Salt Lake City, UT

Donovan Mitchell surprised everybody wrote off Utah Jazz so quickly: ‘They got hoopers’

The Utah Jazz have been one of the more surprising teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season, winning six of their first eight games. They looked to be heading towards a full-blown rebuild this season after they traded away Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bogdanovic in the offseason. However, Utah has shown that it is still going to compete, knocking off teams like the Memphis Grizzlies (twice), Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Minnesota Timberwolves to start this season.
Collin Sexton coming off Utah's bench Monday night

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Mike Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
Porzingis, Beal lead Wizards over Embiid-less 76ers, 121-111

PHILADELPHIA -- — Kristaps Porzingis had 30 points and nine rebounds, Bradley Beal added 29 points and the Washington Wizards took advantage of Joel Embiid's absence for a 121-111 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kyle Kuzma also added 18 points for Washington, which didn't trail for...
Utah Jazz Mailbag | JP Chunga And Ryan Kostecka Answer Your Questions

Very few people saw this coming. Through the first two weeks of the season, the Jazz are playing like one of the top teams in the NBA. From Lauri Markkanen’s early All-Star potential, to Jordan Clarkson’s playmaking abilities, and head coach Will Hardy’s ability to get his players to buy in, Utah is making noise as one of the biggest surprises in the league.
Recap: Beal, Porzingis lead the way as Wizards top Sixers 121-111

The Wizards bounced back nicely from their home loss on Monday against the Sixers by coming out hard in Philly tonight, winning by a final score of 121-111. Kristaps Porzingis (30) and Bradley Beal (29) combined to score 59 points and lead the way for Washington. Joel Embiid was out...
Another 30-point game by Doncic leads Mavericks past Jazz

DALLAS -- — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, his seventh consecutive game of at least 30 to begin the season, reserve Christian Wood added 17 of his 21 in the second half and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Utah Jazz 103-100 on Wednesday night. Doncic also had 11 assists...
George leads Clippers over Rockets 109-101 with Leonard out

HOUSTON -- — Paul George scored 28 points, Marcus Morris added 21 and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 109-101 on Wednesday night. It was the Clippers’ second win in a row over Houston following a 95-93 victory on Monday that snapped a four-game skid. “It...
