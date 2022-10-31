A Look at how Tennessee Volunteer's Football Freshmen, Transfers Fared in Week 9

Tennessee dismantled Kentucky in all facets in the 44-6 win and was a huge momentum boost heading into a road matchup in Athens this week. The Vols' saw a good amount of freshman in the rotation but not much production as far as the stat sheet goes. However, the transfers performed very well on Saturday.

Here's a look at how each of Tennessee's newcomers performed in Week 9.

Bru McCoy catches six passes for 54 yards

While the spotlight still fell on Jalin Hyatt, Bru McCoy had a solid performance on Saturday. His stats didn't pop on the sheet, but he was able to help the Vols move the chains on multiple occasions or put them in some short-yardage situations.

Wesley Walker has his best game as a Vol

The defense as a whole had its best showing of the season, but Walker shined in the blowout win. In the second half, he had three tackles for loss on Kentucky's leading receiver, Tayvion Robinson. In a Tennessee secondary that has struggled to wrap up receivers, Walker will continue to find himself more reps with his physicality.

Freshman Report

Tennessee saw nine freshman appear in the game, but none of them made a significant impact on the stat sheet. Kalib Perry and Jourdan Thomas both had four total tackles on the night.

Squirrel White , Joshua Josephs , Dylan Sampson (one rush, one yard), James Pearce Jr. , Christian Harrison (one tackle), Tyre West (one QB hurry) and Elijah Herring rounded out the rest of the Vols' freshman who made appearances.

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts ? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt , Eric , Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.