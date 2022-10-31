PHOTOS: Indiana Women's Basketball Gets New Team Center

Check out photos and video clips of the renovated Indiana women's basketball team center located in the northwest corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In June 2022, the Indiana women's basketball program announced their team center would be getting a renovation inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall thanks in part due to Women's Excellence, an initiative to lift up the 13 women's varsity sports at Indiana.

“This is an exciting time for our program with the commitment to the renovation of our game day team center,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.

"I would like to thank athletic director Scott Dolson along with the Women’s Excellence Initiative for giving us a space to help our players prepare for games and compete at the highest level. This project supports our dedication to defending our home court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.”

The updated locker room located in the northwest corner of the Hall is named after the Courtney Cox Cole family for their thoughtful donation. Cox was a member of the 1991 NWIT runner-up team and the team's second leading scorer her freshman season.

The renovations also include an updated team lounge, training room and coaches' media room.

Check out a clip embedded below from the new locker room complete with several pairs of kicks for the entire team.

The team room's face lift includes a giant Indiana cutout on the back wall. Former guard and current team and recruitment coordinator Ali Patberg was the first to sign.

Take a look at clips from the new team lounge area and team room perfect for recruitment tours to give Indiana basketball that extra edge.

The women's basketball season will tip off on Friday, Nov. 4 when the Hoosiers welcome Kentucky Wesleyan to the Hall at 7 p.m. ET for an exhibition game.

The official season starts Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET versus Vermont at home.

