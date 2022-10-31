ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sun ThisWeek

Football roundup: Lakeville teams advance in Class 6A playoffs

Unbeaten Rosemount rolls in first round A playoff game between Lakeville’s two high school football teams hasn’t taken place since 2018 but remains a possibility in 2022. Some things have to fall into place before it can happen. Specifically, each team has to win in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs Friday night. Defending state champion Lakeville South will be favored at home against White Bear Lake. Lakeville...
LAKEVILLE, MN
Sun ThisWeek

Eagan tennis player gives a hint of what could be on the way

Ninth-grader Cassandra Li takes 3rd in Class AA singles The present and future of Minnesota high school girls tennis converged at Baseline Tennis Center during the state Class AA singles semifinals. It was there that two Minnetonka seniors, Sarah Shahbaz and Kelsey Phillips, took on two young players on the rise, Eagan’s Cassandra Li and Elk River’s Ava Nelson, with spots in the championship match on the line. The Minnetonka...
EAGAN, MN
FOX 21 Online

Prep Volleyball: Cloquet, Esko and Rush City Advance to Section Championships

CLOQUET, Minn.- Section semi-finals took place Wednesday night for prep volleyball. In section 7AAA Cloquet hosted Hermantown. The Lumberjacks would take the match in four sets, winning 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-18, 25-13) to continue their chance at a title. Cloquet will face Grand Rapids in the section 7AAA championship at Hermantown high school, beginning at 1 pm.
CLOQUET, MN
YAHOO!

Athletes of the Week: Grigsby, RV girls cross country AOTW

Nov. 3—East Nicolaus High quarterback Ty Grigsby was all over the field last week with three passing touchdowns, a rushing score, and he completed a two-point conversion in the Spartans' 47-7 win over Live Oak. Grigsby and East Nicolaus moved to 8-1 overall heading into a crucial road test...
EAST NICOLAUS, CA
Sun Sailor

Eagles face Woodbury in football playoffs

Eastview came to Eden Prairie’s Aerie Stadium hoping for an upset win in the state Class 6A football playoffs, and although the game was close for a quarter, talent prevailed in a 35-3 Eagle victory. “We might have had the toughest 1 vs. 8 matchup in the state,” head coach Mike Grant of Eden Prairie said after the game. “Our kids played hard and so did Eastview’s kids.” The Eagles...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN

