogs return home with a huge matchup awaiting them on Saturday. No. 1 Georgia (8-0, 5-0 SEC) is set for a matchup with an SEC divisional foe this week in No. 3 Tennessee (8-0, 4-0 SEC). The Bulldogs are coming off a 42-20 victory over Florida, while Tennessee took care of Kentucky by a 44-6 margin on Saturday.
ATHENS, GA
wccbcharlotte.com

Security Guard Joins The Tennessee Dance Team For A Dance

KNOXVILLE, TENN. (WBIR) — On top of a big win for the Vols against Kentucky, the Tennessee Dance Team was able to score a big win with the crowd at Neyland Stadium this Saturday by putting on a dynamic and memorable performance featuring an unlikely guest. The crowd lost...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Knoxville IHOP

College Gameday and SEC Nation are following the Vols to Georgia next week. Investigators are searching for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run Saturday afternoon. Retired KCSO K9 receives gifts, support after cancer diagnosis. Updated: 8 hours ago. A retired Knox County Sheriff’s Office K9 officer is living...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP announces Nov., Dec. checkpoints

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting Sobriety Checkpoint(s) on the following date(s) and location(s) in Anderson County:. November 11, 2022 on East Wolf Valley Rd. at Wolf Valley Baptist Church. December 9, 2022 on SR 170 at Ozella Lane. Troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
knoxfocus.com

Author and forensic anthropologist Dr. Bill Bass speaks to area seniors

Forensic anthropologist and author Dr. William Bass spoke at the John O’Connor Senior Center Thursday, hosted by the Senior for Creative Learning committee. Originally from Kansas, Dr. Bass came to Knoxville in 1971 because “the university wanted to add a masters and doctorate program.” After achieving a B.A. in psychology in Virginia, Dr. Bass began exploring his interest in anthropology.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy