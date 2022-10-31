ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

PHOTOS: Indiana Women's Basketball Gets New Team Center

By Haley Jordan
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lGAZm_0itHcprW00

Check out photos and video clips of the renovated Indiana women's basketball team center located in the northwest corner of Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

View the original article to see embedded media.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — In June 2022, the Indiana women's basketball program announced their team center would be getting a renovation inside Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall thanks in part due to Women's Excellence, an initiative to lift up the 13 women's varsity sports at Indiana.

“This is an exciting time for our program with the commitment to the renovation of our game day team center,” Indiana head coach Teri Moren said.

"I would like to thank athletic director Scott Dolson along with the Women’s Excellence Initiative for giving us a space to help our players prepare for games and compete at the highest level. This project supports our dedication to defending our home court at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.”

The updated locker room located in the northwest corner of the Hall is named after the Courtney Cox Cole family for their thoughtful donation. Cox was a member of the 1991 NWIT runner-up team and the team's second leading scorer her freshman season.

The renovations also include an updated team lounge, training room and coaches' media room.

Indiana Women's Basketball Team Room

@IndianaWBB on Twitter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkDfN_0itHcprW00

Team Lounge

@IndianaWBB on Twitter

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcnpv_0itHcprW00

Team Center

@IndianaWBB on Twitter

Check out a clip embedded below from the new locker room complete with several pairs of kicks for the entire team.

The team room's face lift includes a giant Indiana cutout on the back wall. Former guard and current team and recruitment coordinator Ali Patberg was the first to sign.

Take a look at clips from the new team lounge area and team room perfect for recruitment tours to give Indiana basketball that extra edge.

The women's basketball season will tip off on Friday, Nov. 4 when the Hoosiers welcome Kentucky Wesleyan to the Hall at 7 p.m. ET for an exhibition game.

The official season starts Tuesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. ET versus Vermont at home.

Stories related to Indiana women's basketball:

  • TEAM CENTER TO GET MAKEOVER One day after the 50th anniversary of Title IX, IU Athletics announced the Indiana women's basketball team center will get a much needed facelift. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA WOMEN'S HOOPS RANK 11TH IN PRESEASON AP POLL For the 58th consecutive week, the Indiana women's basketball program appears on the Associated Press Top 25 Poll, this time landing at No. 11 in the preseason rankings. See the full list inside. CLICK HERE
  • FIGHTING FOR A BANNER Indiana head coach Teri Moren, Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes traveled to Minneapolis, Minn. for Big Ten Basketball Media Days last week. Here's what we learned from their interviews. A full video of their Big Ten network segment is attached. CLICK HERE
  • BERGER AND HOLMES NAMED PRESEASON ALL-BIG TEN The Big Ten preseason rankings are here, and guard Grace Berger and forward Mackenzie Holmes have made the preseason All-Big Ten team while Indiana is predicted to finish second in the league by the media. View the whole preseason rankings lists here. CLICK HERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HoosiersNow

Indiana Women's Basketball Depth by Position

Ahead of Friday's exhibition game, here is a breakdown of Indiana women's basketball depth by position. Each player's most impressive accomplishments are listed along with a sprinkle of opinion on who will most likely be key players for the 2022-23 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thebutlercollegian.com

The coaching staff behind Butler football’s unexpected resurgence

Coach Mike Uremovich is on the brink of leading Butler football to postseason play for the first time since the 2013 season. Photo courtesy of Butler Athletics. At the end of the 2021 season, excitement around the Butler football program was sparse. The team was coming off of a 3-8 season, winning only one Pioneer Football League game. The Bulldogs then let go of previous head coach Jeff Voris and brought in a new coaching staff led by head coach Mike Uremovich, as well as other new faces on the coaching staff.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
14news.com

Area bands move on to state band finals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several high school bands are heading to Indiana State Finals this Saturday. Class C will be up first with Vincennes Lincoln and Princeton Community. North, Reitz, and Jasper are in Class B. Forest Park, Southridge, Mater Dei are in class D. Castle is in Class A.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE
buildingindiana.com

Diamond Pet Foods Chooses Indiana for $259M Facility

Governor Eric J. Holcomb joined Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey and executives from Diamond Pet Foods to announce the company’s plans to build a 700,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution center in Indiana to support its Midwest client base. To support the new $259 million state-of-the-art operation, the company plans to create up to 170 new jobs by the end of 2024.
RUSHVILLE, IN
103GBF

Indiana Waterfalls With Stunning Fall Foliage Backdrop are a Must See On Your Next Autumn Getaway

The Hoosier state truly is a beautiful place. Indiana gets a lot of flack online for being a state that's full of corn and race cars, and while we do have a lot of corn and a huge racing history in the state, Indiana also is home to some seriously beautiful views. The fall foliage in Indiana is truly a sight to behold. Not to mention Indiana is home to many historical covered bridges, and plenty of beautiful state parks. Indiana is full of beautiful hidden gems, quite like this one, Cataract Falls.
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

This Weekend We Return to Standard Time in Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois, But Why?

It's almost that time again when we will "fall back" an hour, but why do we change our clocks twice a year?. Ever since I can remember there has always been a bit of a controversy surrounding the time change each year. Each year we change our clocks twice, one when we switch to Daylight Saving Time, and the other when we switch to Standard Time. Standard Time is when we "fall back" an hour. However many don't like when we fall back because we lose an hour of daylight at the end of the day and it's dark by the time many of us get off work.
KENTUCKY STATE
cbs4indy.com

4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million ticket.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Absolute Best Camping Near Indianapolis

Over 6.6 million people call Indiana, commonly known as the Hoosier State, home. A fantastic site for those wishing to enjoy nature, the state preserves 4.7 million acres of forestland and 4.6 million acres of timberland. For the most part, Indiana’s fantastic campgrounds are located less than 100 miles from Indianapolis. You’re in luck if you’re anywhere close to Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Ohio River bridge to close lanes for renovations

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge connecting Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close on Nov. 28. The 59-year-old bridge is undergoing...
NEW ALBANY, IN
WISH-TV

2 auto industry firms in Indiana announce layoffs, plant closing

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two businesses associated with the automotive industry this week announced job reductions in Indiana, and one of them will close a southern Indiana plant. The corporate headquarters of used-car dealer J.D. Byrider will lay off 43 employees at the end of 2022, the company told...
INDIANA STATE
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
203K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

 https://www.si.com/college/indiana

Comments / 0

Community Policy