Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Mormon Church May Be Skirting International Tax Laws, Faces ControversyTaxBuzzSalt Lake City, UT
Chile Tepin Restaurant Is A Good Place For Mexican FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Lemon Shark Poke Restaurant is in Downtown Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Domestic Violence Awareness Was The Purpose Of A Walk Held In Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Related
Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’
The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Jazz are reportedly more motivated than the Lakers to make a Russell Westbrook trade
The Lakers’ patience in making a trade this season is founded on a number of things. For one, the idea is that as teams play out their first 20 games of the season, they may re-evaluate their chances of winning and become sellers. The other idea is that the deals currently available aren’t all that appealing.
Ja Morant's Finalized Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game
Ja Morant is available for Monday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.
numberfire.com
Collin Sexton coming off Utah's bench Monday night
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mike Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Donovan Mitchell Says He Has Never Played With Dynamic Bigs Like Evan Mobley And Jarrett Allen
Donovan Mitchell is enjoying a career-best year in assists and he attributes that to playing with dynamic bigs like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
ESPN
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111
PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
NBA
Utah Jazz Mailbag | JP Chunga And Ryan Kostecka Answer Your Questions
Very few people saw this coming. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Jazz are playing like one of the top teams in the NBA. From Lauri Markkanen’s early All-Star potential, to Jordan Clarkson’s playmaking abilities, and head coach Will Hardy’s ability to get his players to buy in, Utah is making noise as one of the biggest surprises in the league.
NBA
Postgame Report: Grizzlies drop back-to-back games in Salt Lake City
The Memphis Grizzlies fell to the Utah Jazz 121-105 on Halloween night in Salt Lake City. The Jazz shot 40.4% from 3-point range and 81.8% from the free throw line, compared to the Grizzlies’ 23.1% effort from deep and 54.8% clip at the free throw line. Lauri Markkanen posted...
NBA
Recap: Beal, Porzingis lead the way as Wizards top Sixers 121-111
The Wizards bounced back nicely from their home loss on Monday against the Sixers by coming out hard in Philly tonight, winning by a final score of 121-111. Kristaps Porzingis (30) and Bradley Beal (29) combined to score 59 points and lead the way for Washington. Joel Embiid was out...
ESPN
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz
DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
ESPN
George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out
HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. “It...
Comments / 0