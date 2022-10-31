Read full article on original website
Unbeaten Rosemount rolls in first round A playoff game between Lakeville’s two high school football teams hasn’t taken place since 2018 but remains a possibility in 2022. Some things have to fall into place before it can happen. Specifically, each team has to win in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night. Defending state champion Lakeville South will be favored at home against White Bear Lake. Lakeville...
MINNEAPOLIS — The Mahtomedi girls soccer team has had a chokehold on Class AA for a while with four state titles in as many years. On Wednesday, the Zephyrs took down Benilde-St. Margaret's in the state semifinals with goals coming from Aynslea Ulschmid and Anabel Hillstrom. The win sends...
Woodbury forward Xander Anderson broke through the Maple Grove defensive line to chase a through ball in the seventh minute of the game. He ...
The No. 1-seed Mahtomedi Zephyrs defeated the No. ...
Hill-Murray boys soccer scores in final minute, defeats ...
Ninth-grader Cassandra Li takes 3rd in Class AA singles The present and future of Minnesota high school girls tennis converged at Baseline Tennis Center during the state Class AA singles semifinals. It was there that two Minnetonka seniors, Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips, took on two young players on the rise, Eagan’s Cassandra Li and Elk River’s Ava Nelson, with spots in the championship match on the line. The Minnetonka...
CLOQUET, Minn.- Section semi-finals took place Wednesday night for prep volleyball. In section 7AAA Cloquet hosted Hermantown. The Lumberjacks would take the match in four sets, winning 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13) to continue their chance at a title. Cloquet will face Grand Rapids in the section 7AAA championship at Hermantown high school, beginning at 1 pm.
Nov. 3—East Nicolaus High quarterback Ty Grigsby was all over the field last week with three passing touchdowns, a rushing score, and he completed a two-point conversion in the Spartans' 47-7 win over Live Oak. Grigsby and East Nicolaus moved to 8-1 overall heading into a crucial road test...
Eastview came to Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium hoping for an upset win in the state Class 6A football playoffs, and although the game was close for a quarter, talent prevailed in a 35-3 Eagle victory. “We might have had the toughest 1 vs. 8 matchup in the state,” head coach Mike Grant of Eden Prairie said after the game. “Our kids played hard and so did Eastview’s kids.” The Eagles...
